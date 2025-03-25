DJI now offer two new power banks – as well as a range of accessories – for powering camping holidays or keeping your drones and camera equipment charged up in the field, but this spring sale the better one is the cheaper one in a massive discount.

There have been some quite generous discounts in the USA on the batteries, which are meant to sell for $999 but launched with a significant "introductory offer" discount. That, though, was not as generous as this deal, on what is still a competitive, powerful and very useful product which I can't fully see why is being made available at such a low price (but, hey, why complain, right?).

was $999 now $419 at Amazon Best Ever Price The DJI Power 1000 has 1024Wh of power and up to 2200W of power output, but can fast charge in just 70 minutes (and even supports solar charging). It'll charge a laptop 9 times, phone nearly 60 times, or run a car refrigerator for 19 hours, and provide 1.2 hours flight for a pro drone. Hate Amazon? Alternative deal: DJI Store $999 $699

DJI Power 1000 next to a car with a DJI Mini 3 Pro sat on it (drone not included 😉) (Image credit: Future)

I've fully tested the DJI Power 1000 in my review, and it was impressive. Moreover, DJI has extended the functionality with accessories for any situation that allow you to work with multiple DJI batteries, and charge quickly using a vehicle. so it makes sense to snap some more up even if you already have one.

These are obviously useful if you're out camping or you're our flying. Drone batteries aren't cheap and – if you charge as you go – then you don't need to buy as many batteries to have a fruitful day flying, but DJI will also cover you if you're worried about a collapsing power grid!

I have also seen these devices popular with professional content creators who need to keep topping up on the go and with pilots of fun craft like the new Avata 2 which, if we're honest, burns through batteries faster when you're having more fun!

