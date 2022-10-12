The best iPhone 14 Plus cases in 2022: protect your new Apple device in style

The best iPhone 14 Plus cases are those that offer the ultimate protection, while maintaining a sleek and slim form, with the perfect design and style that best suits your tastes and lifestyle. We've recently become pretty adept at finding the best phone cases (opens in new tab) and top deals on the market, from leading quality phone case brands that you can trust.

Having tried and tested a multitude of cases ranging from the expensive premium leather offerings to the absolute bargains, you're in the best hands to discover the greatest cases for your new Apple device, without having to do any of the work yourself. Shopping for the best iPhone 14 Plus (opens in new tab) cases on the market is a breeze when you know what to look for.

As a photographer, do you prioritize your iPhone 14 Plus camera and lens safety above anything else? In this case, you might want to look at choosing a case that includes a camera lens protector (opens in new tab), or one that's fitted with a raised lip and edges to offer advanced drop and shock protection for your camera unit.

Don't forget about protecting your smartphone screen too! Some iPhone 14 Plus cases in this guide may include a screen protector if you're lucky, but if not, then be sure to grab yourself one of the best iPhone screen protectors (opens in new tab) to ensure full 360-degree coverage for your smartphone, it's better to be safe than sorry!

Be sure to triple-check which iPhone 14 model you own by heading into your device Settings - General - About - and finding the exact model or the device name to ensure you're purchasing the correct case for your new smartphone.

If you realize that you may have stumbled onto the wrong iPhone case buying guide, then do not worry! As we have a whole selection of case guides listed above that should (hopefully) match your device, if you're an Andriod or Google smartphone user then take a look at our generic best phone cases (opens in new tab)guide for now.

Best iPhone 14 Plus cases in 2022

Urban Armor Gear Dot series case (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

(opens in new tab)

1. Urban Armor Gear Dot series case The best iPhone 14 Plus case with an incredible soft texture Specifications Color options: Black, Cerulean, Marshmallow, Orchid (pink) Material: Silicone, micro-suede lining Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 16ft Drop Protection + Feels Incredible to hold + Super lightweight Reasons to avoid - Design is a little basic - Dot-textured pattern might not be to everyone's tastes

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) makes cases with the adventurous in mind, usually offering super protective cases that are a little on the rugged side. In this case however (pun intended), the dot series from UAG is a bit more stylish and lightweight, and we have to say that running your hands over this case feels amazing, and so smooth!

The dot-textured pattern on this case might not appeal to everyone, but boy does it feel great to hold. I can't stress enough how pleasant it was to test this case, it felt like real silk, and is made from a soft-touch liquid silicone material. If you're one of those people who likes to play with fidget cubes then this may not be the case for you - as you'll never want to let go of it. Seriously.

The inside of this case also boasts a micro-suede lining, with an impact-resistant interior to protect your iPhone against drops. It also offers enhanced corner protection, with an impact-absorbing inner bumper, and raised protective edges to keep your device's screen safe. A built-in magnet module also offers excellent MagSafe compatibility that locks in place when used.

CaseMate 3-in-1 case with camera lens protector (Image credit: Case-Mate / Amazon)

(opens in new tab)

2. CaseMate 3-in-1 case with camera lens protector The best iPhone 14 Plus case with included screen and lens protection Specifications Color options: Black or Clear Material: Plant-based materials and 100% recycled plastic. Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 15ft Drop Protection + Tempered Glass & Lens Protector + MagSafe & Wireless Charging compatible + Multiple Shockproof Layers Reasons to avoid - Very basic design - Company logo branded on bottom

This bundle from Case-Mate is the best thing since sliced bread for those wanting simple but effective all-around protection for their iPhone 14 Plus smartphone. While the design is nothing too special or flashy, having both a screen and camera lens protector thrown in really sweetens the deal and makes this excellent value for your money!

The case itself offers superior 15ft drop protection, strong built-in magnets for seamless MagSafe charging, raised edges (5mm) for screen and camera protection, shock-absorbing corners, enhanced grip, and it's made with anti-degradation technology using bio-based materials meaning it'll basically last forever.

