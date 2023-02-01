The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases in 2023

Finding the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case is an absolute must if you're ordering the new flagship smartphone and want to keep it safe and secure. There are so many options to choose from depending on your style and budget, but we've picked the best for you at a range of designs and prices.

We've become pretty adept at finding the absolute best phone cases (opens in new tab) on the market from the indestructible to the ultra-sleek, and from top-quality brands that you can trust. Having tried and tested at least a hundred cases ranging from the expensive but protective premium leather wallet cases to the bargain bundles with camera lens protectors (opens in new tab) and screen protectors, we can advise what might be the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (opens in new tab) case to suit your lifestyle.

Finding the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases on the market is a breeze as long as you know what to look for. Do you prioritize your smartphone's camera safety above anything else? Then you might want to consider a case fitted with a raised lip or edges that offer advanced protection from accidental drops at hefty heights.

The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases

1. CASETiFY Impact case with EcoShock technology The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case that offers supreme protection Specifications Color options: Matte Black, Clear/Black, Haze Purple, and Midnight Green. Material: EcoShock and 65% recycled and plant-based materials Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4x the Military Grade Standard + Anti-slip grip and 8.2ft drop protection + 1.66mm raised bezel around screen Reasons to avoid - Expensive but high quality

CASETiFY's super protective Impact Case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is designed with the clumsy in mind, and offers layers within the phone case lining and its inner sides of a new proprietary material that the company calls EcoShock, able to withstand drops from a height of 8.2ft, having been tested 104 times during the manufacture stage to ensure the optimum protection.

The drop proof design of the Impact case is 4x the usual Military Grade Standard, so you have total peace of mind that if you happen to let slip of your new and expensive Samsung device, it'll probably be fine. Speaking of slipping, this case also boasts an anti-slip grip around the edges, to prevent this from happening at all.

There's also a 1.66mm raised bezel around the rim of the case for enhanced screen protection should your device ever fall face-down. CASETiFY will soon be introducing clear cases for the Impact series, with new proprietary UV Defender technology optimised to prevent yellowing and stains, but should you prefer a more bold look, this case can be customized with text, with thousands of designs and multiple colors to choose from.

2. Incipio Grip case The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case with a tactile grip Specifications Color options: Black/Midnight Navy / Inkwell Blue / Material: Recycled materials Today's Best Deals View at Incipio (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 14ft Drop tested + Tactile grips and raised edges + Antimicrobial and discoloration defense Reasons to avoid - Design is a bit basic

This tactile case from Incipio is designed to provide protection for your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the form of durable impact struts which can reduce the force of a fall, plus raised edges all around the case, exterior re-engineered tapered x-grips on the sides of the case for a strong grip and rugged feel, and a scratch-resistant antimicrobial surface to fight off bacteria.

While it might not look like much, this case has been tested to withstand drops from as high as 14ft! The buttons are ultra-responsive, meaning that the case will not limit your usage of your phone in any way, as some cases unfortunately can make your buttons a lot stiffer than necessary.

Overall this case has a slim and form-fitting dual-layer design with a no-slip hold, ensuring that your smart new phone is protected should you ever face the often inevitable and unfortunate drops and daily damage, we've all been there! It has a limited lifetime warranty too, should you have any issues.

3. Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell case The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case that's pretty in pink Specifications Color options: Hollyhock Material: Made from sustainable materials Today's Best Deals View at Incipio (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Can withstand 10ft drop protection + Antimicrobial casing to ward off bacteria + Limited Lifetime Warranty Reasons to avoid - The floral design might not be for everyone - but it sparkles!

Don't let this case fool you. It might appear a little on the softer and more delicate side with the floral aesthetic and pink diamonds, but it can withstand some pretty heavy damage and survive drops from as high as 10ft during rigorous testing.

This pretty designer case from Kate Spade New York can not only protect your device from daily drops and damage, but it's also coated with antimicrobial defenses that are designed to reduce the growth of the most common surface bacteria found on phone cases by 99.9% which is super impressive.

4. TOCOL case with two TPU screen protectors The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case that's amazing value Specifications Color options: Black / Green / Purple Material: Soft Rubber with Nappa texture around the edging Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Includes two HD flexible TPU screen protectors + Designed to fully protect the camera and screen + Military-Grade drop-proof & Shock-proof Reasons to avoid - An unknown brand - Too cheap to be true?

This case from Tocol is by far the most affordable and best value for money case bundle that you'll find on the market right now, including not one - but two - TPU screen protectors to keep your S23 Ultra screen scratch-free with an installation kit included to ease the setup process.

Designed with impact dispersion airbags, plus 3-Gen X-Shock anti-collision technology embedded in the case corners, this case can protect your phone meeting Military Grade Standards for drop and shockproof protection at just a fraction of the cost of higher-end phone case brands.

The case is supposedly designed with a hard explosion-proof backplane, and 3-ply strengthened-frame to offer ultimate durability in its structure.

