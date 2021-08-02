The best iPhone for photography in 2021: from the iPhone 7 to iPhone 12 Pro

Looking for the best iPhone for photography? Well, that doesn't necessarily mean that you'll end up choosing the most expensive model with the most sophisticated set of cameras. Depending on your budget and your needs, you might actually find that an older, more affordable option is actually the best iPhone for photography for you.

This is because more expensive models haven't just focused on camera improvements, there will also be other aspects factored in as well, such as screen size and the quality of the display.

However, with that being said, there's no denying that the latest up-to-date iPhone 12 series offers some of the best camera phone photographic capabilities around. The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are the flagship iPhones, offering a triple camera rear unit with a 4x optical zoom and the ability to capture Night Mode portraits. Meanwhile, the vanilla iPhone 12 and the newly introduced iPhone 12 Mini still offer fantastic shooting capabilities, with a wider aperture on the main camera.

If you're truly looking for the newest, most up-to-date handset, then you might want to consider the newly announced iPhone 13. While these new models won't ship until 24 September, you can compare the handsets here with our iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro guide.

However, if you're looking for the best iPhone for photography, but you also like to search for a good bargain, then you might want to consider either the iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Both handsets also feature rear triple camera units – and they have the additional benefit of being a year older and, therefore, better value for money.

It's also worth noting that the further back in the iPhone family you go, the more affordable the handsets get. For example, an iPhone 7 is great value for money, with a single 12MP rear camera that's capable of truly respectable images, considering the handset's price point.

We've listed out the best iPhones for photography below to help you find the right model for you – good luck!

The best iPhone for photography in 2021

The iPhone 12 Pro is one of the most advanced handsets for photographers currently available. When compared with phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which packs a 108MP sensor, you might initially consider the iPhone 12 Pro's 12MP camera sensors to be slightly less impressive. However, when you're working with a sensor as small as a smartphone sensor, huge megapixel counts don't necessarily mean good image quality.

What the iPhone 12 Pro might 'lack' in megapixels, it certainly makes up for with a variety of imaging features. It features a triple camera unit, including an ultra wide f/2.4 camera, a wide f/1.6 camera and a telephoto f/2 camera. Meanwhile, the front-facing TrueDepth camera features a 12MP sensor as well.

If you're wondering what photography-focused features the iPhone 12 Pro holds over the base iPhone 12 (other than the addition of the telephoto camera), there are a few things you need to know. The first is that the Pro model will have a LiDAR scanner, which will mean faster focusing in low light situations. The iPhone 12 Pro will also be able to use the new Apple ProRAW file format, which means users will be able to combine the great computational photography effects Apple is known for with the power of RAW files.

You can't judge camera phones purely on specs. The iPhone 11 Pro's triple-camera array is hardly cutting edge by today's camera phone standards, but it works brilliantly. The colors, tones and exposures are consistent across all three cameras, and the image processing is perfectly judged to produce natural looking detail and not the usual over-sharpened, over-smoothed smartphone 'look'. The new ultrawide camera is just brilliant for travel photography, landmarks and spectacular interiors, and while it can't quite match the edge to edge image quality of the other lenses, it still produces sharp, distortion-free ultra-wide images that widen your horizons in every possible way. We like the regular iPhone 11 Pro best – the iPhone 11 Pro Max has the same cameras but it's just a bit big, while the regular plain-vanilla iPhone 11 is cheaper but doesn't have the 52mm telephoto lens.

The iPhone 12 Mini of a pleasing trend of Apple filling out the smaller end of its mobile offering, as well as putting out big flagship phones with more features, cameras and pixels than ever. This means it's much more affordable than its contemporaries like the iPhone 12 Pro, as well as being a good deal easier to hold and carry around.

Despite the reduction in size, Apple hasn't skimped on tech for the iPhone 12 Mini. it boasts a beefy dual camera array, with a 12MP 26mm f/1.6 and a 12MP 13mm f/2.4. There's no telephoto like you get on the Pro, but it's still very impressive, and with the capacity to shoot 4K video as well, any content creator is going to have a whale of a time with it.

The only real disappointment is the battery life. Granted, things had to give somewhere, but still, having a 2227mAh battery to work with is really going to curtail your ability to get a full day's use out of the thing, at least without carting around a separate power bank.

4. Apple iPhone 11 It's cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro, but you lose the 'telephoto' lens Specifications Release date: September 2019 Rear cameras: 12MP 13mm f/2.4, 12MP 26mm f/1.8 Front camera: 12MP, f/2.2 TrueDepth camera OIS: Yes Weight: 194 g Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm Storage: 64/128/256GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $474 View at Amazon $499 View at Apple $829.97 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Twin-camera array + Consistent image quality + Ultra-wide 13mm lens Reasons to avoid - No 5G - No 56mm 'telephoto' lens

If you're looking for the best bang for your buck when it comes to a new iPhone, then we'd argue that the iPhone 11 might just be it. While we love the release of the iPhone 12, the newer handset just doesn't have quite enough features to justify the higher price tag for us. The iPhone 11 does have a few downsides, namely its lack of a telephoto lens and OLED screen, but you can pick it up for such a great price now, that you have to ask yourself how important these features are to you? If you're looking for the very best iPhone for photography, then we'd recommend going with a Pro Max model. However, if you want a great iPhone for taking pictures that won't break the bank, then the iPhone 11 is a natural choice.

