The best Google Pixel 7 Pro case in 2022: Don't let your device be vulnerable

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases in 2022

Spigen Liquid Air Case

1. Spigen Liquid Air Case The best Google Pixel 7 Pro case that's sleek and protective Specifications Color options: Matte Black/ Navy Blue Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane Reasons to buy + Air cushion technology for corner protection + Anti-slip matte truss pattern surface + Military-Grade drop and shock protection Reasons to avoid - Not the best fit with screen protectors - Raised edges can be known to trap dust

This Google Pixel 7 case from Spigen should e your first point of call when looking for a case to protect your latest smartphone. Spigen is a renowned and trusted phone case brand and this Liquid Air case offering is no different. Optimised for being slim and sleek, this super protective case doesn't compromise on quality for being a fantastic price with every aspect covered to safeguard your Pixel 7 Pro.

Raised bezels are designed to offer protection for your screen and camera unit against drops onto flat surfaces, and the air cushion technology defends against corner drops and impacts at an angle. The case has a spider web inner engraving for shock absorption as well as cutouts for optional functions to be accessible.

OtterBox Symmetry Clear Case

2. OtterBox Symmetry Clear Case The best Google Pixel 7 Pro case that's clear and protective Specifications Color options: Clear/ Stardust Material: Polycarbonate Plastic / Made from 50% recycled plastic Reasons to buy + DROP+ 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) + Ultra-slim with raised edges to protect the camera unit, and shock-absorbent + Includes OtterBox limited lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Clear case design might not be to everyone's tastes - A little expensive

OtterBox is a renowned phone case brand that delivers only the best quality, and most importantly protective, cases on the market. This clear case offering is from the company's Symmetry series, designed to be protective and show off your smartphone's original design and color, without any yellowing over time.

This case for the Google Pixel 7 Pro is fitted with lasting antimicrobial technology, that helps to protect the case exterior against many common and everyday bacterias. As for the protective features, this case has undergone hours of drop testing and has been certified to be three times as durable as the military standards for drop and shock-proof protection.

If this hasn't convinced you already, OtterBox offers a limited lifetime warranty on almost all of its products (see the OtterBox website for details and contact information), and the Symmetry Clear Series is known for providing flawless, sleek, and stylish protection from scratches and cracks while maintaining a slim form.

TORRO Genuine Leather Case with card holder

3. TORRO Genuine Leather Case with card holder The best Google Pixel 7 Pro case that's premium quality at a low price Specifications Color options: Black with Red Detail Material: Premium cowhide leather Reasons to buy + Extremely high-quality + Card holder with space for 3 credit/debit cards and larger space for cash notes + Lined with soft microfibre Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for vegans - The card slots are facing toward the phone screen - No MagSafe compatibility

Designed and crafted exclusively for Google Pixel 7 Pro, this luxury leather wallet case from TORRO features a durable TPU frame, with a soft inner microfibre lining, that has been formulated to aid in shock absorption, and optimized for protecting your device from any drops and bumps.

The folio-style wallet case design minimizes damage and everyday wear and tear to your device screen when stored in a bag or pocket, though the card slots do face the screen when closed, so it may be worth investing in a screen protector to accompany this case. For secure closure, the case has a leather strap with a magnetic stud mechanism to seal your device shut.

Cases from TORRO scream opulence, and aren't completely budget-breaking either, and the top-grain leather used to make these cases are sourced from the finest tanneries in the US. Ovreall this case offers the ultimate balance between style and functionality, with a pleasant leathery smell. Though sadly no vegan alternative is available in this case, maybe a new range the company should consider.

Totallee thin ultra-slim minimal case

4. Totallee thin ultra-slim minimal case The best Google Pixel 7 Pro case that's lighter than air Specifications Color options: Solid Black / Clear (Soft) Material: Polypropylene (Black and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Clear) Reasons to buy + Only 0.02 inches thick + Raised "lip" around the camera unit + 100% Satisfaction Guarantee Reasons to avoid - Super thin that it looks almost like tissue paper - Less likely to feel you phone leave your pocket or bag in event of theft

We've tried and tested these super thin cases from totallee before on the latest iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab), and honestly, we were super surprised at just how thin these cases actually are! Whether that's a positive or negative aspect of these cases remains to be determined. With absolutely no bulk to the case, and depending on your own personal preferences, these offerings from totallee could be the next best thing on the market, or the least-protective case you could buy, essentially made from air.

One of the thinnest Pixel 7 Pro cases on the market, these cases are undoubtedly a cool gimmick and super pocket-friendly, designed to help you maintain the original beauty of your smartphone's design features. However, the description of these cases offers no measurement of having undergone any drop testing, or containing any shockproof features, either. The cases are designed to perfectly fit your phone and not become loose, which we guess is a good thing.

The clear version of this case is a little different with a rubbery finish, that adds extra grip and will make your Google Pixel 7 Pro device less slippery. The clear case also doesn't attract lint or turn yellow over time, and the USA-based company is offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, for peace of mind. Contact totallee directly for any warranty or satisfaction issues (not Amazon).

OtterBox Defender Series

5. OtterBox Defender Series The best Google Pixel 7 case that's rugged but practical Specifications Color options: Blue Suede Shoes, Black Material: Polycarbonate shell, Synthetic rubber slipcover Reasons to buy + 4X as many drops as the military standard + Antimicrobial Technology + Multi-layer defense Reasons to avoid - Super expensive - No magnets in the case - A little bulky for everyday use

Another choice from OtterBox, this defender series case is a must-have for those desiring the ultimate level of protection, assuming you aren't put off by the extortionately high price. Tested and approved to withstand 4 times as many drops as the official military standard, you can rest assured that your new Google Pixel 7 Pro will be protected to the extreme with this case.

Premium styling with the Defender Pro series offers multi-layer defense construction against daily life - but most importantly, drops, dirt, scrapes, and bumps. With a hard shell exterior and inner rubber layer, the case provides a comfortable grip, with raised edges that protect the camera unit and screen. Port covers are fitted on this case to block out any and all dust and dirt, and antimicrobial layers have also been applied to the exterior of the case to limit the build-up of everyday bacteria.

Included with this case is a holster clip on the outer slip-cover that can attach to bags and rucksacks for convenient transporting, and the cover can also double as a kickstand for when browsing movies and content. It's important to note that this case is not fitted with any built-in magnets, but OtterBox assures that it is still wireless charging compatible.

