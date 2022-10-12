The best iPhone 14 cases in 2022: don't leave your phone vulnerable to drops

Finding the best iPhone 14 case can be a stressful endeavor, but don't worry, as you're in the best possible hands to help you find the perfect case to fit your phone and your lifestyle. We've become pretty much experts by now at finding the best phone cases (opens in new tab) on the market from top-quality brands that you can trust. We've tried and tested a multitude of cases in this guide ranging from expensive premium leather wallet cases to reliable bargains on Amazon.

1.Encased Marble design with Screen Protector The best iPhone 14 case with a classy design and free screen protector! Specifications Color options: Blue Marble, White Marble, Purple Marble, Lace Leaf, Pink Flowers, Blue Butterfly Material: Tempered Glass Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great value for money + Heavy Duty Protection + Shock-Absorbent Reasons to avoid - Designs might not be to everyone's taste - Can show fingerprints and smudges

Encased is a brand that offers a variety of designs, both chic and rugged, for the iPhone 14 series of Apple devices. After testing most of these case variants from the Thin Armor, Exos-Armor, Falcon, Pantera, Rebel, and MAG SlimShield cases from Encased - by far my favorite was the simple magnetic marble case as it had the most beautiful designs while offering durable protection.

The key features of this case are without a doubt the vibrant finish, MagSafe and wireless charging compatibility with high strength magnetic connection, raised front and rear edges for screen and camera protection, scratch-resistant exterior, and the easy grip design. Not an overly thick or chunky case, this marble magnetic offering is relatively slim and has a smooth finish, pleasant to touch.

Despite lacking the extra protective features that you get with the Armor and shield range from Encased, the magnetic cases can certainly hold their own and look great while offering adequate protection and peace of mind that your device is covered with the included tempered glass screen protector.

2.CASETiFY Impact Re/Case for the iPhone 14 The best eco-friendly iPhone 14 case made from recycled materials Specifications Color options: Designs can have the following colors - Peri Purple, Matte Black, Kiwi, Glossy Black Material: Recycled/upcycled materials Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Casetify (Global) (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 8.2ft Drop Protection + EcoShock Protection Technology + Military Grade Drop Tested (4x MIL-STD-810G) Reasons to avoid - Stupidly expensive! - MagSafe-compatible options are available for each design but costs extra

This offering from CASETiFY is available in a wide selection of creative designs, from a multitude of renowned artists, and its protective-ness has been tested to the extreme! The Impact case is a best-seller from the company, and can supposedly withstand drops from up to 8.2 feet, and four times the usual military standard!

The EcoShock™ material is plant-based and able to convert the kinetic energy of an impact into heat, while twister patterns dissipate it across the surface of the case. As part of the company’s “Re/CASETiFY” upcycling program, the recyclable case can be returned to the brand by customers after use, in exchange for store credits.

These cases are designed with a 1.6mm raised bezel for screen protection, and a 1.1mm camera ring to protect your lenses. They are also wireless and MagSafe charging compatible, and super strong! Although, the upgraded and latest CASETiFY Ultra Impact and Bounce Cases are the most protective phone cases of their kind (see number 7 on this list) - but they're a lot more expensive!

These cases are available in multiple colors with a 2,000+ design catalog to choose from, with customization also available directly from CASETiFY's website.

3. Lupa Legacy iPhone 14 Slim Wallet Case The best iPhone 14 case with a luxury aesthetic and gift box Specifications Color options: Desert Sky, Sandy Night, Burgundy, Floral Charm, Purple, Golden Dusk, Rose Gold, Black. Material: Faux Leather Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Holds up to 4 cards and some cash + Wraps around the four corners of your phone, also protecting the screen + Thin and pocket-friendly Reasons to avoid - Faux leather, not real leather (great for vegans!) but not everyone's taste - Not MagSafe compatible - Could be more protective

This case from Lupa Legacy is the best choice for those wanting stylish and sleek protection for their newest Apple iPhone 14 phone, with the ease of having all of your most used credit cards and ID in the same place as well. Many people love the design of flip wallet cases, and the style is quickly becoming popular especially in the luxury leather market, (see option 6 on this list made from real leather).

Thankfully, this case is not only protective enough for your iPhone 14, but it's vegan-friendly too! No cows may have been harmed in the making of this faux leather case, but that doesn't mean it compromises on quality, with an extremely luxurious feel and build. The case even comes packaged and ready in a gift box, making it perfect for those special occasions and available just in time for Christmas.

Overall this Lupa Legacy case offers excellent value for money, versatile designs that are suitable for any gender, a high-quality build, made to last with handcrafted stitching, and wireless charging compatibility - but not with MagSafe!

