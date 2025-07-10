If you're anything like me, you own a bunch of power banks and chargers for travelling. And, if you're anything like me, they're either perpetually get separated from the cables they need to actually charge things… or the cables are dangling in the most trip hazard fashion imaginable.

Thank heaven for Ugreen, then, with its brand new Nexode Retractable Series that solves my cable misery once and for all.

As the name suggests, this line features cables that retract into the bodies of each product – a power bank, a pair of chargers and a standalone cable unit – so that you never need to worry about losing a cable or having its excess stretched sloppily across your desk, car or café table.

I'm going to get a LOT of use out of the Ugreen Nexode Retractable Series Power Bank 20,000mAh 165W (Image credit: Ugreen)

Being someone who lives off a power bank, I'm most excited about the Ugreen Nexode Retractable Series Power Bank 20,000mAh 165W. It packs three charging options: a built-in retractable 100W USB-C cable (0.6m, tangle-free, with 7 preset lengths), a 100W USB-C port and a trusty 22.5W USB-A port for legacy devices.

I also spend a lot of time in the car road tripping with my partner, so the Nexode Retractable Series 145W Car Charger also really floats my boat. This boasts charging for multiple devices via a retractable 2.3ft 60W USB-C cable, a 100W USB-C port, a 30W USB-C port and a 30W USB-A port.

The Ugreen Nexode Retractable Series 145W Car Charger will stop squabbles on long journeys (Image credit: Ugreen)

Looking to replace multiple chargers with one that enables you to plug in all your devices at the same time? The Ugreen Nexode Retractable Series 65W Charger gives you an integrated 2.3ft, 60W, high-speed retractable USB-C cable, in addition to a 65W USB-C port and a 22.5W USB-A.

And finally, the one that's going to live in my laptop bag from now on, the Nexode Retractable USB-C Cable 100W houses a 1m, Power Delivery, USB 2.0 data transfer cable in a compact shell. No more clumsy coils that come undone and leave kinks in your cord!

No more taking multiple chargers to the café or on vacation, with the Ugreen Nexode Retractable Series 65W Charger (Image credit: Ugreen)

Just announced… and already discounted!

If you're interested in picking up any of these retractables, good news! Even though they've only just been announced, Ugreen is discounting them by up to 30% as part of the Amazon Prime Day camera deals:

Ugreen Nexode Retractable Series Power Bank 20000mAh 165W:

$99.99 $69.99 (save 30%)

Ugreen Nexode Retractable Series 65W Charger:

$49.99 $34.99 (save 30%)

Ugreen Nexode Retractable Series 145W Car Charger:

$49.99 $34.99 (save 30%)

Ugreen Nexode Retractable USB-C Cable 100W:

$15.99 $11.99 (save 25%)

I can already predict that the Ugreen Nexode Retractable USB-C Cable 100W is never going to leave my bag (Image credit: Ugreen)

