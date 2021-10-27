The best iPhone microphone in 2021: record better sound with your cellphone

The best iPhone microphones are a great improvement on the built-in mic Apple supplies. So you really need to invest in one, whether you're using your iPhone to record audio, video or as a webcam.

There are so many on the market, though, it's difficult to know which to choose; and most of the best microphones for vlogging can be made to work with your iPhone if you have the right connectors and supports.

To make things easy for you, we've rounded up the 12 best iPhone microphones available today in this article. All offer superior audio quality, are nice and portable, and offer good value overall. So whether you're producing content for YouTube, Twitch, Clubhouse, podcasts or other platforms, or just want to sound clear and crisp on important calls, they're well worth checking out.

Before we dive in, though, there are two things to be aware of. Firstly, if you have an iPhone 7 or above, the only way to connect a microphone is via its Lightning connector. Most of the microphones on this list will plug into this directly, but with some on our list you'll need to buy a separate adapter. On the positive side, you'll be able to connect these microphones to a wider range of devices besides your iPhone.

Secondly, you need to decide whether you're looking for a microphone that's directional (aka unidirectional or cardioid) or omnidirectional (aka multidirectional). A directional mic focuses on picking up sound from one direction only, minimizing the amount of background sound to the sides. In contrast, an omnidirectional mic picks up sound from all directions. So for example, you'd normally use a directional mic for a one-mic show, or a one-to-one podcast, but an omnidirectional mic if you want to capture the broad range of sounds at an event.

12 best iPhone microphones in 2021

(Image credit: Shure)

We won’t beat about the bush. The Shure MV88 is our clear pick as the best iPhone microphone overall. It’s omnidirectional, making it suitable for interviewing multiple people or recording any event where sound needs to be captured from different directions. The audio quality is first-rate, and an included foam windscreen helps to the sound crisp in windy conditions. There are five preset modes (Speech, Singing, Flat, Acoustic Instrument, Loud), and the supplied app gives you a lot of scope to fine-tune your recording further.

The Shure MV88 connects directly to your iPhone via the Lightning connector. Constructed from metal and solid plastic, it’s sturdy, but still pretty light and portable. It’s flexible, too: you can tilt, flip and rotate the mic up to 90 degrees to get it just where you want it. It comes with a zip carry case and a headphone monitor adaptor cable. All this, at such a reasonable price, is impressive indeed.

(Image credit: Rode)

Looking for a directional microphone for iPhone, which focuses on sound that is directly in front of it? The Rode VideoMic Me-L is our top choice, offering a robust build, great quality audio and ease of use, all at a very reasonable price. It plugs straight into your iPhone via the Lightning connector, and also comes with a 3.5mm headphone port, so you can monitor your sound as you record it. You also get a clip to keep the mic secured to your phone, and a windshield for adverse weather conditions.

(Image credit: PoP Voice)

3. PoP Voice Lavalier Microphone Best cheap microphone for iPhone Specifications Connector: 3.5mm Polar pattern: Omnidirectional Dimensions: 11.2 x 7.7 x 2.69 cm (4.41 x 3.03 x 1.06 inches) Weight: 50g (1.76 oz) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Great value + Small and light + Long cable Reasons to avoid - Not particularly sophisticated

Looking to keep your costs low? Want something small and non-cumbersome? Then here’s a very affordable way to up the quality of your iPhone audio recording. This nifty little clip-on mic gives you a clear, clean sound, and its cable is nice and long at 12.87 feet (4m).

That's about all we can say about the PoP Voice Lavalier Microphone: this is not a particularly complex or sophisticated device. But at this low price, the fact that it does the job well will be enough for many.

(Image credit: Rode)

4. Rode SC6-L Mobile Interview Kit The best microphone for dual-mic recording Specifications Connector: Lightning Polar pattern: Omnidirectional Dimensions: 127 x 31 x 177 mm (5 x 1.2 x 7 inches) Weight: 75g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Offers great flexibility + Lots of accessories + Durable cable Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Need a microphone primarily for interviews? Then let us point you to the Rode SC6-L Mobile Interview Kit, as it contains everything you need for dual audio recording on the move using your iPhone. The kit is centred around a SC6-L breakout box, which connects to your iOS devices via the Lightning connector. Into this, you can plug in the two omnidirectional smartLav+ microphones, as well as your own headphones for direct monitoring and playback.

