The best Google Pixel 7 cases in 2022: Ultimate protection for your phone

The best Google Pixel 7 cases are those that offer the ultimate protection, while maintaining a sleek and stylish form. We've become pretty much experts lately at finding the best phone cases (opens in new tab) and top deals on the market, from leading quality phone case brands that you can trust.

Shopping for the best Google Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) cases on the market is a breeze when you know what to look for. As a photographer, do you prioritize your Google Pixel 7's camera and lens safety above anything else? In which case you might want to look at choosing a case that includes a camera lens protector, or one that's fitted with raised lips and edges to offer advanced drop and shock protection for your camera unit.

Don't forget about protecting your smartphone screen too! Some Google Pixel 7 cases in this guide may include a screen protector if you're lucky, but if not, then be sure to grab yourself one of the best screen protectors to ensure full 360-degree coverage for your smartphone, it's better to be safe than sorry!

If you're yet to decide on which of the latest Google Pixel flagship phone is the right one for you, take a look at our breakdown of the Google Pixel 7 vs 7 Pro: which Pixel handset should you choose? (opens in new tab) And take a look at the best deals on the Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab) when you decide which handset will be your next smartphone photography companion.

1. OtterBox Defender Series Pro The best Google Pixel 7 case that's a little rugged but practical Specifications Color options: Blue Suede Shoes, Black Material: Polycarbonate shell, Synthetic rubber slipcover Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4X as many drops as the military standard + Antimicrobial Technology + Multi-layer defense Reasons to avoid - Super expensive - No magnets in the case - A little bulky for everyday use

This case from OtterBox is a premium must-have case for your new Google Pixel 7 - as long as you aren't put off by the high price. OtterBox is a renowned phone case brand that delivers only the best quality, and most importantly protective, cases on the market. Having been tested and approved as able to withstand 4 times as many drops as the military standard, you can rest assured that your device is protected.

Antimicrobial additives have been applied to the exterior of the case to inhibit the growth of microbial and everyday bacteria. Premium styling with the Defender Pro series offers a Multi-layer defense against drops, dirt, scrapes, and bumps. With a hard shell exterior and inner rubber layer, the case delivers a comfortable grip, with raised edges that protect the camera unit and screen.

Port covers are also fitted on this case to block out any and all dust and dirt. The included holster clip on the resilient outer slipcover can attach to bags and rucksacks for convenience, and can also double as a kickstand for browsing movies and content. It's important to note that this case is not fitted with any built-in magnets, but OtterBox assures that it is still wireless charging compatible.

2. Spigen Tough Armor Case The best Google Pixel 7 case with a hidden kickstand Specifications Color options: Black, Metal Slate, Rose Gold Material: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Air cushion technology + Reinforced hidden kickstand + Certified [MIL-STD 810G-516.6] Reasons to avoid - Not the flashiest design

Another renowned phone case brand, Spigen is the top dog of creating cases that are not only ultra-protective but reasonably priced too! This particular offering from Spigen features raised bezels for screen and camera protection, comprises shock-absorbing foam material that dissipates impact, and has been fitted with Air cushion technology in all four corners to aid in drop protection.

The combination of TPU and Polycarbonate materials makes for dual protection from the inevitable everyday drops and scratches that your phone will likely encounter. This case from Spigen has also been certified as meeting the military grade [MIL-STD 810G-516.6] standard levels of drop and shock protection.

3. Caseology Parallax Case The best Google Pixel 7 case with a 3D textured grip pattern Specifications Color options: Matte Black, Ash Grey, Burgundy, Sage Green Material: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 3D Hexa Cube Design with texture + Raised camera edges + Shock-resistant Air space technology Reasons to avoid - The design might not be for everyone - Not military standard drop-proof

This modern case from Caseology is designed with a 3D Hexa Cube textured pattern that feels great to hold, with an enhanced ergonomic and textured Thermoplastic Polyurethane Cubic grip on both sides of the case for a pleasant and comfortable grip of your device, preventing the risk of any accidental drops.

Air space technology has been combined with the dual structure of the case to offer strong shock-resistant protection, having supposedly been drop tested during manufacture at the equivalence of 26 times, at a height of 48 inches.

While this might not be the most protective Google Pixel 7 case on the market, t definitely looks stylish and would suit someone looking for adequate protection for their new phone that lacks any unnecessary bulk and weightiness - but with that said you'll definitely want to invest in a decent screen protector.

4. TAURI [5 in 1] case with camera lens protectors The best Google Pixel 7 case with 4 free extras for full 360 protection Specifications Color options: Black, Clear, Blue, Grey Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Tempered Glass Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Military Grade Drop Protection + Shockproof + Includes 2x Screen and 2x Camera lens tempered glass protectors Reasons to avoid - Basic design and color choices - No mention of wireless charging compatibility

If you're searching for value for money, you won't find any better than this case bundle from TAURI. Not only is the case split into sections to offer the best front and back protection, but it also includes four freebies, two tempered glass screen protectors, and two tempered glass camera lens protectors, offering 5-in-1 360-degree protection for your device.

Aside from being protected through the included tempered glass after application, this case also meets the first class military drop standard requirements and is ultra shock-proof, featuring 4 built-in corner airbags to absorb any impact, and in turn preventing your expensive new Google Pixel 7 from accidental drops, bumps and scratches.

5. Urban Armor Gear Premium Impact Resistant case The best Google Pixel 7 case that's rugged but still lightweight Specifications Color options: Scout Black, Scout Olive Drab (Green) Material: Durable TPU Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Military Drop Tested + Featherlight composite construction + Shockproof Reasons to avoid - Too protective?

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is a heavy-duty case brand that offers extreme levels of rugged protection for the latest flagship smartphones. In this case, however, the Scout series from UAG is a little on the softer side but offers no compromise in protection, meeting the military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

This case features the trademark UAG hard outer shell with an impact-resistant soft core, an inner hex pattern, and chamfered corners for increased shock absorption. The composite construction of strong and durable TPU is actually pretty featherlight, and the increased textured and distinguished bumpers act to provide a non-slip ruggedized grip and better handling of your device to prevent drops when on the go.

Scratch resistant skid pads have been optimized for added drop protection, and the case also boasts a raised protective screen and camera bevel to protect your lenses from surface scratches and cracks. You'll never have to worry about your Google Pixel again with a case from UAG.

