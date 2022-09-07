The best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases in 2022: Keep your new Apple device safe

Finding the best iPhone 14 Pro Max case can be a stressful endeavor, but don't worry as you're in good hands. We've become pretty adept at finding the best phone cases (opens in new tab) on the market from top-quality brands that you can trust. We've tried and tested a multitude of cases from expensive premium leather wallet cases, to the too-good-to-be-true bargains that you might find crop up from a third-party Amazon seller.

Finding the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases on the market is a breeze when you know what to look for. Do you prioritize your iPhone's camera safety above anything else? Then you might want to consider a case fitted with a raised lip or edges that offer advanced drop protection, and for extra precaution, you may even desire to invest in a separate camera lens protector for your new iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Don't forget about protecting your smartphone screen too! Though some iPhone 14 Pro Max cases may include a screen protector or two thrown in for free, and some if you're lucky may even include a camera lens cover to protect your lenses.

Be sure to triple-check your iPhone 14 model by heading into your device Settings - General - About - and finding the exact model or device name to ensure you purchase the correct case for your expensive new Apple smartphone.

If you realize that you may have stumbled onto the wrong iPhone case buying guide, don't worry! As we have a whole selection of case guides listed below that should (hopefully) match your device model and be handpicked for your smartphone.

Whether it's something sleek and stylish, light as a feather, waterproof, or something a bit more rugged and military-grade certified that you're looking for – we've got you covered (pun intended).

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases in 2022

TORRO Genuine Leather Bumper Case (Image credit: TORRO / Amazon)

1. TORRO Genuine Leather Bumper Case The best iPhone 14 Pro Max case made from luxury leather Specifications Color options: Navy blue Material: Premium cowhide leather Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Magnetically Detachable Cover + Precision-cut elegance + MagSafe Compatible + Integrated kickstand function Reasons to avoid - Not Vegan friendly at all - Other options are more protective - Not shock/drop proof

TORRO is a trusted luxury UK-based brand offering the highest quality leather iPhone cases, with materials sourced from the finest US tanneries. These cases scream opulence and aren't completely budget-breaking either. No matter what style of case you desire, TORRO offers a variety ranging from wallet-style cases for full-phone coverage, simplistic leather-back cases, and magnetically detachable covers (as is the case above) offering the best of both designs for optimal protection.

The case overall has a very nice smooth finish to it and feels very comfortable in hand, the ultimate balance of style and functionality. It offers adequate levels of protection too, with a durable TPU frame to aid shock absorption, the inner frame boasts a microfibre lining, and the screen and camera unit are protected by a raised lip and raised outer edge to maximize protection.

Other features of this fancy leather case include an integrated kickstand function, allowing you to browse Netflix horizontally by resting the case in on itself. The case is also Apple MagSafe compatible, which is excellent for those who rely on wireless charging and magnetic accessories to see them through.

Peak Design Everyday case for iPhone 14 Pro Max (Sage) (Image credit: Peak Design)

2. Peak Design Everyday Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max The best iPhone 14 Pro Max case that attaches to everything Specifications Color options: Charcoal or Sage Material: Nylon canvas, 100% recycled Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Luxurious and also protective + MagSafe compatible with PD's own SlimLink in-built locking system + Lifetime Peak Design Warranty Reasons to avoid - Might not be to everyone's taste - Not guaranteed to work with Qi wireless chargers - Design is a little basic

You can't go wrong with Peak Design, and it's introduced a new shade of Sage green with the launch of its iPhone 14 range of cases! One of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases that money can buy, Peak Design is a company that caters for photographers and adventurers in every aspect. PD cases can connect to all of the company's accessories including everything from car and bike mounts to tripods and wireless charging stands and magnetic wallets.

We highly admire Peak Design here at DCW and have reviewed a number of its smartphone and photography-related products. We can confidently recommend Peak Design as one of the top manufacturers of phone cases for photographers, and its Everyday range is the perfect choice for those wanting a more subtle style of case with a soft-touch feel for your iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Working in a similar way as Apple's cleverly designed MagSafe technology, Peak Design products are fitted with SlimLink: a built-in locking system that is perfect if you're interested in taking your iPhone 14 Pro Max out and about with you, as it can be connected to anything purchased from Peak Design's clever catalog.

