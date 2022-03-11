Best laptop power bank in 2022: portable battery packs for big power users

With the best laptop power bank, whenever you're working away from a wall socket, you'll still be able to keep your laptop running, long after its initial battery charge has died. So whether you're at the top of a mountain, or just in a Starbucks where all the sockets are being used by others, you'll be able to finish your work without stressing about blinking battery lights.

You have to be careful to buy the right one though. Power banks that work perfectly with your smartphone and tablet won't necessarily be much use with your HP Workstation or MacBook. A laptop requires a lot more power than these smaller devices, and so you'll need a power bank with a big battery; generally rated at least 18,000mAh – and with more powerful laptops and those with bigger screens, you'll need to make sure that the maximum available wattage is big enough. You'll also need to check the power bank has the right ports to connect to your specific laptop.

In this article, we've gathered together the very best laptop power banks on the market today, at a range of prices and offering a variety of connectivity options. We explain how they differ, and give you all the information you need to choose between them.

1. Krisdonia 50,000mAh Power Pack The best laptop power bank overall Capacity: 50,000mAh | Maximum wattage: 90W | Output sockets: 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C, DC out | Weight: 1.2kg | Size: 195 x 150 x 28mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Huge capacity Power 4 devices at once 28 laptop connectors Heavy Not suitable for flights

Taking battery, versatility and price into account, the Krisdonia 50,000mAh Power Pack is our clear choice as the best laptop power bank overall. It comes with a massive 50,000mAh battery, which provides enough juice to power a 65W laptop about 2.5 times and a smartphone about 11-18 times. In other words, enough power to keep you going for DAYS.

Alternatively , you can charge both your laptop and other devices, such as smartphones and tablets, simultaneously, using any combination of the power bank's four ports. These are: a DC-out for laptops, two USB-A ports for smartphones, and a USB-C port for laptops such as the 12in MacBook, as well as other devices like the Nintendo Switch. Note, though, that the USB-C port doesn't support 20V, so if you have a 20V laptop you'll need to buy a converter.

Passthrough charging is supported, which means you can charge the power bank while it's charging other devices. And it comes with 28 different laptop connectors and a MagSafe 2 adapter, making it compatible with a huge range of laptops, including MacBooks. On the downside, because it's so powerful, it's not TSA approved so you can't take it on a plane. Also be aware that at 1.2kg, it's quite heavy.

2. Maxoak 50,000mAh Power Bank The best laptop power bank for charging multiple devices (unless one's a MacBook) Capacity: 50,000mAh | Maximum wattage: 130W | Output sockets: 4x USB-A, 2x DC out | Weight: 1.26kg | Size: 206 x 135 x 33mm Today's Best Deals Low Stock View at Amazon Power 6 devices at once Huge battery Doesn't support Apple laptops Unsuitable for flights

Want to charge a lot of devices at once? Then as long as you're using a Windows laptop or Chromebook (Apple laptops aren't supported), this power bank from Maxoak is well worth checking out.

It not only comes with a huge 50,000mAh battery, which provides up to 185W of power, but it also has an impressive six ports. These are, in turn: a 20V/5A slot for laptops, a 12V/2.5A slot for digital cameras, two 5V/2.1A ports and two 5V/1A ports, which covers most smartphones and tablets. You also 14 connectors for various laptops, and passthrough charging is supported.

On the downside, it's quite pricey, it's the heaviest of our list at 1.26kg, and it's so powerful that you're not allowed to take it on a plane.

3. OmniCharge 20+ 20000mAh The best laptop power bank for versatility Capacity: 20,000mAh | Maximum wattage : 60W | Output sockets : 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C, 1x DC out, 1x AC out | Weight: 610g | Size: 127 x 122 x 27mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Variety of outputs Smart power readings Compact and portable Expensive Not the biggest battery

Want to charge not just a laptop but a wide range of devices, and make sure you cover as many bases as possible? Then you may find the OmniCharge 20+ will suit your needs the best.

This super-flexible power bank offers a range of outputs: one USB-C, two USB-A, and one AC and one DC outputs, plus wireless charging to boot. In short, this is the Swiss Army knife of laptop power banks, allowing you to juice up your laptops, cameras, drones, smartphones and more.

It's nice and compact, and can be taken on a plane. A nice OLED screen give you smart power readings so you can take better control of your device’s power levels. Plus you get both a USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cable thrown in. And so while this is an expensive solution, if you have a lot of devices beyond just your laptop, this could be the solution you're looking for.

4. Anker PowerCore III Elite The best value laptop power bank Capacity: 25,600 mAh | Maximum wattage : 60W | Output sockets : 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C | Weight: 570g | Size: 183 x 82 x 24mm Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy Check Amazon Connect 3 devices Trickle-charging mode Reasonable price Not the biggest battery

When it comes to laptop power banks, there's always a compromise to be made between the amount you spend and the amount of power you get. And we reckon that this power bank from Anker hits the sweet spot in terms of value.

