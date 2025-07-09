So that's why DJI's Power 1000 is such a good price! The V2 has just arrived. So what is the difference?

DJI has today followed up the new DJI Power 2000 with an update to the Power 1000, called the Power 1000 V2. This 1024Wh Power bank from the world's leading consumer drone company will charge your phone around 57 times, according to the company, but why has a new design come along so soon after last year's launch?

The Power 1000 V2 can drive high-watt devices like a coffee maker. (Image credit: DJI)

The DJI Power 1000 V2 caters for drone users, like its predecessor, using separately sold charging cables that enable the fastest possible charging for certain DJI models. These allow the fastest possible charging – from 10% to 95% – of certain DJI batteries in around 30 minutes, which is good at home, let alone in the field.

In terms of charging, the options of traditional plugging in (grid), solar, or car are all available. DJI reckons that you'll be able to charge to 80% in 37 minutes, and full in 56 minutes.

The Australian variant of the DJI Power 1000 V2 charging using solar. (Image credit: DJI)

Solar charging depends a little on mother nature, of course, but the system can accept up to 1800W of solar input, meaning the battery can charge in 40 minutes to charge 1024Wh. That depends on whether you opt for the 1kW Super Fast Car Charger or the 1.8kW Solar/Car.

The charging times are faster than the original Power 1000, which represents DJI meeting one of the requests from users. It can also deliver a stable 2,600W (against 2,200W before), meaning it's possible to power even more high-power devices like coffee makers.

As Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI, put it "“The newly upgraded 1024Wh portable power station meets continuous power needs, reduces the time needed to wait before being fully charged, offers improved reliability with enhanced safety measures, including remote DJI Home app control and easy management. Additionally, it features a new potting process for the intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) to protect the inverter. With this new model, users can be confident that they’re receiving the very best overall portable power battery experience.”

(Image credit: DJI)

That said, the original Power 1000 could charge from 0% to 100% in around 70 minutes. DJI has indicated that there are improvements to the usability, saying that the new V2 defaults to UPS mode, acting as an Uninterruptible Power Supply with a 0.01-second delay. They also say it has an improved Intelligent Battery Management System that should give it a 10-year lifetime /

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like

DJI recently announced a new DJI Power 2000 to extend the range, and check our guide to the best laptop power banks.