You also get two windshields for protection against plosives, two clips, and a storage pouch. Plus there’s a bespoke Rode Reporter app, which allows you to enable and disable direct monitoring, alter boost gain and choose between summed stereo and dual mono. The Kevlar-reinforced cable is very durable, too.

(Image credit: Comica)

5. Comica BoomX-D2 The best wireless microphone kit for iPhone Specifications Connector: USB Polar pattern: Omnidirectional Dimensions: 110 x 70 x 185mm (4.3 x 2.7 x 7.2 inches) Weight: 29g (1oz) TODAY'S BEST DEALS $128.99 View at Tomtop WW Prime $259 View at Amazon Prime $259 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 50 feet working distance + Decent battery life + Works with many smartphones Reasons to avoid - Lightning cable not included

If you want to speak through a mic, but film yourself some distance away from your smartphone, here’s the best microphone for iPhone available for you. This wireless kit comes with two transmitters with built-in microphones, two external mono microphones you can plug into them as an alternative, and one receiver. Everything is very small and light, and the receiver is particularly portable.

You can use this kit across a working distance of 30m (50 feet), and the built-in lithium battery, which can be charged via USB, will last up to five hours. There’s also a 3mm headphone jack that allows you to monitor the audio. However, be warned: if you have an iPhone 7 or above, you'll need to purchase a Lightning-to-3.5mm TRRS adapter cable separately to connect it.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

6. Sennheiser MKE 200 The best entry-level microphone for iPhone vloggers Specifications Connector: 3.5mm TRS and TRRS coiled cables Polar pattern: Directional Dimensions: 69 x 60 x 39mm (2.7 x 2.4 x 1.5 inches) Weight: 48g (1.7oz) TODAY'S BEST DEALS $99.95 View at Sweetwater Sound Prime $99.95 View at Amazon $109.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Cheap + Works with many smartphones + Works with many cameras Reasons to avoid - No Lightning connector

Just getting started with vlogging and want something affordable that’s easy to pick up and use? Then we recommend the Sennheiser MKE 200. While it’s not the absolute best microphone for iPhone on the market, it is very affordable, straightforward to operate, and overall does a decent job.

Measuring just 2.7 inches long and weighing only 1.7 ounces, the MKE 200 is unobtrusive to say the least. It gets its power from your device, so no batteries are needed. And its integrated wind protection and internal suspension mount help minimize noise, which is particularly useful when you’re still learning the ropes and prone to making bumps and clunks with your equipment.

This device can be connected via the included 3.5mm TRS and TRRS coiled cables to a range of smartphones, DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. However, there’s no Lightning connector, so if you want to use this with an iPhone 7 and above, you’ll need to buy a 3.5mm-Lightning adapter separately. For more details, see our Sennheiser MKE 200 review .

(Image credit: Comica)

7. Comica CVM-VM10-K3 The best shotgun microphone for iPhone Specifications Connector: 3.5mm Polar pattern: Directional Dimensions: 35 x 25 x 8.4mm (1.4 x 1 x 0.3 inches) Weight: 34g (1.2oz) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Cheap + Good accessories + Does the job Reasons to avoid - No Lightning connector

Another great choice for new starters in the world of vlogging, the Comica CVM-VM10-K3 is very affordable indeed. For not much money at all, you’ll get a shotgun mic, a phone clamp, an ergonomic one-hand handle, a wireless one-touch Bluetooth controller, a foam windscreen for indoor use, a furry windscreen for outdoor use, a carrying case, and a 3.5mm TRRS to TRS cable.

Despite the low price, it all works pretty well in practice, with good quality, directional audio with minimal interference. Again, though, there’s no Lightning connector. So if you want to use this with an iPhone 7 and above, you’ll need to separately purchase a 3.5mm-Lightning dongle.