4. ArtsEvo high-quality TPU protective case The best iPhone 14 case that's simple and colorful Specifications Color options: Green, Blue Purple, Cherry Pink, Hot PInk, Orange Clouds, Blue Floral, Black Marble, Hand Painted Sunset Material: Soft German Premium Thermoplastic Polyurethane Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 360° / 6.6ft Drop Protection + Optimal Full Shock Protection + Eco-Friendly & Safe materials Reasons to avoid - Very basic design and patterns - Looks a bit cheap

These cases from ArtsEvo may not look like much, but the eco-friendly colorful cases actually have a lot to offer in the way of protecting your device from the outside elements and potential drops. Boasting raised edges paired with full shock absorption and anti-collision designs, your phone's camera unit and screen are fully shielded from any drops, cracks, and surface scratches.

Cleared to meet, and exceed SGS drop-test standards, these cases can absorb impact from 6.6ft drops as well as provide an airbed-like cushion to protect your expensive device in the inevitable instance that your smartphone is dropped or bashed. ArtsEvo cases undergo rigorous drop, abrasion, and compliance testing.

The double anti-collision design is paired with numerous color options to provide you with a modern yet simple casing that is lightweight, easy to clean, and compatible with wireless charging and magnetic accessories. All components are free of hazardous materials, and 100% recyclable packaging is used to deliver these cases, printed with eco-friendly ink.

5. Moft Strong Magnetic Snap Case The best iPhone 14 case that can self-heal against scratches Specifications Color options: Cool White, Black Material: Plastic Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Strong magnet is great for accessories, Moft wallet stands, and car mounts + Improves MagSafe Functionality + Self-healing Scratch Protection Reasons to avoid - Very Expensive - Basic design

This case from MOFT is fitted with a superior magnet array that actually improves the functionality of MagSafe-enabled products. We tested this case with MOFT's own range of Snap-on phone stands and magnetic wallets, and it worked exceptionally well, without the card holders budging at all when pressure was applied.

A new protective coating has been applied to the case, so that it has the ability to heal any minor damage and scratches to the case exterior instantly, keeping itself brand new and as scratch-free as possible during the inevitable everyday wear and tear that cases go through, transported in and out of pockets and bags.

The case offers 5ft of drop-proof protection, aided by a raised 1.6mm front lip and 0.5mm camera ring, ensuring that these areas won't make surface contact in the event of any drops or falls. This case is also yellow stain resistant, keeping clear over time without any interference from the outdoor elements causing it to cloud.

6. TORRO Leather Bumper Case The best iPhone 14 case made from luxury premium leather Specifications Color options: Black With Red Detail, Dark Brown Material: Premium cowhide leather Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Crafted exclusively for the iPhone 14 + MagSafe Compatible + Shockproof TPU frame Reasons to avoid - Not Vegan friendly at all - Compatibility with other MagSafe accessories is not guaranteed.

Cases made by TORRO offer the highest quality premium leather materials, sourced from the finest US tanneries. A trusted UK-based brand, no matter what style of case you desire, TORRO offers luxury and variety - ranging from wallet cases to simplistic leather-back cases (as is the case above), and designs with magnetically detachable covers, offering the best of both designs for optimal protection and style.

The TPU frame on this bumper leather case has been formulated to aid in shock absorption, protecting your device from any inevitable drops and bumps that may occur. With a precision-cut and elegant fit, your iPhone 14 will be hugged from every angle and positioned firmly within the case. Sadly not faux leather or vegan friendly.

As for your device screen, the case offers protection via a raised lip around the edge of the frame, to ensure there's no scratching against surfaces when placed facing down. Similarly, the case also boasts a raised edge around the perimeter of the camera unit, to prevent damage or scratches to your phone's camera lens.

7. Peak Design Everyday Case for iPhone 14 The best iPhone 14 case for on the move photographers Specifications Color options: Charcoal or Sage Material: Nylon canvas, 100% recycled Today's Best Deals View at Peak Design (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + MagSafe-compatible with PD's own SlimLink in-built locking system + Lifetime Peak Design Warranty Reasons to avoid - Not guaranteed to work with Qi wireless chargers - Design is a little basic

We highly recommend Peak Design here at DCW and have reviewed a number of its smartphone and photography-related products. We can confidently recommend Peak Design as one of the top manufacturers of phone cases for photographers, and its Everyday range is the perfect choice for those wanting a more subtle style of case with a soft-touch feel for your iPhone 14.

