The best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2022

Finding the best camera lens protectors for the iPhone, particularly the iPhone 13 Pro & the iPhone 13 Pro Max, can be a tricky thing to shop for. But it really is an essential accessory to have, especially for smartphone photographers that you have your iPhone camera unit and lenses protected from the get-go.

You wouldn't carry your iPhone around without a case or screen protector (opens in new tab) (we hope), and your camera smartphone lenses are just as vulnerable. Without any form of protection, they're susceptible to scratches, dust, and even cracks.

We're pretty much experts when it comes to phone cases (opens in new tab), but lens protection is relatively new territory for many people. Some of the best camera lens protectors will come included when you purchase a phone case, but this isn't always the case, and just like a screen protector, they're a small price to pay for the peace of mind provided that your lenses will (hopefully) be okay if you ever drop your iPhone.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max (opens in new tab) is one of the most popular camera phone (opens in new tab)s from tech giants Apple. It's also one of the best iPhones for photography (opens in new tab), with a camera unit comprising 12MP f/1.8 Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide, and 12MP 77mm f/2.8 telephoto lenses.

The Apple iPhone 13 lineup includes the standard iPhone 13 (opens in new tab) model, but also the iPhone 13 Mini (opens in new tab). Each of these iPhone models will have different design features, no matter how subtle, and will therefore require a camera lens protector that has been created for that exact model only.

However, the iPhone 13 Pro (opens in new tab) camera specifications and design are conveniently the exact same as the Pro Max model, meaning you can buy a camera lens protector for either of these iPhone models, and it should be compatible with both camera units.

Be sure to triple-check your iPhone model by heading into Settings – General – About – and finding the exact model or device name to ensure you purchase the correct lens and camera protection for your exact device.

Best camera lens protectors for iPhones in 2022

Spigen Optik Tempered Glass Camera Lens Protector (Image credit: Spigen / Amazon)

(opens in new tab)

1. Spigen Optik Tempered Glass Camera Lens Protector The best camera lens protector with tempered glass Specifications Material: Tempered Glass Format: 2-pack Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High Definition + 9H Hardness + Edge to Edge Protection Reasons to avoid - The adhesive may not last long-term - It will likely need replacing after a few months of use

This tempered glass camera lens protector from Spigen is our top pick for a budget-friendly and high-quality offering designed specifically for your iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max smartphone. Spigen is a renowned manufacturer of phone accessories and you can be assured that this is one of the best camera lens protectors on the market.

Spigen Optik's tempered glass protector comes in a pack of 2 and is equipped with extra scratch protection coatings, as well as anti-fingerprint coatings to keep your camera lenses clean and smudge-free. The cover is made with durable 9H tempered glass for protection from everyday scratches and comprises a partial adhesive, rather than a full adhesive cover, to prevent blemishes over time.

The high-definition camera lens covers are available in different color-matching options to blend with the original color of your iPhone 13 Pro (or Max), these include Black, Gold, Graphite, Sierra Blue, and Silver. These lens covers are flat, with no extra raises or camera interruption/interferences - this means no flash reflections will occur when using your camera and no lifting due to the all-around adhesive cover.

Tensea Camera Lens ring protectors (Image credit: Tensea / Amazon)

(opens in new tab)

2. Tensea Camera Lens ring protectors The best camera lens protector with a unique style Specifications Material: Aluminum, rings Tempered Glass Format: 3 x cover rings (1 per lens) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Anti-Shatter 9H glass + Scratch Resistant + Shock-proof Reasons to avoid - Uses micropore tape to attach - A little pricey

This camera lens protector comprises three aviation aluminum metal rings, made from 9H tempered glass. These seal rings are designed to prevent dust and water, protecting the lenses from dust and scratches, while their secure protection aids to resist shock, and prevent impact towards your smartphone's camera unit.

No bubbles or residue will be left after the removal of these lenses, being highly transparent without any fog. Case friendly, they leave 0.5mm between the lens and case, with no camera interference or blue light caused by using the camera flash.

The delicate and precise 3D spiral patterns of these lenses produce fascinating reflections, and the shine creates a super glitter effect in any light, with the choice of a personalized color that matches your device or lets it stand out.

