The best iPhone charger in 2022: wired and wireless ways to power your devices

What’s the best iPhone charger you can buy today? Well, that depends on what type you’re looking for: wired or wireless. If you want something that’s quick and easy to use, then the best iPhone wireless charger will suit you perfectly. Just pop your phone on the pad, and let it do its work. You may not even have to remove it from the case, depending on its thickness.

With wireless charging, you don’t have the inconvenience of plugging and unplugging, which tends to wear out the cable over time, and can damage your iPhone socket. However, there are disadvantages to wireless charging, notably that you can’t use your phone while it’s charging.

Also, wired chargers tend to have a higher wattage and so power up your phone faster. The latest iPhones (iPhone 12 and 13 series) can use the new generation of MagSafe magnetic wireless chargers too.

You do, of course, need to make sure that the mains plug that you get is the one for the sort of sockets that are used in the country where you live.

Whether you decide on a wired or wireless charger, we've got you covered. Below, we've rounded up the best iPhone chargers of both types, and give you the facts you need to choose between them. We’ll start with the best wired iPhone chargers, but if you prefer the alternative, just jump ahead to the best iPhone wireless chargers .

The best iPhone charger: wired chargers

1. Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter The best iPhone charger overall Power output: 20W | Ports: 1x USB-C | Weight: 77g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy Fast charging Compact design Official product Only charges one device

It probably won’t surprise you to hear that the best iPhone charger you can buy today comes from the same company that makes the iPhone itself.

With any iPhone from 8 onwards, you can take advantage of fast charging, which can get you up to 50% in 30 minutes, and you can use it to power other USB-enabled devices, such as iPads, too.

It’s got a lovely compact design, with a sleek and minimal look that will fit in nicely with the rest of your Apple kit. And unlike many official Apple products, it’s not much more expensive than third-party rivals. (Note, though, that like all the wired chargers on this list, it doesn’t come with a cable, and you’ll need to buy that separately.)

The main drawback of the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter is that you can only charge one device at a time. But as long as that’s not a deal-breaker for you, this is the best wired iPhone charger you can buy today.

2. Anker Nano 20W iPhone charger The best value iPhone charger Power output: 20W | Ports: 1x USB-C | Weight: 77g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Target View at Best Buy Great value Fast charging Compact design Only charges one device

If you’re on a tight budget, this is the best value iPhone charger around. Admittedly, you won’t make a great saving on buying the official Apple charger (number one on our list), but every little helps, right? And it still does a great job of powering up your iPhone, with 20W of power making it just as speedy as Apple’s pricier option.

As the name suggests, the Anker Nano 20W iPhone charger is nice and compact too, making it great for commuting and travel. In short, if you don’t care about having the official iPhone charger, then why not save a little cash on this great alternative? Just note that, like the former, you need to buy a separate cable, and you can only charge one device at a time.

3. UGreen 65W USB C Charger The best iPhone charger for multiple devices Power output: 65W | Ports: 3x USB-C, 1x USB-A | Weight: 176g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Charge four devices Supports USB-C & USB-A Powerful enough for laptops Bulkier option

Like the idea of charging multiple devices at once? Then our top recommendation for iPhone users is the UGreen 65W USB C Charger. With three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, you’ll be able to re-energise your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and whatever else you need simultaneously with this super-versatile charger. And while that does make it costly, the time and effort you’ll save may well make that worth it.

With 65W of juice on offer, you’ll even be able to charge your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, as well as a host of other devices from the latest iPads to your Nintendo Switch Game Console. And with a weight of just 176g, it’s still pretty portable too.

4. Anker 30W 2-port Fast Charger The best iPhone charger for dual charging Power output: 30W | Ports: 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A | Weight: 100g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Charge two devices Supports USB-C & USB-A Great value Bulkier option

If you’re attracted to multi device charging, but four ports seems like overkill, then here’s a good halfway house. The Anker 30W 2-port Fast Charger has a USB-C port, which delivers 18W and can charge an iPhone 13 to 50% in just 25 minutes. Plus it also boasts a USB-A port, which offers 12W of power.

The overall design, meanwhile, remains pretty compact, and as it’s not much more expensive than the single-port chargers listed above. So if you’re likely to want to charge two devices at once, this will save you money and space over buying two separate chargers.

The best iPhone wireless chargers

5. Apple MagSafe charger The best iPhone wireless charger overall Power output: 12W | Weight: 39g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy Fast charging Snaps to iPhone Official product No plug

If you want an easy way to charge your iPhone, the best wireless option again comes from Apple itself. Its design is typically simple, elegant and optimised for Apple devices. The charger contain magnets that snap to your iPhone 12 or 13 beautifully, and allows it to charge at a speedy 15W. Admittedly, this isn’t as fast as Apple’s wired charger (see above), but it isn’t far off either.

It can also charge older iPhones, going back as version 8, although at slower speeds. The charger is attached to a 1m-long cable, which gives you a lot of flexibility in where you place it. Note, though, there’s no plug at the other end: this needs to be bought separately.

Looking for the best iPhone wireless charger at a low price? Here’s our recommendation. Nanami Fast Wireless Charger acts as both a charger and a stand, so you could potentially watch movies or listen to music while charging your iPhone, and you can position it in either portrait or landscape mode. This wireless charger supports most phone cases under 0.2in thick, and features colored lights to indicate charging status. Usefully, a blue light will flash if your iPhone isn’t properly aligned.

This charger provides 7.5W of power to iPhones 8 and above, as well as up to 10W to Samsung phones, although note that if you want the fastest speeds, you'll need to buy a QuickCharge adapter separately.

7. Logitech Powered 3-in-1 dock The best iPhone wireless charger for multiple devices Power output: 25W | Weight: 600g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Focus Camera View at BHPhoto View at Amazon Charge 4 devices Combines charger & stand Includes adaptor Bulky option

Want to wirelessly charge multiple devices simultaneously? Then here’s our top pick. This 3-in-1 dock combines a wireless charging stand, a charging pad, and a magnetic charging module for the Apple Watch, and works with most Qi-enabled devices. That means you can power up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once. It comes with a 1.5m-long cable and power adapter.

Both the stand and pad are designed in a square shape, making it easy to hit the charging zone. It works with most cases up to 3.5 mm thick, and a glowing light shows that devices are charging. The dock supplies up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone, and up to 9W for Samsung phones. It’s compatible with all versions of Apple Watch, and both AirPods and AirPods Pro. None of this comes cheap, but you can do an awful lot with it.

8. Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger The best value iPhone wireless charger for multiple devices Power output: 7.5W | Weight: 360g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Apple Great value Charge multiple devices Lightweight Only 7.5W

If you’re watching the pennies, the Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charger provides multi-device charging at a nicely affordable price. You can use it to charge your iPhone up to 7.5W, and Apple Watch and AirPods at 5W. It charges through most plastic cases up to 3mm in thickness. And at just 360g, it's pretty light for a multi-device charger. Overall, it's less high powered than the Logitech dock, but at this significantly lower price, that may be a compromise you're willing to make.