5. Apple iPhone 12 It might not have the telephoto camera, but the iPhone 12 is still a great buy Specifications Release date: October 2020 Rear cameras: 12MP 13mm f/2.4, 12MP 26mm f/1.6 Front camera: 12MP, f/2.2 TrueDepth camera OIS: Yes Weight: 164 g Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm Storage: 64/128/256GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS $729 View at Apple $816 View at Visible Prime $829 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Dual-camera unit + 5G + New Ceramic Shield screen Reasons to avoid - No telephoto camera - No LiDAR scanner

The iPhone 12 might not have quite the same wow-factor as the iPhone 12 Pro, but it's certainly no slouch when it comes to its photographic capabilities. The iPhone 12 has a dual camera system featuring an ultra wide f/2.4 camera and a wide f/1.6 camera. While the iPhone 12 doesn't have a dedicated telephoto camera, users can achieve a digital zoom of up to 5x. All of the iPhone 12 models are now capable of HDR video recording with Dolby Vision, although on the iPhone 12 this is only up to 30fps as compared to the iPhone 12 Pro's 60fps. The iPhone 12's front-facing camera is capable of both Night mode and Deep Fusion, which weren't available on the base iPhone 11's selfie camera. The iPhone 12 is also now capable of Night mode Time-lapse. One of the most exciting upgrades for the iPhone 12 family is the new Ceramic Shield display, which features a 4x better drop performance. The iPhone 12 is also compatible with new MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers.

6. iPhone XS In its time, the iPhone XS was the best iPhone, and it's still good even now Specifications Release date: September 2018 Rear cameras: 12MP (Wide angle lens, f/1.8), 12MP (2x zoom lens) Front camera: 7MP OIS: Yes Weight: 177 g Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Storage: 64/256/512 GB) TODAY'S BEST DEALS $355 View at Walmart $389.97 View at Amazon $469.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Same camera hardware as the Max + Very good image quality Reasons to avoid - Lacks ultra-low light ability of some Androids

The regular iPhone XS has the same cameras as the Max version. The rears offer two 12-megapixel cameras, one for standard wideangle shots, the other for 2x zoom images. Apple offers a very natural and faithful image preview, which shows a good estimate of the benefits of image processing before that processing has even taken place. The color balance and the character of Apple’s processing are also very pleasant. Other highlights include 240fps slo-mo at 1080p and X-series-only additional modes in the background blur portrait mode, such as Stage Lighting. This blacks out the background, for an image that looks a little like an actor’s headshot. The 2x zoom is also useful, particularly as it has optical image stabilisation just like the main camera. Many people might find this more useful than the new ultra-wide lens on the iPhone 11, so the iPhone XS is still a good option, even though it's now last year's model.

The iPhone XS Max has the same camera setup as the iPhone Xs. So what benefit is there here? It’s pretty obvious, really. The Max has a larger screen, which helps when composing images. This is a particularly bright OLED display with max power of around 650 nits. It copes remarkably well outdoors, and goes into a ‘turbo’ mode when required, to make sure you can see the image preview even when it’s sunny. Both X-series phones also have dual front-facing cameras. The imaging sensor is a 7-megapixel chip just like the recent older iPhones, and the second is a “time of flight” camera. This is used solely for depth mapping. Its primary function is to make the Face ID unlock feature work well, but it also improves “bokeh” images. You can alter the blur effect level, effectively changing the virtual aperture, after shooting the image.

8. iPhone 12 Pro Max It's technically the best iPhone you can buy, but it is pricey Specifications Release date: September 2018 Rear cameras: 12MP (Wide angle lens, f/1.8) Front camera: 7MP OIS: Yes Weight: 194 g Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Storage: 64/256/512 GB) TODAY'S BEST DEALS $948.99 View at Walmart Prime $1,099 View at Amazon $1,099.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Long battery life + Features Apple ProRaw Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Feels large in the hand

If you're after the best iPhone for photography, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is technically it. However, there is a reason this handset is so far down our list. While the iPhone 12 Pro Max features a more powerful battery life than the other iPhone 12 handsets – and even a slightly better rear camera than the iPhone 12 Pro – it has two major cons. The first is that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is pretty expensive. While the 12 Pro Max will likely come down in price when the iPhone 13 appears later this year, it probably won't be by much. The second downside to the iPhone 12 Pro Max is that the 6.7" screen is so large that users with smaller hands might struggle to use it effectively. However, if you don't mind big handsets and you're happy to splash the cash, then there's still plenty of exciting features to write home about with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. With the best chipset, camera set-up, battery and screen that you can find on an iPhone, it's no surprise that the 12 Pro Max has already proved to be a hit.