Despite its relatively low price, his power bank comes with a meaty 25,600mAh battery, which allows you to fully charge a 13.4-inch MacBook and charge a Dell XPS 13 up to 90 per cent. It's also enough to juice up an iPhone 11 more than five times, or a Samsung Galaxy S20 more than four times. With a USB-C port and two USB-A ports, you can charge up to three devices at the same time.

There's also trickle-charging mode designed specifically to provide safe, stable charging to low-powered devices such as Bluetooth earphones. And you get a travel pouch thrown in too. So all-in-all, we'd argue this represents the best value of all the laptop power banks on this list.

5. Dell Power Companion PW7015L A laptop power bank that's optimised for modern Dell laptops Capacity: 18,000mAh | Maximum wattage : 65W | Output sockets: 2x USB-A, 2x Dell powerbrick sockets | Weight: 590g | Size: 78 x 162 x 21mm Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Walmart Check Amazon Dell optimized Compact Suitable for flights Pointless for non-Dell users

Got a Dell notebook or ultrabook? Then here's a laptop power bank from Dell that's specially optimised for your device. The Dell Power Companion is designed to deliver in-bag charging, so your laptop is charged when you need them. It's also specifically designed to fit into the Dell Premier Backpack and Dell Premier Briefcases.

As well as charging your laptop, there are two USB-A ports for simultaneously charging other devices, such as smartphones. And while the 18,000 mAh battery isn't the largest on our list, the power bank as a whole is flight-approved and very compact (78 x 162 x 21mm), making it both a space saver and a good choice for travel.

6. Voltaic Systems V88 Portable Laptop Power Bank The best laptop power bank that supports solar charging Capacity: 24,000mAh | Maximum wattage : 45W | Output sockets : 1x USB-A, 1x USB-C, 1x DC out | Weight: 680g | Size: 185 x 16 x 125mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Optimised for solar charging 10 laptop connectors Suitable for flights Solar chargers not included Not suitable for more power-hungry laptops

There are so many reasons to use solar energy to charge your laptop. There's the environmental impact. There's the ongoing hike in energy prices. And of course, there's the ability to keep topping up your laptop power bank while you're away from a socket, such as on a camping trip.

So we love that this power bank from Voltaic is optimized for solar charging. That means that as an alternative to using the included wall charger, you can team it with solar chargers and panels... although you will need to buy these separately.

It's a pretty decent power bank in general too. It comes with a 24,000mAh, and has three slots for your devices: a laptop port, USB-A port and USB-C PD port. You get 10 connectors covering most laptop brands, an AC wall adapter, and a 12V car charger socket. On average, one charge will let you charge a laptop once, a smartphone seven times, a tablet three times and a DSLR five times. And you can take it on a plane too.

7. Biolite Charge PD 80 Cheap, cheerful and impressively capable Capacity: 20,000mAh | Maximum wattage : 18W | Output sockets : 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C | Weight: 465g | Size: 170 x 82 x 25mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at REI.com View at Garmentory (US) Low price Suitable for flights Connect 3 devices Not the biggest battery Only suitable for 13in laptops

Here's another great laptop power bank that comes in at a nicely affordable price. With a 20,000 mAh rechargeable battery and three outputs – one USB-C PD port and USB-A charge out ports – you can use this cheap and cheerful power bank to fully charge a 13-inch laptop, or charge multiple devices at once.

It's compact, slimline and flight-safe, too, making it great choice for travel. As Biolite is known for its outdoors and camping products, though, it's worth pointing out that this power bank is not rugged or waterproof.

8. Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank The best cheap laptop power bank Capacity: 20,100mAh | Maximum wattage : 30W | Output sockets : 1x USB-A, 1x USB-C | Weight: 520g | Size: 45 x 102 x 171mm Today's Best Deals View at Crutchfield Check Amazon Low price Small and light Charges multiple devices Not the biggest battery

Short on cash? Then let us point you to the Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank, which has the lowest price on our list, but still does a decent job of charging your laptop and other devices.

Admittedly, the 20,100mAh battery is much less powerful than those of the products above. Yet it can still provide, for example, up to nine extra hours of battery life to your MacBook, up to 28 hours to your iPad, or up to 77 hours to your phone.

You can fast-charge USB-C smartphones with the included cable up to 50 per cent in 36 minutes, or an iPhone 8+ in just 30 minutes if you have a USB-C to Lightning cable (not included). Plus, because this laptop power bank comes with both a USB-C and a USB-A port, you can charge two devices at the same time. You can take it on a plane and, as the second-lightest on our list at just 520g, it's a great choice for travel overall.

