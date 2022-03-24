The best iPhone screen protectors in 2022

Buying the best iPhone screen protector is an absolute no-brainer. After all, the best iPhones aren't exactly cheap to replace. And with the best will in the world, it's impossible to guarantee you won't scratch it, smash it or otherwise damage it by accident.

So why didn't the salesperson try to sell you one, at the same time that you bought the phone? To be honest, they're usually more interested in the commission they make on selling you phone insurance. But even if you have insurance, it's still a lot of hassle to get a repair or a replacement when you damage your phone. And you'll almost certainly be without a phone for at least a couple of days. Prevention, then, is always better than cure.

Not all iPhone screen protectors, however, are alike. While they may all look pretty similar, some are pretty flimsy, and while they may provide some protection against scratching, they won't do much to stop your screen smashing if an accident occurs.

Others, though, are made from strong, tempered glass which means that even if you drop your phone or sit on it, your screen is more likely to stay intact. Quite honestly, this is the only type that's worth spending money on; saving money on cheaper alternatives is the very definition of a false economy.

With all that in mind, we've brought together the absolute best iPhone screen protectors, for a range of iPhone generations. Once you've bought and attached yours, you'll still need to take care with your phone, because there are no guarantees. But ultimately, you'll rest easier at night knowing that you have far better protection for your beloved iPhone than just hoping for the best.

The best iPhone screen protector in 2022

(Image credit: Spigen)

1. iPhone 13/13 Pro: Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector The best iPhone screen protector for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Specifications Number in pack: 2 Compatible with: iPhone 13 Pro (2021), iPhone 13 (2021) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Alignment tool + 9H hardness + Two in pack

Compatible with the 6.1-inch screen of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, this tempered glass screen protector is rated at 9H hardness. It has an oil-free, oleophobic coating to prevent smudges, and there's an auto-alignment kit to make it easy to apply to your phone. Usefully, you get two screen protectors in the pack, so you'll have a spare if the first one ever gets damaged.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

2. iPhone 13 Pro Max: OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard The best iPhone screen protector for iPhone 13 Pro Max Specifications Number in pack: 1 Compatible with: iPhone 13 Pro Max (2021) Today's Best Deals View at Apple Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Anti-glare + Alignment tool + Cleaning kit

Designed specifically for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, this screen protector doesn't just protect your phone against drops, scratches and scrapes. It also has advanced anti-glare properties, which makes your phone easier to read in all lighting conditions. And that could help save on your phone battery, as you'll be able to turn the brightness on your phone down, keeping it powered-up for longer. Be aware, though, that it's only available to buy at Apple, and it's quite expensive. On the plus side, you get an alignment and installation tool, dust removal sticker, squeegee and microfibre cloth thrown in.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

3. iPhone 13 mini: OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard The best iPhone screen protector for iPhone 13 mini Specifications Number in pack: 1 Compatible with: iPhone 13 mini (2021) Today's Best Deals View at Apple Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Anti-glare + Alignment tool + Cleaning kit

Our top choice for iPhone 13 mini is basically the same as number two on our list, but sized perfectly for the smaller screen. As above, we recommend this screen protector for its drop protection, anti-glare properties, alignment tool and excellent readability overall.

(Image credit: Spigen)

4. iPhone 12: Spigen EZ Fit tempered glass screen protector The best iPhone screen protector for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Specifications Number in pack: 2 Compatible with: iPhone 12 (2020), iPhone 12 Pro (2020) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Alignment tool + 9H hardness + Two in pack

If you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, then here's the best iPhone screen protector for its 6.1 inch screen. The tempered glass is rated at 9H hardness, giving you a lot of protection against drops and scrapes. It has an oil-free coating that prevents fingerprint smudges. And it's nice and easy to install, too.