The iPhone XR is one of the most interesting phones in the 2019 line-up from an Apple fan’s perspective. It’s now and older, cheaper iPhone (still not that affordable, mind). The lack of a zoom camera is its biggest loss. The iPhone XR has only the one rear camera, the same 12-megapixel stabilised get-up as the iPhone XS. You get great images, sure, but a zoom is handy for gigs and other situations when you can’t simply move closer. Here you have to use a compromised digital zoom. Other differences? While the iPhone XR has the same processor as the pricier iPhone X models, it uses an LCD screen rather than an OLED. This screen is larger than the iPhone Xs’s, though, and battery life is far better than that of the smaller, fancier iPhone Xs too.

In one sense the iPhone 8 Plus may seem a step above the iPhone XR. It has a 2x telephoto camera, with a 12-megapixel sensor. Don’t mistake this for a like-for-like alternative to what’s on offer in the iPhone Xs Max, though. This telephoto lens is not stabilised, making it more likely you’ll get blurry images when light level is sub-optimal. In daylight, however, the iPhone 8 Plus takes excellent images that aren’t too far off those of the newest iPhones. The phone itself now seems rather dated. It has a 16:9 5.5-inch screen with relatively large borders, and what now seems a fairly lazy screen to surface ratio. Still, this only becomes an issue in a direct comparison. We were perfectly happy with the iPhone 8 Plus in 2017. Things have changed since then, but not that much. Our hands haven’t suddenly shrunk.

11. iPhone SE (2020) iPhone 8 body + iPhone 11 processor = iPhone SE Specifications Release date: April 2020 Rear cameras: 12-megapixel, 28mm f/1.8 Front camera: 7MP OIS: Yes Weight: 148 g Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm Storage: 64/256GB) TODAY'S BEST DEALS $399 View at Apple $419.97 View at Walmart $549 View at Verizon Wireless Reasons to buy + Great 4K video + Very good imaging in bright light Reasons to avoid - No zoom - No Face ID

The iPhone SE (2020) is a brilliant proposition: a $399 / £415 / AU$749 iPhone that takes the form factor and camera of the iPhone 8, and pairs it with the processor and software magic of the iPhone 11 Pro. The result is a pocket-friendly handset in terms of both size and price, with fusion technology that delivers highly respectable photographs and 4K video. Its smaller 4.7-inch 720p screen isn't as bright and doesn't refresh as fast as the flagship models, but that also means that its battery doesn't get gobbled up as fast either. It sticks with Touch ID instead of Face ID, and boasts Qi wireless charging. It's IP67 water and dust resistant, and features image stabilization for rock-solid 4K 60fps video. Between the A13 Bionic chip and Apple-standard software updates, the iPhone SE is the best value handset out there.

12. iPhone 7 It came out in 2016 but the iPhone 7 is still good for photography Specifications Release date: September 2016 Rear cameras: 12MP (Wide angle lens, f/1.8) Front camera: 7MP OIS: Yes Weight: 138 g Dimensions: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm Storage: 32/128/256GB) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $154.89 View at Amazon $199 View at Tello $419.97 View at Walmart 469 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Easy to handle and live with + Weathers well for a 3-year-old phone Reasons to avoid - Weaker DR and colour processing - Less good in low light

Now here’s a blast from the past. The iPhone 7 was released in 2016, and is testament to iPhones’ supreme shelf life. On paper its camera sounds almost identical to the iPhone 8’s. It has a single 12-megapixel rear sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 lens, and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. Apple made notable improvements in 2017 that are missing in this older model, and photographers will notice. Autofocus is slower, dynamic range is a little worse and colour reproduction is a little less punchy or charming, particularly in less than ideal lighting. It’s still a good camera, particularly as a breezy auto mode shooter, but the years are taking their toll on this most affordable iPhone. Step away from the camera and the iPhone 7 looks almost identical to the iPhone 8. Both have 4.7-inch LCD screens of 1334 x 750 pixel resolution. You miss out on HDR support for the phone’s own screen (it still takes HDR photos), and the TrueTone feature. This alters the display’s colour profile to suit the ambient lighting.

The iPhone 7 Plus was the first Apple phone to have a 2x zoom camera. This seemed very special back in 2016, but today? Not so much, but it’s still useful. This phone stacks up much like the iPhone 7. Dynamic range and colour benefit from less optimisation, although the actual sensor is genuinely different too. Low-light performance is only OK by today’s standards. Still, the main camera is stabilised so the low-light shooting experience is still better than that of some mid-range and entry-level Androids. The phone’s design is very similar to the iPhone 8 Plus’s. It’s relatively bulky, and has a 16:9 screen and a dated shape. iPhone build ages well, though, and this still feels like a top-quality mobile.

