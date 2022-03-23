Best iPhone 12 cases & best iPhone 12 Pro cases: keep your smartphone smart

Investing in one of the best iPhone 12 cases is always a good idea after purchasing your new (and expensive!) device, guaranteeing protection from day one in the instance of unexpected accidental drops or scratches from daily use. While the Apple iPhone 12 does feature a ceramic shield, this only covers the front portion of your device; the back is covered with the same glass as the previous iPhone 11 models and as we all know, this glass can be pretty fragile. So, if you want to avoid disaster, you'll need to protect your device with the right phone case or cover that works best for your lifestyle.

Cases designed for the iPhone 12 will also fit on the iPhone 12 Pro – BUT you will need a different case if you have the iPhone 12 Mini, or the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Newly introduced and built directly into the internal engineering of of the iPhone 12 series, Apple's MagSafe technology is great for allowing faster wireless charging, and can also secure cases in place efficiently using magnetic technology, additionally allowing for accessories to 'piggyback' on your phone, such as a magnetic leather wallet used for storing cards (sold separately at $59/£59).

Fortunately, if you’re the proud new owner of one of today’s best camera phones, there are a lot of options for keeping your smartphone safe, from ultra-slim, clear cases that show off your iPhone 12's full design and color, to rugged protective shells that can survive tremendous drops and harsher environments.

The best iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro cases in 2022

To help you find the best iPhone 12 case, our selection of recommended products is optimized to cater to specific requirements. In order to protect the square edges of your device and its camera, you need a case that uses a shock-absorbent material such as silicone or rubber. If you’re a careful person who looks after your devices, then a slim-line and stylish phone case might be all you need. At the end of the day, the best iPhone 12 case for you depends on what you want from your smartphone.

All the cases featured in this guide will fit the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, since they are identical in size - and have the same shaped camera unit.

(Image credit: Apple)

1. Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe The best silicone case from the official makers Specifications Color: Plum, Red, Black, Cypress Green, Kumquat, Pink Citrus, White Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Apple View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Handles well + MagSafe charging + Various cool color options Reasons to avoid - Being an Apple product it's a bit pricey

All of Apple's cases for the iPhone 12 lineup come with MagSafe support, which makes life simpler: not only does this case support the new magnetic accessories for the iPhone 12, like the MagSafe charger, but it also just slides and snaps onto your device in a hugely satisfying way. The soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand and provides good grip, while the interior has a soft microfiber lining for added protection.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Apple Clear Case with MagSafe The best clear iPhone 12 case for everyday use Specifications Color: Clear Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Apple View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Super slim design + MagSafe charging Reasons to avoid - Plastic feels hard - Being an Apple product it's a bit pricey

This clear iPhone 12 case gives solid protection while enabling you to see the beautiful color and design of your iPhone 12. Being an Apple product, this case is a little bit expensive, but the quality and fit is excellent. The case works perfectly with Apple's new set of MagSafe accessories like the charger so you can get up to 15W faster wireless charging, and the case snaps onto your device in a magical way. The case feels solid and is grippy enough, so you can shoot safely, knowing your phone won't slip out of your hand.

(Image credit: Spigen)

3. Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for iPhone 12 The best value clear case with good protection Specifications Color: Clear Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super slim design + Great balance of style and usability Reasons to avoid - Adds a little bulk - Not as tough as some other cases

Spigen offers a whole host of iPhone 12 cases, but this one caught our eye due to its slender frame: With a slim grip design, enhanced shock absorption, a dual-layered structure for extra protection, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid won’t add as much bulk to your phone as some other cases, but it'll give you great protection. The Herringbone-textured rubber looks great and is smooth but grippy, so you can rest assured that your phone won't slip out of your hand while you're taking photos. You should note that this case isn't as tough as the most protective ranges on the market, so if you're prone to dropping your iPhone, for instance, then a phone case from Otterbox might be a better choice. But if you're looking for a balance of style, functionality and usability, this is one of the best cell cases you can buy.

(Image credit: Griffin)

4. Griffin Survivor Extreme for iPhone 12 The best value weather-proof iPhone 12 case Specifications Color: Black Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Weather-proof + Slim design + Easy to handle Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey

Built to live up to its name, Extreme’s the case you want if you're an outdoorsy type who likes to take pictures on your smartphone in harsh conditions. This case guards against heavy impacts, scrapes and scratches, dust and dirt, and microbes that lead to stains, odors and degradation. It features a four-layer construction and has FortiCore shock absorption technology and the raised-edge bezel provides the screen with much needed protection.

