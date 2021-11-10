The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case in 2021

The iPhone 13 Pro Max isn't a cheap cell phone, and if you've just invested in this lovely new bit of tech, picking up the best phone case to protect it from harm is the next sensible move. If you’re the proud new owner of one of today’s best camera phones, there are a lot of options for keeping it safe, from ultra-slim phone cases that showcase your device’s design to rugged, super-protective shells that can take a battering in any condition.

As there are so many different styles to choose from, we've narrowed the search down for you and created this guide that includes a wide array of cases. Some give maximum drop protection to guard against smashed screens, while others will safeguard your cell phone from dirt and spills. You may like to choose a wallet-style case, or a clear slimline one. Just scroll down to see all the deals for the best cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max.

We've all been there – dropped our cell phones, sometimes we've even got away with it and there's been no resultant damage or shattered glass screen... but why risk it when it is actually avoidable? If you buy the right protective cell phone case you could save yourself a lot of hassle and money.

Shattered displays are one of the most common accidents to befall a cell phone. It's most likely to happen if you drop your device and it lands on a corner, where the force exerted on the glass is more concentrated. So, as a bare minimum, you need a cell phone case that uses a shock-absorbent material, such as silicone or rubber, and it's also best to go for one that protects the corners. If you’re not accident prone and are careful with your cell phone, then a slim, unobtrusive cell phone case from a brand like Torras Slim Fit is worth considering.

Another costly calamity for a camera phone is a cracked lens – and the best way to avoid this is to buy a tougher cell phone case. You'll want to opt for something like the Defender series from OtterBox – if you're a slightly clumsy, or even if you're just not willing to risk it – which has a durable, layered design to safeguard your iPhone 13 Pro Max from harsh impacts.

Ultimately, the best iPhone 13 Pro Max case for you depends on what you want from your cell phone: you need to decide if you want it to be stylish or safe. And consider how you use it. If you're out and about in no matter what the weather, you'll want to opt for a rugged, waterproof cell phone design.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases in 2021

(Image credit: Mous)

1. Mous Limitless 3.0 Aramid Fibre Phone Case The best phone case for drop protection and style Specifications Material: Real black leather, real walnut, real bamboo, real aramid fibre, and black and white speckled PU-coated fabric TODAY'S BEST DEALS $59.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Superior drop protection + Added functionality + Slim and sleek design Reasons to avoid - Bit pricey

Mous Limitless 3.0 phone cases are made from poly-carbonate and TPU (the same material used in riot shields), and are built using AiroShock technology which provides your device with maximum impact protection. The cases come with a neat magnetic mounting technology so you can add to the functionality of your case using accessories, such as a magnetic wallet. The cases are available in the variety of materials: real black leather, real walnut, real bamboo, real aramid fibre, and black and white speckled PU-coated fabric. It's a sleek design that only adds 2.2mm thickness to your smartphone.

(Image credit: Spigen)

2. Spigen Ultra Hybrid One of the best phone cases for everyday use you can get Specifications Color: Clear, Frost Black, Matte Black, Red Crystal, Pink Crystal, Sand Beige TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $14.99 View at Amazon Prime $14.99 View at Amazon Prime $15.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Slim-grip design + Handles well + Showcases original phone design Reasons to avoid - Could be tougher

Spigen is one of the biggest names in cell phone protection, and it’s easy to see why its Spigen Ultra Hybrid line is one of the company’s best sellers. With its TPU bumper with a durable PC back and slim-grip design, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid won’t add as much bulk to your device as some other cases, but you’ll get plenty of protection for day-to-day use. It has raised bezels to lift the screen and camera off flat surfaces, and the rubber is smooth but grippy, so your device won't slip out of your hand while you're taking photos. Bear in mind that it isn't as tough as the most protective ranges on the market, so if you're prone to dropping your cell phone or other phone-related accidents then a cell phone case like the Otterbox Defender (number three in this list) might be a better choice, or you might want to pair this with a screen protector. But if you're looking for a good balance of style, functionality and usability, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases you can buy.

(Image credit: Apple)

Designed with premium leather, this beautifully manufactured cell phone case is perfect for discerning iPhone users who like to live in the lap of luxury. The slim profile of the case means that you don't have to worry about adding bulk to your iPhone's build, while the inside of the case is made of a soft microfiber lining that gently cossets your cell phone and stops dust from getting in and ruining things. It's true that this cell phone case isn't quite as robust as some of the others on this list, but its stylish design is perfect for everyday professional use, and the leather is pretty durable. Not only will it develop a lovely patina over time, but it's probably the most comfortable case to hold – the soft leather makes holding such a big phone better. Being an Apple product, there's always a high price to pay – but, sometimes it's worth it!

