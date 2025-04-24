Peak Design launches new rugged phone case
Aimed at motorcycle and bike riders, the new G.N.A.R Case has been designed to protect against drops from up to 15 feet
Peak Design is today launching a new phone case: the G.N.A.R Case. Intended to supplement the brand's existing Everyday Case (already available for various models of iPhone, Pixel and Galaxy phones), the G.N.A.R Case is designed for motorbike and bicycle riders who want additional protection for their phone when it's mounted to handlebars.
Case thickness has been increased from 2.4mm in the Everyday Case to 3.2mm in the G.N.A.R Case, enabling it to withstand a drop from up to 4.5m (15ft), while still maintaining a slim feel. The case is constructed from 100% recycled polycarbonate with a soft microfiber internal liner, plus a rubberized TPU bumper for additional shock protection. This also features a diamond-knurled edge texture to enhance grip, even when you're wearing gloves, while extra-wide anodized aluminium buttons further improve phone usability. Like Peak Design's other phone cases, the G.N.A.R Case incorporates Peak Design's magnetic and mechanical locking 'SlimLink' connection, making it effortlessly easy to securely attach your phone to a handlebar mount, or any other mount in the Peak Design range.
The Peak Design G.N.A.R. Case is available now for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, priced at $59.95. From April 24-27th the case will be included in Peak Design's Make The Switch Sale, during which it'll be offered with a 40% discount.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.