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

5. Ted Baker anti-shock iPhone 12 case One of the best fashion phone cases for everyday use Specifications Color: Jasmine print, Elderflower Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Slim grip design + Handles well + MagSafe and Qi wireless charger compatible Reasons to avoid - Could be tougher

This clear shell case from fashion label Ted Baker has been adorned with a stunning floral design (choose Jasmine or Elderflower) and it's slightly see-through so your iPhone 12 shows through in a really appealing way. But, it's not all about style: An AirWall-lined TPU bumper edge adds protection while allowing access to all ports and controls. It's really comfortable despite being a little chunkier than the Spigen and Apple products reviewed here, but it’s manageable and not slippy, so grips well.

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

6. Ted Baker book-style iPhone 12 case The best folio case for fashionable people Specifications Color: Rose Gold and Floral designs Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very protective + Good grip Reasons to avoid - Quite bulky

Trust your iPhone 12 with this striking folio case from fashion label Ted Baker. It features an electroplated surround that will protect your iPhone 12's edges whilst Ted Baker's print adds a touch of new-season style to your device. There are various designs to choose from, like the ever-popular rose gold glitter design to floral designs (as pictured here), and these cases feature an interior mirror – just perfect for a quick touch-up before taking a selfie. The Ted Baker book-style case fits the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro perfectly, and feels grippy.

7. OtterBox Symmetry case for iPhone 12 A fairly slim-line phone case that offers great protection Specifications Color: Black, Rose, Earl Grey, Clear Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Slim and durable + Great protection Reasons to avoid - Larger than a slim-line case

If you're the type of person who is always dropping or knocking your iPhone, then you'll want to consider this case from OtterBox. While OtterBox is best-known for its robust protection and fairly bulky cases, this Symmetry case is lighter and thinner, but still offers really good protection. The build quality is excellent, marrying a synthetic rubber interior with a durable polycarbonate outer shell, and it's easy to take on and off. This case will still add a little bulk to your phone, but if you’re after a pocket-friendly iPhone 12 case with great protection for the size and weight, this Symmetry case is well worth a look. The button covers are big and tactile, which add to its appeal.

(Image credit: Moshi)

8. Moshi Altra Wrist Strap case for iPhone 12 The best slim case with a wrist strap Specifications Color: Midnight Blue and Sahara Beige Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good grip + Great protection Reasons to avoid - Larger than a slim-line case

This Altra case features a quick-release detachable wrist strap and optional crossbody strap which is ideal if you're a person who likes to have your hands free but your phone ready to use. The case's textured grip makes holding the phone in one hand or taking photos safe and convenient, and it also has responsive metal buttons that provides easy access to your device's key controls. The Altra case features Moshi's proprietary NanoShield anti-microbial coating which is said to kill germs and bacteria upon contact. And it supports Moshi's handy SnapTo magnetic mounting system for SnapTo Car Mount, and is compatible with wireless charging.

(Image credit: Oterkin)

9. Oterkin case for iPhone 12 The best value cellphone case with the best protection Specifications Color: Clear Today's Best Deals Low Stock View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Built-in protection + Great value Reasons to avoid - Not the best-looking case

Offering a compact case with water and dust resistance built-in, as well as a screen protector, the Oterkin may not be a looker but it will undoubtedly keep your phone dry, safe, and in one piece. Although it's a little on the chunkier side, the Oterkin case still supports wireless charging, while shock-absorption ensures your device will survive whatever you may throw at it.

(Image credit: Snakehive)

10. Snakehive Leather Wallet for iPhone 12 A high-end case that's great value for money Specifications Color: Grey, Dark Green, Navy, Plum Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great value + Good grip Reasons to avoid - Adds a bit of bulk

This case from Snakehive is a classy, high-end, vintage-looking folio case at a very affordable price. The cases come in subtle colors, like Bottle Green and Vintage Teal and look attractive. There's room inside from three cards and cash, so it could replace the need for a separate wallet. It closes magnetically with a neat metal clasp that snaps onto the front. The case features some fittings inside which means you can use it to stand the screen at an angle, so watching videos becomes a more comfortable experience.

(Image credit: Greenwich)

11. Greenwich Blake Leather Case for iPhone 12 The best iPhone 12 case that money can buy Specifications Color: Various subtle colors Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Luxurious texture + Good grip Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

The Blake is expertly tailored from the finest leather and Acantara – the same used in the interior of a Bentley – which ensures a great feel and durability, and, of course, feels incredibly luxurious. It features an inner card pocket and either a brass or gunmetal finish electroplated amored surround. A contrast-textured lining finishes off the case by adding a luxurious feel to the inside. And there’s also a snap-back compartment on the rear to allow for extra storage.