(Image credit: Movo)

8. Movo VXR10 Universal Cardioid Condenser Video Microphone The best cheap shotgun microphone for iPhone Specifications Connector: 3.5mm Polar pattern: Directional Dimensions: 156 x 134 x 69mm (6.14 x 5.28 x 2.72 inches) Weight: 51g (1.8oz) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $39.95 View at Amazon Prime $39.95 View at Amazon $39.95 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Reduces background noise + Integrated shock mount + Great value Reasons to avoid - Need connector for newer iPhones

Looking for a shotgun-style mic for a bargain price? This one's surprisingly cheap, despite having a lot to offer. That includes a cardioid condenser capsule that helps eliminate peripheral noises so you can focus on your subject and have to do less editing later. There's also a sturdy integrated shock mount to minimize handling noise. This mic can be used with both your iPhone and DSLR, although if you have an iPhone 7 or newer, you'll need a Lightning to headphone jack adapter.

(Image credit: Apogee)

If you’re a nervous buyer and want to make absolutely sure a microphone will work well with your iPhone, there’s no substitute for choosing a device that’s Apple-approved. The Apogee MiC Plus fits right into this category, and as you might expect, the audio quality is excellent. You can also connect it to a wide range of devices, as it comes with a Lightning cable for iOS, a USB-C cable, and a traditional USB-A cable, as well as a desktop tripod stand and a microphone stand adapter. The only negative, really, is that it’s quite expensive for what it is.

(Image credit: Shure)

10. Shure MOTIV MV5 The best retro-style microphone for iPhone Specifications Connector: Lightning, USB Polar pattern: Directional Dimensions: 66 × 67 × 65mm (2.6 x 2.63 x 2.5 inches) Weight: 544g (19.2oz) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $99 View at Amazon $99.95 View at Apple $141 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Retro looks + Connects to USB or Lightning + Apple approved Reasons to avoid - Not super-portable

Another Apple-approved microphone for iPhone, the Shure MOTIV MV5 has a lovely retro-inspired industrial design. It features three onboard DSP presets (Vocals, Flat, Instrument) that ensure optimal settings for different sources, making it suitable for everything from music to podcasting.

The Shure MOTIV MV5 comes with two included cables, one connecting via USB and the other via Lightning, allowing you to use it with Mac, PC, iPhone, iPod, iPad and Android devices. You also get an integrated headphone output for real time monitoring, a detachable desktop stand, and a free recording app.

(Image credit: Ik)

11. IK Multimedia iRig MicCast HD Quality pocket-sized microphone for iPhone Specifications Connector: Lightning, Micro-USB, USB-C Polar pattern: Cardioid Dimensions: 50 x 27 x 50mm (1.97 x 1.06 x 1.06 inches) Weight: 68g (2.4oz) Powered by: Device TODAY'S BEST DEALS $99.99 View at Sweetwater Sound Prime $99.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Tiny and light + Wide compatibility + Magnetic mounting Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

‘Pocket sized’ is often a term that’s abused by marketing people, but this fantastically compact device really does fit the bill. At just an inch wide, this dual sided microphone comes with Lightning, Micro-USB and USB-C cables, allowing you to use it with all kinds of phones, tablets and PCs, including the latest iPhones. There’s also a headphone jack, so you’ll be able to monitor your recording too. And it’s easy to attach to your iPhone, thanks to snap-on magnetic mounting that even works with a case.

(Image credit: Shure)

12. Zoom iQ7 The best microphone for recording music on your iPhone Specifications Connector: Lightning Polar pattern: Bidirectional Dimensions: 55 x 57 x 27mm (2.1 x 1 x 2.2 inches) Weight: 160g (4.8oz) Powered by: Device TODAY'S BEST DEALS $99.99 View at Sweetwater Sound Prime $99.99 View at Amazon $99.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + 90, 120, and Mid-Side recording + Light and compact + Sophisticated app Reasons to avoid - Overkill for non-musicians

Want to capture music with your microphone? Then the Zoom iQ7 is a great choice, as it offers you mid-side recording: a technique where two mics are close together, and stereo is achieved via differences in loudness. Another tiny, pocket sized device, the iQ7 enables features a directional 'mid' mic that captures audio coming from in front, and a bidirectional 'side' mic that covers the signal all around you.

A three-way stereo width switch allows you to customise your recordings: set it to 90° to focus on an individual sound, or 120° for a wider sound-stage. Finally, the included app provides MS decoding for variable stereo width, as well as variety of effects such as reverb and six-band EQ, as well as editing tools such as Normalize and Divide. As you’d expect, you can also monitor the audio through headphones.

