Turn the new iPhone 16 into the ultimate content-creating tool with SmallRig's new photography case

Turn your new iPhone 16 into a compact camera with the new SmallRig FilMov Lightweight Photography Case by SmallRig

Apple has just unveiled its new flagship iPhone – the iPhone 16 Pro Max, a phone with a heavy focus on content creation.

The announcement focused on the addition of a new camera control button, putting greater emphasis on the iPhone being considered a viable camera for video and photography. SmallRig has taken notice of this and has created an iPhone case that enhances the camera's versatility.

