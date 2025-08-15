Sigma, the Japanese manufacturer renowned for its precision-engineered cameras and lenses, is opening its first-ever UK pop-up store in the heart of Bloomsbury, London.

Running from 13 to 22 September 2025, the store arrives at a perfect moment. Overlapping with London Fashion Week and London Design Festival, it aims to showcase Sigma’s blend of technical innovation and design-led craftsmanship.

Just a short walk from the British Museum, the pop-up will offer visitors the chance to get hands-on with Sigma’s full range of high-performance stills and cine lenses, as well as the award-winning Sigma BF camera.

Since its debut, the BF has been celebrated for its minimalist design, powerful full-frame sensor and intuitive handling. It has already claimed Best Camera at the Monocle Design Awards 2025 and Best Full Frame Professional Camera at the TIPA World Awards 2025, praised for its "austere beauty, technical prowess and ease of use."

Every BF camera is built entirely at Sigma’s sole factory in Aizu, Japan, with a unibody chassis milled from a single block of aluminum; a meticulous process that takes more than seven hours. Only a limited number are made each day, underscoring the brand’s obsession with quality.

To celebrate the store opening, Sigma is also hosting six free photo walks during the week led by professional photographers. Open to all skill levels, these two-hour sessions explore how to create more meaningful images in London’s bustling urban environment. Attendees are welcome to bring their own cameras or borrow Sigma equipment, including the BF and I-series lenses, subject to availability.

As someone who has followed Sigma’s evolution closely, I find this pop-up particularly exciting. In recent years Sigma has undergone a profound transformation, refining its brand into something that feels as much about storytelling and design sensibility as it is about optics.

Its product catalog now feels more like an artist’s zine than a technical brochure, pairing aesthetic minimalism with proof of real-world creative potential.

Recent releases like the Sigma Sports 300-600mm f/4 lens, the BF camera and the Aizu cine lenses have been among my personal highlights of the year – and with this pop-up, London’s creative community will have the rare chance to see, touch, and shoot with some of the most talked-about gear of recent years.

Further details can be found on the official Sigma pop-up webpage.

