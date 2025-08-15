Save $300 on this ultra-fast f/1.0 lens for Canon RF mount

Fast glass means beautiful bokeh and way more flexibility in low light. If you're shooting with a Canon EOS R series camera, this ultra-fast Voigtländer optic is definitely worth a look.

The Voigtländer Nokton 50mm f/1.0 (RF mount) is now available for only $1,499 at B&H Photo. With this offer, you save $300 off its regular price tag of $1,799!

Voigtländer Nokton 50mm f/1.0 (RF mount): was $1,799 now $1,499 at BHPhoto Save $300 at B&H A fast, manual-focus 50mm f/1.0 prime with electronic contacts, the Voigtländer Nokton features a ground aspherical element, 12-blade aperture and all-metal construction. Ideal for portrait and low-light shooting, it supports focus aids, includes a clickless aperture option for video and delivers dreamy bokeh in a compact form. Read more ▼

If you're diving into the world of ultra-fast lenses, here's a quick rule of thumb: the lower the f-stop number, the faster the lens – and usually, the more creative control you have.

Now, the Voigtländer Nokton 50mm f/1.0 is one of the fastest lenses currently available for Canon's RF mount. And at its sale price of $1,499 it's a serious deal, especially when you consider how expensive true f/1.0 lenses tend to be.

So, why shoot wide open at f/1.0? You can read all about why a fast lens is powerful here. But in short, it gives you creative flexibility. That razor-thin depth of field enables you to isolate your subject like nothing else. It also gives you better low-light performance and more control over your shutter speed and ISO balance.

To put this lens context, Canon's RF 50mm f/1.2L USM is larger, heavier, and nearly double the price – though it does have autofocus and a red ring. Canon hasn't released an f/1.0 lens since 1989 (the EF 50mm f/1.0L USM) and, while there have been rumors about an RF 60mm f/1.0, nothing's confirmed. So Voigtländer is giving us a rare chance to shoot ultra-fast without breaking the bank.

The Voigtländer Nokton 50mm f/1.0 is manual focus only, true to the brand's classic style, but supports focus aids and includes electronic contacts for full body and lens communication and EXIF support on EOS R cameras. The build quality is pure metal, with a compact form factor and a silky-smooth 12-blade aperture for dreamy, rounded bokeh.

If you're after a fast, well-built 50mm with serious character – and don't mind manual focus – this is a hard one to beat at this price.

