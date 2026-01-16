This cheap compact camera beat pro mirrorless. The most popular cameras of 2025 at this US retailer are a strange mix of cheap compacts and high-end mirrorless cameras

The most popular camera at B&H in 2025 was a $30 retro keychain camera. The US retailer recently shared the list of the most popular cameras of 2025, a list that’s led by the Kodak Charmera, the Sony A7 IV, and the Ricoh GR IV.

The list of the most popular cameras of 2025 at B&H, recently shared with Digital Camera World, is an eclectic mix of cheap compacts and pro cameras. But the unusual mix makes some sense, as the retailer caters to both general consumers and serious photographers. That, and the more affordable a camera is, the higher the number of people who can afford it.

The most popular cameras of 2025 at US retailer B&H Photo Video were:

The list has a few expected picks along with a few surprises. The list curiously doesn’t share any cameras in common with BCN+R data from Japanese retailers, though affordable Kodaks, the Ricoh GR IV, the Sony A7 V, Canon R6 III, and Canon R5 II also pop up on Japanese retailer Yodobashi Camera’s December best sellers.

The Kodak Charmera

(Image credit: Chris George)

Kodak – and the licensees using its name – have had a fantastic 2025. The Kodak Charmera is a tiny keychain camera that’s just 1.6MP, but the retro design and blind box surprise factor have made the tiny camera a major trend in 2025. And at $30 in the US, the Charmera is far more of an easy impulse buy than the high-end cameras with a four-figure price point.

The Sony A7 V

(Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

While it’s unsurprising to find at least one Sony on a top ten list, it is a bit surprising to find a camera that only launched in December at the top of a list of trends for 2025 as a whole: the Sony A7 V. With a 33MP partially-stacked sensor, AI detection autofocus, and 30 fps blackout-free shooting, Sony describes the A7 V as “a Goldilocks camera that’s not afraid to punch above its weight class.”

While some were quick to point out the A7 V’s 4K when competitors offer 7K Open Gate, if B&H sales data – and data from Japan – is any indication, Sony fans are undeterred.

Ricoh GR IV

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Ricoh GR IV was a highly anticipated 2025 launch, so I’m not surprised to find the compact camera with an APS-C sensor among the most popular options last year. The fourth reiteration in the series continues to pack high-end image quality in a pocketable camera with an updated sensor and lens, although video features and burst speeds remain limited.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II

(Image credit: James Artaius)

A trio of high-end Canons sits snuggled together on the top ten list. The priciest of the three sits the closest to the top: The Canon EOS R5 Mark II. The R5 Mark II isn’t slowed down by its 45MP sensor, still delivering 30 fps burst speeds and even 8K60p raw video.

Canon EOS R6 Mark III

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The pair of R6’s on the list speak to the series’ staying power. Announced in November of 2025, like the Sony A7 V, the Canon R6 Mark III wasn’t on sale for much of 2025. But, the camera still garnered enough attention to outsell its predecessor. The Mark III upgrades to a 32.5MP sensor as well as 7K Open Gate.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The R6 Mark II, meanwhile, still had 10 months of the year as a current model – that, and a lower price point compared to the new Mark III likely helped boost the mirrorless camera’s numbers.

Kodak FZ45 and FZ55

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

The Charmera isn’t the only Kodak on the list. The affordable, sub-$150 Kodak FZ45 and FZ55 proved popular enough to earn a spot on the list. Both cameras are known for being affordable and portable, with the FZ55 offering a longer lens and rechargeable battery compared to the FZ44’s AAs.

Both cameras are manufactured by JK Imaging Ltd., which licenses the Kodak name, so this is a different company than Reto, which makes the Kodak Charmera.

Fujifilm GFX100RF

Two Fujifilms make the list of most popular cameras at the retailer for 2025. The Fujifilm GFX100RF is the medium-format take on Fujifilm’s compact cameras. That makes the GFX100RF unique among other high-end compacts that hide an APS-C or full-frame sensor.

As the $30 Charmera demonstrates, it’s easier for an affordable camera to top sales than a high-end, expensive model, so the fact that this $5,499 camera is on the list is a bit impressive. Notably, the X100VI doesn’t appear on the list, but that camera has also continued to face stock shortages in 2025, which may have impacted numbers.

Fujifilm X-E5

(Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

The other Fujifilm on the list is an X100VI alternative of a different sort: the X-E5 with the 23mm f/2.8 kit lens. This mirrorless is arguably the closest to the compact camera, particularly with the tiny pancake kit lens that only recently became available separately from the body. It’s the silver version that has garnered the most attention at B&H.

Of course, what’s not on the list is worth noticing too – Nikon doesn’t make an appearance on the most popular cameras at B&H. But, Nikon actually dominates B&H’s most popular lenses of 2025 with five on the list of ten, so it’s safe to say B&H shoppers still have plenty of love for Nikon.