Not sure about owning a clear case? This one offers anti-yellowing, and anti-scratch coatings to keep it clear and mist-free as long as possible, perfectly showing off the Apple logo and the pretty original color of your iPhone 14 Plus.

Otterbox Commuter Series case (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

(opens in new tab)

3. Otterbox Commuter Series case The best iPhone 14 Plus case with dual-layer protection Specifications Color options: Black, Blue, Green, Pink Material: Solid Plastic, made from 35% recycled plastic Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 3x Military Standard shock/drop-proof + Raised edges to protect the camera + Jack and port covers to block dust Reasons to avoid - The design is nothing fancy - No magnets built into the case

The OtterBox Commuter Series case for the iPhone 14 Plus is ultra-slim and pocket-friendly, and comprises two dual layers that are detachable from one another, and are usually two-tone complimentary colors for a nice design aesthetic. These cases may not look like much, but OtterBox is a very renowned phone case brand offering the ultimate levels of protection depending on which case series you choose.

This case in particular boasts a secure grip; with raised edges that act to protect your smartphone's camera unit and screen from serious drops and scrapes. The structure has undergone serious drop-testing during manufacture, and has withstood 3 times as many drops as the military-grade (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) standard. Made from 35% recycled plastic, the commuter cases are easy to install and coated with antimicrobial technology, to help protect your device and case against common everyday bacteria.

One downside to this case is that it has no built-in magnets, but not to worry as it still offers wireless and MagSafe charging - it just might not be as strong as other competitor cases. Port covers are part of the case design to keep out dirt, dust and lint from getting into your iPhone's ports, and OtterBox also offers a limited lifetime warranty on its products for peace of mind.

Apple official Silicone Case with MagSafe (Image credit: Apple / Amazon)

(opens in new tab)

4. Apple official Silicone Case with MagSafe The best iPhone 14 Plus case that is Apple certified and safe Specifications Color options: Ink (black), Midnight (black), Forest Green, Lilac, PRODUCT Red, Chalk pink, Elderberry, Storm Blue, Succulent, Sunglow Material: Silicone, Leather, or Polycarbonate Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Apple-certified and tested + MagSafe Compatible + Soft microfibre lining inside Reasons to avoid - Basic design - The case is a little slippery - No drop/shockproof protection

Any case created by Apple is the best, right? Not necessarily. While this case, just like your iPhone 14 Plus, has been designed and manufactured by Apple; doesn't necessarily mean it's the best on the market in value for money or the level of protection that it can offer your device.

With that said, this silicone case from Apple boasts an array of colors to choose from, including Elderberry, Succulent, and vibrant red to suit your personal style. The case has built-in magnets and is of course MagSafe and Qi wireless charging compatible, but the magical attach experience makes it super easy to apply this case, fitting snugly to your device in just a snap.

If you're looking for a simple case with adequate protection, then this may be a great choice for you, and being Apple certified - you can rest assured that it has passed multiple checks for quality control and protection during manufacture. However, there are better and more affordable cases on the market that will likely offer better and more rugged protection for your iPhone 14 Plus.

Encased Hand Strap Grip Case with Screen Protector (Image credit: Encased / Amazon)

(opens in new tab)

5. Encased Hand Strap Grip Case with Screen Protector The best iPhone 14 Plus case with a soft grip and secure finger loop Specifications Color options: White Lace Leaf, Blue Gold Leaf, Black/Gold Marble, Earthy Design, Floral Vines, Pink Heart Butterfly, Blue Butterfly, Leopard Print, Marble Design, Graffiti Art Material: Tempered Glass Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Plenty of fun designs to choose from + The Finger loop adds security when holding your device + Free screen protector included Reasons to avoid - Could be equipped with slightly more protective features

You won't find better value for money than when buying an iPhone 14 case from Encased. This company usually always offers an extra accessory included with the purchase to compliment its cases, and enhance your device - and in this case, it's a tempered glass screen protector. Encased also has other bundles to offer that include its own range of magnetic wallet kickstands, for a slight extra cost.

