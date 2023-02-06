The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases in 2023: protect your new phone in style

Just pre-ordered a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (opens in new tab)? Then you'll need one of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases on the market to keep your expensive new phone safe.

Finding a case for your new phone doesn't have to be a complicated or costly task, and we've gathered our top picks for you right here to determine which phone case is the most suited to your lifestyle, budget, and daily routine.

We've become pretty much experts lately at finding the best phone cases (opens in new tab) on the market for photographers, from top-quality brands that you can trust.

Having tried and tested a multitude of cases ranging from the expensive premium (and vegan!) leather wallet cases to the sleek and light-as-a-feather cases, the waterproof indestructible cases, and not forgetting the bargain screen protector bundles that you might find on Amazon, we know what you should be looking for and the best deals to grab.

We've also found the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cases (opens in new tab) if you've ordered Samsung's latest flagship camera phone.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases

Why you can trust Digital Camera World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus case: Mous Limitless 5.0 (Image credit: Mous / Amazon)

(opens in new tab)

1. Mous Limitless 5.0 case for Galaxy S23 The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus case with epic drop defence Specifications Color options: Aramid Fibre, Bamboo, Black Leather, Speckle, and Walnut Material: Varies, but feels tough Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + AiroShock impact absorbing technology + Fully MagSafe compatible (yes, really!) + Mous limited lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Expensive but worth it for the high-quality materials and protection

The Limitless 5.0 case range from Mous is without a doubt the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus case on the market if you're looking for the ultimate protection for your device in a simple yet professional casing. Fitted with impact-absorbing AiroShock technology, these cases protect your device from not only the usual daily damages but hefty falls, scrapes, and bumps.

Mous cases are near enough indestructible, and the company is so confident in the levels of protection that these cases offer that it encourages customers to throw their phones off of a roof (opens in new tab), and offers a limited lifetime warranty on its cases. Mous cases might not be the most aesthetically pleasing for those who prioritize design, but their overall structure and protective features are unmatched.

New with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is MagSafe compatibility! Now you no longer need an iPhone to be able to use MagSafe wireless charging and accessories. The case also boats raised edges, a high-defense camera bump, and a soft microfibre lining to keep your device safe and secure for the long run.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus case: CASETiFY Ultra Impact case (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

(opens in new tab)

2. CASETiFY Ultra Impact case with EcoShock The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus case with supreme protection Specifications Color options: Matte Black, Clear/Black, Haze Purple, and Midnight Green. Material: EcoShock and 65% recycled and plant-based materials Today's Best Deals View at Casetify (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 5x the Military Grade Standard drop-proof + Anti-slip grip and 11.5ft drop protection + 1.66mm raised bezel around screen + 2000+ designs to choose from Reasons to avoid - Expensive but high quality

For those seeking a case that's as protective as Mous (above) but with a more unique design that reflects your style and incorporates pop culture, then look no further than CASETiFY. The most protective product in the CASETiFY line-up for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, the Ultra Impact case has been tested to withstand drops of up to 11.5 feet! To put it into perspective, this is 5x the Military Grade Standard.

CASETiFY has designed this case series with layers of strong EcoShock material fitted within the phone case lining and its four corners. This plant-based material designed and almost patented by the company is able to convert the kinetic energy of a drop or impact into heat, while the twister pattern dissipates it across the surface of the case, offering ultra protection – as the name states.

Cases from CASETiFY are also fully customizable with names, initials, patterns, and design options that include co-lab ranges with pop culture designs that include Harry Potter, Sailor Moon, Stranger Things, Dragon Ball Z, and plenty more.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus case: Incipio Grip Case (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

(opens in new tab)

3. Incipio advanced grip case The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus case that won't slip from your grip Specifications Color options: Black and Midnight Navy/Inkwell Blue Material: Hard silicone Today's Best Deals View at Incipio (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 14-ft Drop Protection + New Impact Strut technology + Raised-edge bezel protects screen Reasons to avoid - Design is a little basic

Bit of a butterfingers? This more reasonably priced case from Incipio is designed with many features to protect your new Samsung Galaxy smartphone, but the key design focus is the tough tactile X grips surrounding the edges of the case to prevent your phone from slipping out of your grasp.

