Turn the new iPhone 16 into the ultimate content-creating tool with SmallRig's new photography case

Apple has just unveiled its new flagship iPhone – the iPhone 16 Pro Max, a phone with a heavy focus on content creation.

The announcement focused on the addition of a new camera control button, putting greater emphasis on the iPhone being considered a viable camera for video and photography. SmallRig has taken notice of this and has created an iPhone case that enhances the camera's versatility.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

Upgrading to the latest iPhone is often a challenging decision, however, the SmallRig FilMov Lightweight Photography Case Kit may just be the reason to make the switch and puts added pressure on the compact camera market.

First and foremost the FilMov Lightweight Photography Case is a protective phone case with raised edges for the screen and lenses it offers security against drops and impact. The case also features MagSafe compatibility a must-have in today's demand for wireless charging.

Utilizing the case for the everyday is vital, but the ability for expansion into a camera rig is where the case shines.

The new 'Phone CapGrip' slots onto the end of the case and provides a substantial grip, more reminiscent of a traditional camera than a phone. The grip is designed to elevate the shooting experience, providing improved tactile feedback and control of the new Capture Button.

Expansion is part of SmallRig's raison d'être, improving versatility through additional accessories such as handles and tripods. This case is no different, as the CapGrip includes 1/4"-20 threaded holes for extra mounting options.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: SmallRig)

The theme of expansion continues onto the lens which features a detachable backplate that enables the attachment of external lenses and filters. Included in the kit is a T-mount adapter that enables the use of T-mount lenses, and the case is also compatible with SmallRig's 67mm and 17mm filter adapters (sold separately).

Other notable features of the case include seamless mounting in SmallRig's external phone cages such as the recent Brandon Li collaboration, a CapGrip locking feature, and a lanyard loophole.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

New Product Launch | FilMov Mobile Photography Kit for iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max - YouTube Watch On

The SmallRig FilMov Lightweight Photography Case Kit is available to preorder now for the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro, both at the price of $34.99 / £35.90 / AU $58.90 – although there does seem to be a limited deal on the SmallRig website at the time of writing.

The 68mm and 17mm filter adapters and other lenses and accessories are also available to purchase individually.

You may also be interested in our guides to the best iPhone for photography, the best phone cases, and the best camera phones.