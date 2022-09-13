The best iPhone 14 Pro cases in 2022: Keep your new device protected

Finding the best iPhone 14 Pro case can be a stressful endeavor, but don't worry as you're in good hands. We've become pretty adept at finding the best phone cases (opens in new tab) on the market from top-quality brands that you can trust. We've tried and tested a multitude of cases from expensive premium leather wallet cases, to the too-good-to-be-true bargains that you might find crop up from a third-party Amazon seller.

Shopping for the best iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab) case on the market is a breeze when you know what to look for. Do you prioritize your iPhone 14 Pro's camera safety above anything else? Then you might want to consider a case fitted with a raised lip or edges that offer advanced drop protection, and for extra precaution, you may even desire to invest in a separate camera lens protector for your new iPhone 14 Pro.

Don't forget about protecting your smartphone screen too! Though some iPhone 14 Pro cases may include a screen protector or two thrown in for free, and some if you're lucky may even include camera lens protectors (opens in new tab).

Be sure to triple-check which iPhone 14 model you own by heading into your device Settings - General - About - and finding the exact model or device name to ensure you purchase the correct case for your expensive new Apple smartphone.

If you realize that you may have stumbled onto the wrong iPhone case buying guide, don't worry! As we have a whole selection of case guides listed below that should (hopefully) match the best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab).

Whether it's something sleek and stylish, light as a feather, waterproof, or something a bit more rugged and military-grade certified that you're looking for – we've got you covered (pun intended).

Best iPhone 14 Pro cases in 2022

TAURI [5 in 1] Slim case for iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: Amazon / TAURI)

1. TAURI [5 in 1] Slim case for iPhone 14 Pro The best iPhone 14 Pro case that includes a camera lens cover! Specifications Color options: Blue, Black, Crystal Clear, Purple, Green Material: Tempered Glass, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Includes 2 x Tempered Glass Screen Protectors and 2 x Camera Lens Protectors + Military Grade Protection + Shockproof Reasons to avoid - Might be tricky to assemble - The magnetic ring attaches separately - MagSafe is optional and not built-in

This TAURI 5-in-1 360° full protection case offers the ultimate level of protection for your new and expensive Apple device, covering not only the back and sides of your smartphone but also the screen and camera lens cover, with 2 included 9H tempered glass screen protectors, and 2 sets of camera lens covers - full protection at such a great price, too!

The case is slim fit with precision cut-outs, coated with anti-yellow and anti-scratch materials, and features a non-slip grip with a Nano Antioxidant layer that effectively resists stains, sweat, and greasy fingerprints over time, keeping your phone and case as clean and germ-free as possible.

Produced using a high-grade Germany Bayer ultra-clear TPU material, the clear design allows for admiring the original sublime beauty of your chosen iPhone 14 Pro color, with the option to add the included magnetic ring to allow for MagSafe and other wireless magnetic functions.

Despite the 5-in-1 features of this case, it provides minimal bulkiness for maximum dual premium protection, boasting a 10ft drop height and SGS-authorized drop protection, to first-class military-grade standards.

Mous Iridescent Clarity 2.0 Phone Case (Image credit: Amazon / Mous)

2. Mous Iridescent Clarity 2.0 Phone Case The best iPhone 14 Pro case that reflects light beautifully Specifications Color options: Iridescent Dawn, Clear Material: polycarbonate, TPU and TPE Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + AiroShock™ defensive technology + Slim and lightweight + Limited lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - On the expensive side - May not be compatible with all third-party wireless chargers or Qi charging

This MagSafe compatible case from Mous is the ideal choice for those wanting something simple, functional, and protective. The transparent cases boldly show off your phone's original color and Apple logo branding, while fitted with ultra-protective AiroShock impact absorbing technology.

The case offers rigid construction and full MagSafe compatibility, and an N45 magnet array to ensure a seamless connection to Apple and Mous's range of phone accessories.

Lined with microfibre, this luxury-feel case has a crystal-clear backplate, enhanced with anti-yellowing tech, or if you opt for the Iridescent Dawn color you'll find a stunning spectrum of iridescence from yellow to bright pink reflecting off the case wherever you go.

The case also has a mirror-like coating on it, handy for checking your hair and makeup on the go or for creative use by smartphone photographers. All Mous cases come with a limited lifetime warranty and are extremely slim and lightweight.

Caseology Nano Pop Mag Silicone Case (Image credit: Amazon / Caseology)

3. Caseology Nano Pop Mag Silicone Case The best iPhone 14 Pro case with contrasting colors Specifications Color options: Blueberry Navy, Black Sesame, Grape Purple, Burgundy Bean Material: Silicone, Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Military-grade tested + Shockproof and anti-dust + MagSafe compatible Reasons to avoid - A little basic on the design features

For those after something a bit more on the simple side, this Caseology option is sleek and classy with a subtle pop of color, and built-in magnets to ensure MagSafe compatibility for wireless charging and compatibility with accessories.