(Image credit: Olixar)

5. iPhone 12 Pro Max: Olixar screen protector The best iPhone screen protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications Number in pack: 1 Compatible with: iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great protection + Super-thin + Excellent readability

Designed to work perfectly with all the features of your iPhone 12 Pro Max, this screen protector may be a little pricier than rivals. But it's a lot more robust too, with 9H hardness giving you great protection against impact, shattering, scratches and daily damage. This screen protector is also super-thin, at just 0.27mm. Note that there's no installation tool, but you do at least get a video that shows you how to install it; just scan the QR code on the packaging to access this.

(Image credit: Spigen)

6. iPhone 12 mini: Spigen EZ Fit tempered glass screen protector The best iPhone screen protector for iPhone 12 mini Specifications Number in pack: 2 Compatible with: iPhone 12 mini (2020) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Alignment tool + 9H hardness + Two in pack

Featuring tempered glass with 9H hardness, this screen protector does a great job of keeping your iPhone 12 mini safe. It has an oil-free coating for daily fingerprint resistance, is hassle-free to install thanks to the included alignment tool, and fits the 5.4-inch display perfectly.

(Image credit: ESR)

7. iPhone 11/XR: ESR Armorite The best iPhone screen protector for iPhone 11 and iPhone XR Specifications Number in pack: 2 Compatible with: IPhone 11 (2019), iPhone XR (2018) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Ultra-tough + Speaker shield + Alignment tool

If you have an iPhone 11 or iPhone XR, you'll want this high-quality screen protector to keep it from harm. Its ultra-tough Armorite tempered glass is claimed to withstand over 110lb of force, while the speaker shield guards against dust and helps keep your audio nice and crisp. It's compatible with Face ID, there's a special coating to prevent fingerprint smudges, and it comes with an alignment frame to help you install it.

(Image credit: Spigen)

8. iPhone 11 Pro/XS/X: Spigen AlignMaster Tempered Glass Screen Protector The best iPhone screen protector for iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS and iPhone X Specifications Number in pack: 2 Compatible with: iPhone 11 Pro (2019), iPhone XS (2018) and iPhone X (2017) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Alignment tool + 9H hardness + Two in pack

This impressive screen protector from Spigen is made from crystal clear, tempered glass rated at 9H hardness. The aligning tool makes installation straightforward, and there are two protectors in the pack, so you'll have a spare if you ever need one.

(Image credit: LK)

9. iPhone 11 Pro Max: LK Screen Protector The best iPhone screen protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications Number in pack: 2 Compatible with: iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Two in pack + Includes lens protectors + Compatible with most cases

This protector is compatible with the 6.5 inch screen of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and features tempered glass with 9H hardness. But that's not all! You also get a camera lens protector for round the back. In fact, there are two of each, so you get four protectors in total. This screen protector is compatible with most cases, as extra space is left around the borders for your case to wrap around the edges of your mobile.

(Image credit: ESR)

10. iPhone SE3/SE2/8/7: ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector The best iPhone screen protector for iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE 2, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 Specifications Number in pack: 2 Compatible with: iPhone SE 3 (2022), iPhone SE 2 (2020), iPhone 8 (2017), iPhone 7 (2016) Today's best ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone SE (2020) deals $5.04 View $12.99 View Reasons to buy + Robust protection + Installation tool + Two in pack

Compatible with the 4.7-inch screen of the latest iPhone SE, the previous 2020 model, and the iPhone 7 and 8, this protector will resist up to 11lb of force to protect your screen from scratches and damage. The included frame and cleaning kit make it easy to install, and you get two protectors in the pack; all for a surprisingly low price.

(Image credit: Spigen)

11. iPhone 7 Plus/8 Plus: Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Two-Pack The best iPhone screen protector for iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus Specifications Number in pack: 2 Compatible with: iPhone 7 Plus (2016), iPhone 8 Plus (2017) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Anti-smudge coating + Installation tool

If you have either an iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus, this protector will be the perfect fit for its 5.5 inch screen. Made from tempered glass with 9H hardness, you'll benefit from an oil-free, anti-fingerprint coating, a special tool to help with precise installation, and an attractive price too.