Make a bold and beautiful statement with this bando hand-strap finger-loop series case, available in a wide selection of designs to suit your personal taste and style. A secure alternative to the popular hard finger rings and pop-socket designs, the band is made of stretchy material that is durable and super convenient, scrolling through social media just got a lot more easier and relaxed.

The case itself has a coated shell for a long-lasting and elegant finish, and protection comes in the form of the included tempered glass HD screen protector to offer full 360-degree protection, with raised lip edges on the front and rear of the case. Wireless charging compatibility is also offered (MagSafe not specified), and Encased has a 100% Hassle-Free Satisfaction Guarantee in place for any issues.

Totallee ultra-slim and thin minimal case (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

(opens in new tab)

6. Totallee ultra-slim and thin minimal case The best iPhone 14 Plus case that's the most pocket-friendly and thin Specifications Color options: Frosted Black, Frosted Clear, Navy Blue, Pearl White, Green, Red Material: Polypropylene Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Only 0.02 inches thick with no bulk + Raised camera lip + 30-day money-back guarantee Reasons to avoid - As basic as you can get - Only protective against minor drops - Way too expensive

We have to admit that when first receiving these cases from Totallee, we were shocked. The plastic is super see-through, even the colored variants, and the cases felt unbelievably light, almost as if there was nothing to it at all. Despite being essentially made from air, these cases certainly appeal to the gimmick of being one of, if not the thinnest iPhone 14 Plus cases on the market!

The protection offered by these slim cases is minimal, however, with only the most minor of drops and scratches protected by these thin-as-paper cases. They do have a raised lip and edge around the camera unit to prevent damage to your iPhone lenses, and are backed by Totallee's 30-day money-back guarantee.

Each case is designed to fit perfectly to your iPhone, without becoming loose, for the ultimate pocket-friendly and unintrusive case with absolutely no bulk. Whether these cases are awesome or totallee pointless remains to be decided -although it would be perfect in instances of having to hide your phone discreetly, or perhaps you could paint over it to blend your phone invisibly into the room.

Lupa Legacy Case with Card Holder (Image credit: Lupa / Amazon)

(opens in new tab)

7. Lupa Legacy Case with Card Holder The best iPhone 14 Plus case with a built-in card holder Specifications Color options: Black, Midnight Blue, Pine Green, Royal Burgundy Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane Polycarbonate Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Shock/drop-proof protection + Holds up to 3 credit cards + Camera Protection with raised edges Reasons to avoid - Basic design that looks a bit bulky - Not MagSafe or wireless charging compatible

Lupa Legacy offers luxurious cases that come in a high-quality gift box, ready and packaged for any special occasion, whether it's as a gift for a loved one, a belated birthday present, or even for Christmas - these cases are opulent and perfect for the iPhone 14 Plus user in your life who doesn't like to carry a wallet around separately.

The best choice for those wanting stylish and sleek protection for their smartphone, these cases are high-quality and offer the ease of having all of your most used credit cards and ID in the same place as your phone, though it doesn't offer any MagSafe or wireless charging compatibility so that's something to bare in mind.

Many people love the design of wallet and card holder cases, and the style is quickly becoming popular, especially in the market of magnetic accessories. Thankfully, this case is not only protective enough for your iPhone 14 Plus, with a shock-absorbent design, but it also has a thumb slot built into the secure card holder for ease of access to your important cards and ID.

For those outside of the US, head over to Lupa Legacy (opens in new tab)'s online store to purchase a luxury case (with worldwide shipping in time for the festive season), while we wait in anticipation for the latest iPhone 14 range of cases from Lupa to be added to Amazon for that life-saving next-day delivery option.

If you're thinking about purchasing the latest iPhone 14 Plus, or any of the best iPhones for Photography (opens in new tab), then you might also want to consider the best iPhone power banks (opens in new tab), as well as purchasing an extra iPhone charger (opens in new tab).

If you're happy with your current smartphone model, but want to take your phone photography to the next level, then check out the best lenses for iPhone and Android phones (opens in new tab) to enhance your photos.