(Image credit: OtterBox)

4. OtterBox Defender Series Screenless edition The best drop protection you can get in a phone case Specifications Color: Fort Blue, Black, Happy Purple, Hunter Green, Compatible with: Most major Apple, Samsung and Android cell phones TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $59.95 View at Amazon Prime $59.95 View at Amazon Prime $59.95 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very protective + Good grip + Lots of color options Reasons to avoid - Adds a lot of bulk

When it comes to protective cell phone cases, the Otterbox Defender is known as the gold standard. The multi-layer design guards your device from serious drops, dirt, scrapes and bumps, while a reinforced polycarbonate inner and a thick silicone outer shell absorbs impact. Port covers prevent dirt and dirt from clogging jacks and ports; and the rubber back provides a good camera cut out that also protects protruding lenses when you place your camera phone on a flat surface. Bear in mind that the Otterbox Defender series will add a fair bit of bulk to your iPhone 13 Pro Max, so this isn’t the best option if you like to keep your phone in your pocket or want to show off its form – and it's worth noting that it isn’t waterproof, either. But when it comes to ultimate drop protection, this cell phone case is about as comprehensive as it gets.

(Image credit: Otterbox)

OtterBox is legendary for its robust protection and tank-sized cases: The company's OtterBox Symmetry series, however, is a lighter-duty line, offering a thinner design that doesn't lose too much on the protection front. The the one-piece design pops on and off in a flash and is made from a durable polycarbonate outer shell. As with the Spiegen Neo Hybrid, there are no advanced features, so it doesn't have waterproof capabilities, built-in batteries or fold out kickstands – and it will still add a little bulk to your camera phone. However, if you’re looking for a pocket-friendly phone case with better-than-average protection for the size and weight, the Symmetry Clear Case series is well worth considering. And being transparent, you still get to showcase your prized tech.

(Image credit: Torras)

6. Torras Slim Fit Compatible for iPhone 13 Pro Case The best thinnest and lightest iPhone 13 Pro Max case Specifications Color: Space Black TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $16.14 View at Amazon Prime $17.97 View at Amazon Prime $17.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredibly thin and light Reasons to avoid - Could offer more protection

If you're looking for something a little more streamlined that could help you with your grip (especially since the iPhone 13 Max Pro is a bit of a monster) then you might want to opt for a case like this one from Torras, that adds minimal bulk. This iPhone 13 Max Pro slim case features an advanced nano-coating that provides a silky feel and comfort grip, so it doesn't slip from your hand. The case is pretty durable and features 0.04-inch raised edges and 0.05-inch raised camera bezels, to help to keep your screen from harm. At just 0.03 inch, 0.65 oz. this case offers a good balance between minimalist design and protection.

(Image credit: AdirMi)

This case might cost an awful lot, but it is made from the most sumptuous leather that feels absolutely wonderful and gives a great grip. If you're the type of person who likes to carrying around minimal gear, then going for this iPhone 13 Max cell phone case will be ideal: The AdirMi cell phone case has three slots for bank cards and an inside bill compartment to store notes and receipts. The case also features a kickstand that's great for a more comfortable hands-free viewing experience. To sum up, if money isn't an option, this case is well worth considering for its style, adding functionality and protective capabilities.

(Image credit: LifeProof)

Boasting a tough, waterproof polycarbonate shell, the LifeProof Next Series Case is the ideal cell phone case for wetter adventures; the company says it blocks out dust, snow and debris. Despite being a waterproof cell phone case, it doesn't add too much bulk to your iPhone 13 Max Pro, so you can still comfortably carry this around with you, but there are others that offer better drop-proof protection, such as the Rhino Shield case (number 9 in this list).

(Image credit: RhinoShield)

With this case's RhinoShield technology, you never have to worry about breaking that valuable glass-backed phone ever again. Proven with multiple drop tests and certified military grade (MIL-STD 810G), the company's custom ShockSpread polymer material absorbs impact of at least 3.5m/11 feet. That's huge! Plus the case’s inner honeycomb structure provides an additional 10 per cent defence against knocks. Meanwhile, a raised lip protects the screen and camera housing, so you can rest your phone on a flat surface without fearing it'll get scratched. The RhinoShield Case is a tough case with a good grip, and is well worth considering if you're accident prone.