The bold and contrasting two-tone colors of this case, paired with the raised camera ring design, create a sporty and playful look that also provides peace of mind from any inevitable drops that may occur, having been certified with military-grade protection, and is screen protector compatible to avoid bubbles and lifting.

A dotted texture has been added on both sides of the bottom of the case, to add extra grip and security when holding your device. The silicone coating makes cleaning the case easier, and the snug fit prevents dust and lint from forming when your smartphone is kept in pockets. Air space technology embedded in the corners of this case offers additional protection from any drops, and Integrated magnets aid in keeping your device secure and aligned.

Encased Wallet Case set with Screen Protector (Image credit: Encased / Amazon)

4. Encased Wallet Case set with Screen Protector The best iPhone 14 Pro case with a magnetic wallet kickstand! Specifications Color options: Clear, Black Material: Faux Vegan Leather, Tempered Glass Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Includes a tempered glass Screen Protector + magnetic wallet kickstand + MagSafe compatible + Protective bumper Reasons to avoid - Not the most protective i.e. certified military-grade or shockproof - Not a real leather wallet (great for vegans - but not for those that want luxury)

Possibly the best value-for-money case we've found for the iPhone 14 Pro, this Encased collection offers not only a transparent crystal-clear MagSafe-compatible phone case, but has extra awesome accessories bundled in too!

This set Includes a tempered glass Screen Protector for the iPhone 14 Pro, giving you full 360-degree coverage for your device. A protective bumper around the corners of the case and reinforced camera guard means your device will have some level of protection against the inevitable drops and damages that may occur, with a scratch-resistant coating on the back of the case to prevent marks from appearing.

Also included with this Encased set is a sleek magnetic leather card wallet that is able to magnetically attach to the back of the phone case, holding 3-4 cards, embedded with high-strength magnets to keep it safely secured to your phone. Plus, the wallet not only holds your cards and ID but has a built-in kickstand that will prop up your device - perfect for watching videos, (and did we mention it's vegan-friendly too!).

(Image credit: TORRO / Amazon)

5. TORRO Leather Flip Case for iPhone 14 Pro The best iPhone 14 Pro case with a flip function and wallet style Specifications Color options: Black, Dark Brown Material: Genuine Leather Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Shockproof + MagSafe Compatible + Space for 2 cards Reasons to avoid - Flip style isn't for everyone - Not vegan-friendly

TORRO is a UK-based premium genuine cowhide leather phone case brand, offering luxurious cases with a textured feel and durable frame. TORRO source its materials from the finest tanneries in the US, where the leather is said to undergo minimal treatments to preserve the natural properties and appearance of the luxurious and high-quality cases.

The ultimate balance of style and functionality, the case has a durable TPU frame, designed as an aid to shock absorption, and can protect your device from any inevitable drops or accidents. The front cover flips down vertically to allow full unobscured use of the camera. The top magnetic clasp ensures a secure closure while maintaining an overall slim profile.

These types of wallet cases aren't for everyone, but they do offer great screen protection in the event of dropping your device screen-down. The MagSafe charging compatibility with this case requires a plug with a minimum of 20W output, and the screen is protected by a raised lip around the edge of the frame, ensuring the front cover and cards in the wallet sit away from the device screen.

BENKS Magnetic iPhone 14 Pro Case (Purple) (Image credit: BENKS / Amazon)

6. BENKS Magnetic iPhone 14 Pro Case The best iPhone 14 Pro case that is sturdy and durable Specifications Color options: Black, Purple, Blue Material: Metal, Polycarbonate Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compatible with Magsafe + Military Grade Drop Protection + Shockproof Bumper Reasons to avoid - Translucent Matte isn't for everyone - Has a silky feel to it

BENKS is a trusted brand, and this case will give you great peace of mind that your expensive new purchase is protected as best as it can be. Despite its protective features and translucent matte PC back design, this case is actually ultra-thin and lightweight. It's designed with a pretty snug fit and silky touch and even includes sensitive removable Alloy volume buttons.

Designed for those who work in industrial careers or are perhaps a little on the clumsier side, this case from BENKS offers a military-tested and rugged design, equipped for the outdoors with a new anti-collision elastic layer, and composite explosion-proof material that boasts strong crack resistance after 3680 tests.

The four corners of this case are designed with invisible cushioning airbags and feature upgraded extra 3X composite anti-drop material, coated with a nano anti-scratch coating, that also prevents fingerprints, oils, and stains. It has a new anti-collision elastic layer and is equipped with 38 powerful N52 magnets prompting a string MagSafe compatibility.