You can't go wrong with Peak Design, and it's introduced a new shade of Sage green with the launch of its iPhone 14 range of cases! One of the best iPhone 14 cases that money can buy, Peak Design is a company that caters to photographers and adventurers in every aspect. Everyday cases are also weatherproof, and Bluesign-approved and the 'Loop Case' models feature a deployable finger loop on the back for easy gripping. Need we say more?

PD cases can connect to all of the company's accessories including everything from car and bike mounts to tripods and wireless charging stands and magnetic wallets. Some other key selling points of Peak Design cases include the rubberized full-surround shock-absorbing bumper fitted to protect your device from 6ft drops, as well as a protective lip housing the screen and camera lenses.

Working in a similar way as Apple's cleverly designed MagSafe technology, Peak Design products are fitted with SlimLink: a built-in locking system that is perfect if you're interested in taking your iPhone 14 out and about with you, as it can be connected to anything purchased from Peak Design's clever catalog.

8. Mous Aramid Fibre Limitless 5.0 case The best iPhone 14 case that you could throw from a roof Specifications Color options: Black leather, Walnut, Bamboo, Aramid Fiber, Black and White Speckled PU-coated fabric Material: Aramid Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ultra-protective drop-proof design + AiroShock impact absorbing technology + Limited lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Designs could be improved - A little on the basic side - Expensive

The protection offered by smartphone case company, Mous, is truly unrivaled. We recently reported how the team at Mous threw a Google Pixel 7 off of a roof (opens in new tab), but luckily it was protected with a Mous case - and totally unharmed without a scratch!

Built using AiroShock technology, which provides your device with maximum impact protection, these cases are intelligently designed by a UK-based brand that has been growing strong since 2014. The cases are also built with unique magnetic mounting technology and are MagSafe compatible, so you can add to the functionality of your case using accessories, such as a magnetic wallet or viewing kickstand.

The Aramid Fibre cases are available in a variety of materials besides Aramid, these include real black leather, real walnut, real bamboo, and black and a pretty cool white speckled PU-coated fabric. Grab yourself a Mous case and you'll never worry about your phone's protection ever again.

9.CASETiFY Bounce Case for the iPhone 14 The best iPhone 14 case with bouncy edges for protection and style Specifications Color options: Peri Purple, Matte Black, Kiwi, Glossy Black, Bubble Gum Material: Recycled/upcycled materials, 40% plant-based material in EcoShock Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Casetify (Global) (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 21.3ft Drop Protection + EcoShock™ Protection Technology + 6x Military Grade Drop Tested + Made-to-order models Reasons to avoid - Stupidly expensive! - Can be tricky to fit in your pocket - A little bulky

This offering from CASETiFY is available in multiple colors and has been tested to the extreme! The Bounce case is said to have survived a series of over 156 drops from 21.3 feet on all angles, by impacting on a concrete and steel floor.

An upgraded of its best-selling Impact and Ultra Impact Series, the latest CASETiFY Bounce Case is the most protective phone case of its kind, featuring genius EcoShock™ technology (patent-pending) that provides impact cushioning and dissipation through reinforced inner sides and the back of the case.

The “Bounce Corners” are inspired by suspension bridges, in an innovation that resulted from a rigorous drop testing process to identify that 70% of a device’s most vulnerable points were located in the four corners. This case has achieved an impressive 6x the requirement for military-grade approval, so rest assured that your iPhone 14 is in the best possible case if you plan on visiting the Eiffel Tower.

10. Otterbox Symmetry+ case The best iPhone 14 case that's vibrant and protective Specifications Color options: Black, Blue, Yellow, Purple, Colorful, Pink, Beige, Window Pane Material: 50% recycled plastic Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ultra-slim design with raised edges + 3 x military standard drop-proof + MagSafe compatible with built in magnets Reasons to avoid - Not the jazziest design - Feels a little plasticky

Listen to us when we say that OtterBox cases are extremely reliable! One of the best iPhone 14 case brands on the market, OtterBox is renowned for its ultra-sleek and protective cases, some forms can be a little more on the rugged side, but the Symmetry+ series from Otterbox is perfectly slim, lightweight, and balanced.

A lasting antimicrobial technology has been fitted within this case to help protect your device and the exterior case against any common bacteria and everyday dust and grime. Symmetry+ cases guarantee seamless MagSafe compatibility, with built-in magnets that are perfectly aligned to make wireless charging faster, and a sturdy magnetic connection to any accessories or stands you may own.

These cases from Otterbox are truly flawless, sleek, and stylish, offering 3 times the MIlitary-grade (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) standard levels of secure protection from scratches, drops, and cracks. With an Otterbox case, you'll always have the peace of mind that your expensive new iPhone 14 is protected.

