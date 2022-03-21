The best iPhone power bank in 2022

What's the best iPhone power bank today? Well, that depends on what kind of iPhone you have.

If you have one of the most recent iPhone generations, from either the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series, you can benefit from wireless charging. So you'll want a power bank that's compatible with Apple's MagSafe technology. That means you'll be able to attach it magnetically, in one easy move, with no messing around with cables. Alternatively, you may have an older iPhone, between 5 and 11, which doesn't have MagSafe. In that case, you'll be looking for a power bank that can charge your phone using a wired connection.

To cover both approaches, we've neatly divided our list into two. We begin with the best iPhone power bank with MagSafe wireless charging. But if that's not relevant to you, then skip to the best iPhone power bank (wired only).

Whether you want a wireless or wired power bank though, there are some things to look out for. Firstly, consider the size and weight. If you're taking your power bank on a long journey, particularly one that involves a lot of walking or cycling, you won't want to weigh yourself down too much.

Secondly, think about how much capacity you need. Power banks typically offer around 5,000mAh, which is normally enough for a day's charge, but not much more. If you're going to be away from a wall socket for two days or more, you'll probably want a bigger battery. But that will also mean greater size, weight, and price, so there's a compromise to be made there.

Finally consider what kind of ports and cables you need to charge your particular model of iPhone. If you need to buy an extra cable, that's going to reflect the overall price you're willing to pay.

Best iPhone power bank with MagSafe wireless charging

The latest iPhones (12 and 13) come with MagSafe technology. This allows you to place your attach a power bank to it magnetically and charge it wirelessly. Note that if your iPhone is in a case, it will need to be MagSafe compatible for this type of charging to work.

The first four power banks on our list are MagSafe compatible, making them all great options for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

1. Mophie Powerstation Plus XL The best iPhone power bank for the 12 or 13 series Specifications Capacity: 10,000mAh Compatible with: All iPhone models Charging method: Wireless or USB-C Output: 18W Weight: 100g Size: 50 x 20 x 50mm Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at invisibleSHIELD 193 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Lightning & USB ports + Apple approved + Great value Reasons to avoid - Older iPhones can't charge wirelessly

If you've got an iPhone 12 and 13, this power bank from Mophie gives you a range of ways to charge it, as it supports MagSafe charging and boasts a Lightning and a USB-C port.

That means that, for starters, you can charge your iPhone (or AirPods, or other Qi-enabled phone) wirelessly, at up to 10W, simply by placing it on the charging surface. Secondly, you can connect it via the Lightning cable which came with your iPhone, for speedy charging. And thirdly, you can charge it even faster via USB-C, which supports up to 18W. You can even charge two devices at once. The Mophie Powerstation Plus XL is the only device here to offer all these options.

Pass-through charging is included: this sends power to your iPhone first, and then recharges its own battery afterwards. There's a generous 10,000-mAh battery, giving you plenty of power for keeping your iPhone topped up. Plus there's an LED power indicator to help you keep an eye on your charging status and battery life.

While it's not an official Apple product, it is Apple-approved: they sell it on their own site, after all. And it's super-light, at just 100g. All this, at such an affordable price, means this is a no-brainer for anyone with the latest iPhone. And that makes it our hands-down winner for the best power bank for iPhone 12 or 13.

2. MagSafe Battery Pack The best iPhone power bank for Apple completists Specifications Capacity: 1,460 or 2920mAH Charging method: Wireless or Lightning (cable not included) Output: 5W (wireless) or 15W (wireless & wired) Weight: 113g Size: 95 x 63 x 11mm Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Official Apple product + Wonderfully portable + Nicely designed Reasons to avoid - Low powered - Expensive

Some iPhone users don't like to mess around with third-party kit. And there's a real logic to the idea to sticking to official Apple products only. That way, everything's certain to play together nicely, and if it doesn't, those nice people at the Apple Store are sure to help you fix it.

The downside to this approach is that everything's going to be more expensive, but if your time is valuable, or you just want the minimum of stress, then that may be a price worth paying.

If all that applies to you, then your best iPhone power bank will be this official product from Apple. We should caution, though, that it's both significantly more expensive than other power banks on this list, and also much lower-powered, at just 1,460 or 2920mAH.

Indeed, you won't even be able to charge your iPhone fully from the MagSafe Battery Pack. Apple promise just 70 per cent additional charge with iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, up to 60 per cent additional charge with the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro, and up to 40 per cent additional charge with the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

On the plus side, at just 11mm thick, it couldn't be more portable. You get the choice of wired and wireless charging, and with the latter it magnetically snaps to the back of your phone in a quite beautiful fashion. If you prefer the former, you can connect your iPhone via a Lightning cable and 20W+ USB-C power adapter, although you'll need to buy both of these separately.

3. Anker 622 Magnetic Battery The best iPhone power bank with a stand Specifications Capacity: 5,000mAh Charging method: Wireless or wired Weight: 142g Size: 105 x 66 x 13mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 5,000mAh battery + All-round performer + Includes stand Reasons to avoid - Can't charge two devices at once

Want a power bank that will charge your iPhone wirelessly and a stand? Well you can kill both birds with one stone by using this clever product from Anker. This power bank supports MagSafe, so you can use it to charge iPhone 12 and 13 models.

It does a great job of snapping magnetically into place, and the 5,000mAh battery is impressive. Okay, it's half the capacity of the first product on our list, but equally it offers three times the power of Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack. To put that into some real-world context, its makers say it will charge an iPhone 13 or 13 Pro up to 80 per cent, a iPhone 13 Pro Max 50 per cent, an iPhone 12 90 per cent, an iPhone 12 Pro 95 per cent and an iPhone 12 Pro Max 65 per cent.

