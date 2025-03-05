This new slim iPhone case can help get that retro photo look by outfitting your iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max with creative filters

With the iPhone 16 Pro, the smartphone finally got the Max-level zoom lens – and now smartphone photographers have a slimmer photo case option too. Announced on March 4, the PolarPro LightChaser Pro 16 Slim brings a wide range of add-on lenses and filters in a slimmer, lighter design. The case is compatible with a wide range of accessories, including a gold kist filter for a retro film look, neutral density filters, and specific effects lenses.

Like the LightChaser Pro case, the LightChaser Slim outfits the iPhone with a range of accessories using the Slide Lock Mount. The design allows mobile photographers to quickly swap out different lenses and filters.

But, unlike the original case, the Slim offers that compatibility with less bulk. Part of that slimmer design skips the grip and Defender lens cap to protect the iPhone’s cameras that the original case has, but both can be added back in with accessories.

The new Slim case, which will be available for both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, will support several add-on photo accessories. That list includes a selection of mist filters, including the Gold Mist designed to mimic the look of Kodak Gold film, as well as the Black Mist filter. Both mist filters add an atmospheric effect and soften and spread out light sources.

The Slim case can also place PolarPro’s special effects or FX lenses. The catalog of FX filters include optics that warp and bend, as well as adding prism effects to smartphone photography.

The new LightChaser Slim case and accessories are available beginning today from PolarPro. The case retails for $49.99 (approximately £39.40 and AU$80.54). Filters start at $49.99 while lenses are $69.99 (about £55.17 / AU$ 112.41).