Some other key selling points of Peak Design cases include the rubberized full-surround shock-absorbing bumper fitted to protect your device from 6ft drops, as well as a protective lip housing the screen and camera lenses. Everyday cases are also weatherproof, Bluesign-approved, and the 'Loop Case' models feature a deployable finger loop on the back for easy gripping. Need we say more?

Snakehive Vintage Wallet case (Plum) (Image credit: Snakehive)

(opens in new tab)

3. Snakehive Vintage Wallet case The best iPhone 14 Pro Max case with a built-in wallet Specifications Color options: Black, Brown, Dark Green, Navy, Plum Material: Leather Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Slots for 3 cards and money slip + Viewing stand + Flip cover full protection + Warranty & 30-day guarantee Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for Vegans - Flip covers aren't to everyone's taste

Another contender for those who love leather, this case from Snakehive is one of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases with a lot to offer. The case itself has a soft, suede-like finish, with a genuine leather outer lip that offers significant drop protection for instances of accidental falls, providing full-screen coverage for the front and back.

This case is not only produced to a high standard made from European Nubuck leather, but it also boasts a viewing kickstand, 3 card slots, a money slip, full-coverage flip cover, magnetic closure - and if that weren't enough to persuade you - it includes a signature 12-month warranty & 30-day money-back guarantee from Snakehive.

This case is ideal for those seeking a pleasant, professional, and comfortable case that feels soft in hand. Snakehive is a great choice for protecting your iPhone 14 Pro Max, with cases that grant a luxurious and elegant design that also affords peace of mind that your device is protected, with the additional added aesthetic of keeping your device looking smart and stylish, all at a very reasonable cost.

BENKS Magnetic iPhone 14 Pro Max Case (Purple) (Image credit: BENKS / Amazon)

(opens in new tab)

4. BENKS Magnetic iPhone 14 Pro Max Case The best iPhone 14 Pro Max case that is sturdy and durable Specifications Color options: Black, Purple, Blue Material: Plastic Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compatible with Magsafe + Military Grade Drop Protection + Shockproof Bumper Reasons to avoid - Translucent Matte isn't for everyone - Has a silky feel to it

This case from BENKS is a top contender for being one of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases, designed for those who work in industrial careers or are perhaps a little on the clumsier side. With military-tested rugged design features, this case is equipped for the outdoors and has anti-yellow coatings to keep it clear.

The four corners of the case are designed with invisible cushioning airbags and feature upgraded extra 3X composite anti-drop material, coated with a nano anti-scratch coating, that also prevents fingerprints, oils, and stains. It has a new anti-collision elastic layer and is equipped with 38 powerful N52 magnets prompting a string MagSafe compatibility.

BENKS is a trusted brand, and this case will give you great peace of mind that your expensive new purchase is protected as best as it can be. Despite its protective features and translucent matte PC back design, this case is actually ultra-thin and lightweight, with a pretty snug fit and silky touch with sensitive removable Alloy volume buttons.

Donwell Case with Slide Camera Cover for iPhone 14 Pro Max (Image credit: Donwell / Amazon)

(opens in new tab)

5. Donwell Case with Slide Camera Cover The best iPhone 14 Pro Max case with a camera cover and ring Specifications Color options: Black, Blue, Camouflage, Red, Rose Gold Material: Plastic Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 360°Rotation Ring Kickstand included + Armor Design is very robust + Camera slide cover Reasons to avoid - Not MagSafe compatible - Does not support wireless charging

This case from Donwell is a must-have for those who may be a little privacy cautious or concerned about damaging the camera unit on the very expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max. This case is optimized for those who want the ultimate and advanced levels of protection for their Apple devices, designed with shock absorption impact-resistant hard skid plastic to provide all-around full device protection.

The camera slide cover has a slight locking mechanism on it, so you don't have to worry about it moving or sliding around on its own. The back case ring is also magnetic and doubles as a 360° rotation kickstand for hands-free streaming and browsing on your device. This could also be used as a finger loop to hold your device securely when using social media.

Overall this case is extremely sturdy and robust for those wanting a heavier feel to their phone, with added security measures and the assurance that your device can withstand a drop or two should an accident occur.