The battery comes with a versatile built-in foldable kickstand, which you can use to position your phone for a comfortable viewing angle. You also get a bidirectional USB-C port and a two-foot charging cable, which allows you to charge the battery, or your phone; for the latter, you'll need a power adapter with at least 12W output (not included).

It's worth noting that you can charge the battery at the same time as wirelessly charging your phone. However, be aware that you can NOT charge two devices simultaneously using wired and wireless connections.

4. Anker 521 Magnetic Power Bank The best iPhone power bank with drop protection Specifications Capacity: 5,000mAh Charging method: Wireless or USB-C Output: 5W (wireless); 10W (wired) Weight: 132g Size: 93 x 62 x 16mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Decent battery + Safety features + Reasonable price Reasons to avoid - No stand

Here's another great iPhone power bank, which offers both wireless and USB-C charging for the latest 12 and 13 series. With the same 5,000 mAh capacity as its Anker sibling, listed above, this power bank will let you charge an iPhone 13 up to 95 per cent, an iPhone 13 Pro to 97 per cent, an iPhone 13 Pro Max to 75 per cent, and an iPhone 13 mini 1.2 times.

It's coated with a rubberized finish to protect the magnetic portable charger against accidental drops, and other safety features include foreign object detection, short circuit protection and temperature control. And as well as MagSafe charging, you can make a wired connection with your iPhone via the USB-C port.

Choosing between this and the Anker 622, then, is really down to whether you want or need a stand. If you do, then go for the 622. But if you don't then, at time of writing at least, this product was significantly cheaper.

The best iPhone power bank (wired only)

If you have an older iPhone than 12 and 13, you won't be able to use wireless charging, making the first four items on our list unsuitable. Or maybe you have an iPhone 12 or 13, but just can't be bothered with the slower speeds you get with wireless charging. Either way, read on to discover the best iPhone power bank with wired-only options.

5. Moshi Longo 5k Duo The best iPhone power bank for day trips Specifications Capacity: 5,000mAh Charging method: In-built Lightning and USB cables Output: 12W Weight: 118g Size: 90 x 50 x 30mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Built-in Lightning cable + Stylish case + Good for days out Reasons to avoid - Others have more capacity

This power bank is a little expensive, but it does come with in-built cables with Lightning and USB-A connectors. You can use these to charge your iPhone as well as the power bank itself. And that means you'll never have to worry about where you left your cables, which in itself may justify the extra cost of this power bank.

The 5,000mAh battery offers decent capacity: probably not enough for a whole weekend, but certainly sufficient for a day or night out. You can charge your iPhone and the Moshi at the same time. The whole thing is encased in stylish vegan leather. And it's small enough to fit into most bags or pockets.

6. Anker Powercore+ 26800 The best iPhone power bank for multiple recharges Specifications Capacity: 26,800mAh Charging method: USB-A Output: 12W Weight: 582g Size: 81 x 180 x 22 mm Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy 839 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Huge 26,800mAh capacity + Great option for off-grid travel Reasons to avoid - It is the heaviest of the power banks in this roundup

If you're going to be away from a power socket for a protracted period of time – on a camping weekend, say – you're going to need a power bank with the capacity to recharge your iPhone multiple times. In which case, here's our recommendation. With its enormous 26,800mAh battery, the Anker Powercore+ can charge an iPhone 8 approximately 10 times, which is pretty impressive given how relatively small and light it is.

This power bank offers three USB-A ports, so you can charge up to three devices simultaneously. (Note that you'll need to supply your own Lightning cable to charge an iPhone.)

There are also two micro-USB ports for charging the power bank itself. A micro-USB cable is included, and a full charge takes around six hours. On the downside, this is the heaviest on our list, at 582g.

7. Anker PowerCore Solar 20000 The best iPhone power bank for going off-grid Specifications Capacity: 20,000mAh Charging method: USB-A or USB-C Output: 18W (USB-C); 12W (USB-A) Weight: 495g Size: 81 x 180 x 22 mm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 20,000 mAh capacity battery + Top up with solar power + Rugged features Reasons to avoid - Solar charging is limited

Off camping in the wilds, and don't know when you'll be back? Then a solar powered power bank is a great idea, and here's the best one we can recommend for iPhone.

There are two ports: a USB-C port with 18W output and a USB-A port with 12W output. And with a 20,000 mAh capacity battery, you'll be off to a good start, allowing you to charge up an iPhone 8 almost seven times and an iPhone 12 around 4.7 times. Then after that, you can juice up the power bank once more with sunlight alone, although be warned that it can take several days to fully charge in this way.

Usefully for outdoor activities, this power bank is also dustproof and water-resistant to IP65 standards, comes with four-corner drop protection, and features an in-built flashlight. You also get a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, along with a Handy-Carry wrist strap.

8. Belkin Pocket Power Bank 10000 mAh Fast Charger The best cheap iPhone power bank Specifications Capacity: 10,000 mAh Charging method: USB-C Output: 18W Weight: 222g Size: 81 x 180 x 22 mm Today's Best Deals View at Walmart Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Reasonable price + 10,000 mAh battery + Charge dual devices Reasons to avoid - Others have more capacity

If you're looking for great value, you'll find it in this reasonable priced power bank from Belkin. Its 10,000 mAh battery gives you an impressive amount of charging capacity; Belkin says it can charge an iPhone 7 running iOS 10 up to three times on a single charge. It features a mini-USB port for power in, along with two USB-A ports for charging your devices. There are four LEDs to indicate the power bank's own level of charge, and a 6-inch USB-A to USB-C cable is included in the box.

