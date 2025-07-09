So that's why DJI's Power 1000 is such a good price! The V2 has just arrived. So what is the difference?
Finally, I now understand why DJI keep discounting the DJI Power 1000... there is a V2. The thing is, the old one is cheaper...
DJI has today followed up the new DJI Power 2000 with an update to the Power 1000, called the Power 1000 V2. This 1024Wh Power bank from the world's leading consumer drone company will charge your phone around 57 times, according to the company, but why has a new design come along so soon after last year's launch?
Reliable portable energy from DJI Power 1000. Experience unparalleled reliability, premium performance, and the peace of mind only DJI can offer – and not just for drones. This has the power for virtually any appliance. Wherever your journey takes you, trust DJI to power your every need.
The DJI Power 1000 V2 caters for drone users, like its predecessor, using separately sold charging cables that enable the fastest possible charging for certain DJI models. These allow the fastest possible charging – from 10% to 95% – of certain DJI batteries in around 30 minutes, which is good at home, let alone in the field.
In terms of charging, the options of traditional plugging in (grid), solar, or car are all available. DJI reckons that you'll be able to charge to 80% in 37 minutes, and full in 56 minutes.
Solar charging depends a little on mother nature, of course, but the system can accept up to 1800W of solar input, meaning the battery can charge in 40 minutes to charge 1024Wh. That depends on whether you opt for the 1kW Super Fast Car Charger or the 1.8kW Solar/Car.
The charging times are faster than the original Power 1000, which represents DJI meeting one of the requests from users. It can also deliver a stable 2,600W (against 2,200W before), meaning it's possible to power even more high-power devices like coffee makers.
As Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI, put it "“The newly upgraded 1024Wh portable power station meets continuous power needs, reduces the time needed to wait before being fully charged, offers improved reliability with enhanced safety measures, including remote DJI Home app control and easy management. Additionally, it features a new potting process for the intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) to protect the inverter. With this new model, users can be confident that they’re receiving the very best overall portable power battery experience.”
That said, the original Power 1000 could charge from 0% to 100% in around 70 minutes. DJI has indicated that there are improvements to the usability, saying that the new V2 defaults to UPS mode, acting as an Uninterruptible Power Supply with a 0.01-second delay. They also say it has an improved Intelligent Battery Management System that should give it a 10-year lifetime /
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You might also like
DJI recently announced a new DJI Power 2000 to extend the range, and check our guide to the best laptop power banks.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.