CloudValley Camera Lens Protector (Image credit: CloudValley / Amazon)

(opens in new tab)

3. CloudValley Camera Lens Protector The best camera lens protector at a great price! Specifications Material: Tempered Glass, Aluminum Alloy Format: 1 x camera cover base plate Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Tempered Glass Film + Aluminum Alloy + Built-in night ring Reasons to avoid - Tricky to remove - Only a 1-pack (single cover for each lens)

This camera lens cover from CloudValley takes the form of a base plate containing three individual lenses that are installed and pushed into place, the base is then removed so the glass covers sit individually over each lens.

The HD glass ring covers are made from aluminum with alloy edges, and HD clear tempered glass film, protecting your iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max from dirt, scratches, cracks, and drops.

A built-in night circle ring ensures that images captured are clear with no reflections. The coatings on the tempered glass are anti-glare, anti-Shatter, with oleophobic coatings to prevent oil build-up, scratch resistant, and anti-reflective. The strong adhesion means that the lens covers won't fall off very easily after installation.

QHOHQ Tempered Glass Camera Lens Protector (Image credit: QHOQH / Amazon)

(opens in new tab)

4. QHOHQ Tempered Glass Camera Lens Protector The best camera lens protector with advanced anti-reflection Specifications Material: 9H hardness tempered glass Format: 3-Pack of covers Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + AR Anti-Reflection Technology + Night shooting function + Oleophobic layer Reasons to avoid - A little bulky compared to other ring-designed lens covered

This 9H 0.33mm tempered glass camera lens protector from QHOHQ offers enhanced light transmission functions with an upgraded "night circle" function, as it is called, where the night shooting environment is guaranteed to not affect the flash.

The camera lens cover offers scratch resistance and excellent protection features, with a 2.5D rounded corner design, the edge of these lenses feel smooth with oleophobic layers to provide additional protection against water, oil, dust, and scratches.

The installment and strong attachment of these lenses rely on what the company refers to as "electrostatic adsorption technology" adapted from South Korea, making the lens covers extremely stable and unlikely to fall off.

RhinoShield Camera Lens Protector (Image credit: RhinoShield / Amazon)

(opens in new tab)

5. RhinoShield Camera Lens Protector The best camera lens protector that's a little rugged Specifications Material: 9H Tempered Glass Format: 3-Pack rings Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High optical clarity + Scratch Proof + Color-matched aluminum trim Reasons to avoid - Color of rings may fade

These camera lens protectors from RhinoShield take shape of three super strong rings that cover each of your iPhone 13 pro and Pro Max camera lenses individually (excluding your front camera of course). These covers have been precisely contoured to the camera lens and feature anodized aluminum lens trims that are accurately color-matched to your device for a more seamless and natural look.

The RhinoShield 9H Tempered Glass Lens Protector also provides superior scratch protection against everyday objects such as keys, coins, and even knives. The covers protect against low-to-moderate impact knocks and maintain the original picture quality of your camera without any fog or interference.

A water-and-oil repellent coating used on the lens covers resists grease and finger smudges, and under normal usage, the lens protector also keeps dust away from the lenses, without any fogging up. of the lenses in humid environments.

UniqueMe Camera Lens Protector (Image credit: UniqueMe / Amazon)

(opens in new tab)

6. UniqueMe Camera Lens Protector The best camera lens protector that is natural looking and simple Specifications Material: HD Tempered Glass Format: 3-Pack covers Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + It Covers 100% of the phone camera unit + Easy Installation + Water Resistant and drop-proof Reasons to avoid - Can be a little flimsy

Admittedly, a lot of these camera lens protectors and covers we've recommended so far all do relatively the same job in different ways, and are manufactured extremely similarly. These UniqueMe protectors are another option for you to consider, offering the same oleophobic layer coatings that prevent water, oil, and dust. And don't forget the anti-glare night coating that is embedded on most of these protectors.

These lenses fit the brief and do what they say on the cover essentially, keeping your phone lenses in 99.99%HD transparency, and clean all at the same time. The picture quality is undisturbed, using a new "automatic adsorption technology" that makes the lens covers super easy and convenient to install.

Precision cut-outs surrounding the flash hole aid to reduce any disruptions or blue light interference to your images, and prevent unnecessary scratches in your daily smartphone usage, while maintaining high-definition and high-resolution of the images and videos you capture daily.

Whether you've got an old or new iPhone, you might also need an iPhone power bank (opens in new tab) or iPhone charger (opens in new tab). Check out the best iPhone printer (opens in new tab) for some creative fun.