This cutting-edge technology has multidirectional grip assists which resist slippage in all directions, combined with impact Struts that offer 14ft of drop protection to soak up the impact shock, plus an extended height raised-edge bezel that can aid in the prevention of screen cracks and scratches.

Coated with antimicrobial technology that prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria and germs, this case will remain in new condition for as long as possible, and the strong design features and no-slip hold make it perfect for scrolling on the go.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus case: OtterBox React (Image credit: OtterBox)

(opens in new tab)

4. OtterBox React/Sleek series The best slim Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus case Specifications Color options: Black Crystal, Purplexing (Purple), Clear, Stardust (Clear Glitter) Material: Made with more than 50% recycled plastic Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + DROP+ meets Military Standards + Ultra-slim design with Antimicrobial Technology + Raised edges to protect the camera Reasons to avoid - Offers adequate and enough drop protection but not excessive

You can't fault this cheap as chips £20 case from OtterBox. One of the best leading phone case manufacturers, OtterBox is renowned for creating super sturdy cases that are extremely high quality. The company has a range of new cases available for the Galaxy S23 series, but this case appears to be a budget-friendly bargain.

Confusingly, this case seems to have a few different aliases, described on the company website as the React Series case, whereas Amazon calls it the Sleek Series. Either name is fitting, however, as this case offers the best of both in a super slim and clear design yet with Military Standard levels of drop-protection.

Made from recycled plastics, this clear case is equipped with hygienic antimicrobial technology to fight bacteria, as well as engineering to remain crystal-clear without yellowing over time. The case is admittedly pretty basic for Otterbox, but it does boast raised screen bumpers to protect the device and anti-scratch coatings.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus case: ZAGG D3O (Image credit: ZAGG)

(opens in new tab)

5. ZAGG Gear4 Everest D3O case with Kickstand The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus case Specifications Color options: Black or Red Material: D3O® Bio / 50% certified recycled content Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at invisibleSHIELD (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 20ft Drop Protection + Integrated Kickstand with strong reinforced backplate and frame + Made with D3O protective materials and technology Reasons to avoid - Expensive - The kickstand isn't the best

If you're looking for a case that's a little more on the rugged side, then this Gear4 Everest Protective case should do the trick. Trusted for protection by military, sports, motorcycle, and industrial professionals - the Everest was designed using D3O® Bio, a pliable and flexible material that hardens upon impact, dissipating any shock.

As a result of D3O technology, the Everest case has a drop resistance of up to 20 ft! It also has a reinforced backplate with a layer of D3O, and corner bumpers for added protection on your smartphone where you need it most.The case also boasts an integrated kickstand for hands-free viewing and streaming.

If this weren't enough, the case has been designed with a non-slip grip to help prevent drops, has a soft textured surface, and has an antimicrobial agent embedded which works by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria, and microorganisms. D3O technology is also used in helmets, motorcycles, gloves, and other protective gear used around the world by soldiers and professional athletes.

More essential Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus accessories

Do you prioritize your Phone's camera lens safety above anything else? Then you might want to consider a case fitted with a raised lip or edges that offer advanced drop protection, and for extra precaution, you may even desire to invest in a separate camera lens protector (opens in new tab) for your new smartphone.

If you intend to use any magnetic smartphone accessories (opens in new tab) with your new device, then it's worth considering if you need a case that has built-in magnets to support your additional magnetic wallets and kickstands, or if you intend to use a more advanced mounting system to keep your phone secure on the go when in your car, or even using a phone mount for your bike (opens in new tab).

If this is the case (pun intended) then you will need to ensure you have a phone cover or case with a strong magnetic force or built-in magnets to ensure that you can continue using your best phone accessories (opens in new tab) with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, or you can otherwise purchase a magnetic adapter ring.

Take a look at our more extensive best magnetic phone adapters and cases (opens in new tab) guide to find the perfect choice for your new Galaxy.

If you're thinking about ordering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus or any of the latest Samsung S23 range, you might also want one of the best Samsung monitors (opens in new tab) to complete your work-from-home setup and enable Samsung Dex to organize your workflow with a portable desktop at your fingertips.

If you're happy with your current model but want to take your smartphone photography more seriously, then check out the best lenses for iPhone and Android devices (opens in new tab), or consider the previous Samsung Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab) range instead for a less advanced upgrade.