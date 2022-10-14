The best camera under £1000 in 2022: get the most features for the least cash

So what is the best camera under £1000? Prices are changing constantly as we all know, so our list of candidates will change over time, but right now we reckon these are the cameras that give you most bang for your buck.

If you're looking for the best camera under £1000 you've come to the right place. Whether you're looking for a traditional DSLR, a fixed lens compact or a modern mirrorless, we've put together a list of cameras that cover all the bases. No longer do you have to break the bank to own a camera that delivers outstanding image quality and lots of advanced features.

If you think you want to spend a little over £1000, you can also check out our guides on the best mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab) or best DSLRs (opens in new tab). Don't think you need to spend loads though to get a camera that is high performance - even some of the cheaper cameras on this list are capable of producing amazing images.

Some of the cameras below are slightly more sophisticated than others, you'll need to consider what style of photography you want to focus on so you can decide what features are most important. If you want to do wildlife photography, it might be an idea to lean towards an interchangeable lens Micro Four Thirds cameras but if you want to shoot video as well as stills, look for a camera that has 4K capabilities.

We’ve rounded up the best cameras that fit the budget. We've featured compacts, DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, and where possible we've ensured our picks have included a lens as well as a camera so you can be sure that you'll get everything you need within the budget.

• You can buy all of the DSLRs and mirrorless cameras in our list body only or with a choice of kit lenses; for this guide we have recommended a body and a lens to get you going, and still come in under the £1000 budget.

So, let's get started, and run through the best cameras under £1000!

Best camera under £1000 in 2022

(Image credit: Alis Volat)

1. Canon EOS R10 With pro-grade features this might just be the ultimate enthusiast camera Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: APS-C Megapixels: 24.2MP Screen: Articulating touchscreen, 1.04m dots Viewfinder: 2.36m dot, 120fps Lens: Canon RF Continuous shooting speed: 25fps (with electronic shutter) Max video resolution: 4K User level: Intermediate/Enthusiast Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Pro-grade features + 4K video Reasons to avoid - No weather sealing - No in-body stabilization

When Canon announced the R10, it sounded too good to be true, but it really is the ultimate enthusiast camera. In terms of value for money, it's pretty unbeatable with its 24.2MP APS-C sensor, burst rates of up to 23fps when using the electronic shutter and the incredible Dual Pixel CMOS AF II that features in the high-end R3, R5 and R6 bodies. It has full subject tracking for humans, animals and vehicles which is very effective, it can shoot 4K 60p (albeit it is cropped) but considering how much it costs - it's incredible value and a versatile all-rounder. Weight just 429g, it's incredibly small and lightweight and paired with the new Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM you've got a powerful setup for under 550g - perfect for budding street photographers. It might not be as robust as some of the higher-end models but it delivers sharp images, has a user-friendly layout and has a very desirable price point.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Olympus OM-D E‑M10 Mark IV Don't let the fact its Micro Four Thirds put you off - the crop factor can be a big advantage Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: Micro Four Thirds Megapixels: 20.3MP Screen: 3-inch tiltable touchscreen, 1,037K dots Viewfinder: Electronic 2,360K dots Lens: Micro Four Thirds Continuous shooting speed: 15fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Intermediate/Enthusiast Today's Best Deals View at OM SYSTEM (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Updated 20MP sensor + Flip-down monitor Reasons to avoid - Plastic build - No mic port for vloggers

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV's predecessor, the Mark III, was a great camera with plenty to offer. However, its aging 16MP sensor and contrast AF left room for improvement. Luckily the Mark IV is a great update, with the same 20.3MP sensor as the PEN-F and improved Continuous Autofocus. While some improvements are incremental, the Mark IV brings some interesting new offerings to the table including a zippy 15fps continuous burst mode. We're also a fan of the extra-tiltable screen, which is capable of flipping 180° down to create the perfect selfie screen. And Olympus has thankfully returned silent shooting to manual mode! Make sure you get this with the EZ 14-42mm (opens in new tab) pancake lens for the ultimate pocket-size travel camera.

Read more: Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

3. Fujifilm X-S10 With 4K video and image stabilization it's one of the best value cameras Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: APS-C Megapixels: 26.1MP Lens mount: Fujifilm X Screen: 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1.04m dots Viewfinder: EVF, 2,360k dots Max continuous shooting speed: 30/8fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Intermediate/Expert Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Small size & excellent build quality + Vari-angle touchscreen + In-body image stabilisation Reasons to avoid - Conventional mode dial

The Fujifilm X-S10 is probably the best all-rounder in the Fujifilm stable right now, and is therefore our strongest pick for the majority of users. It's got a full-articulated screen and generally handles very well, despite having fewer external control dials and buttons compared to other cameras in the X-series. Having IBIS (in-body stabilization) is also a huge bonus, making it easier to shoot hand-held with slower shutter speeds, which is hugely useful for low-light work. In terms of APS-C cameras, we're hard pressed to think of one that offers a better balance of features, performance and price than the Fujifilm X-S10, and that's why it's our top pick.

Read more: Fujifilm X-S10 review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

4. Fujifilm X-T30 II The little sister to the X-T3 is much more compact but still boasts a lot of the same advanced features Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: APS-C Megapixels: 26.1MP Lens mount: Fujifilm X Screen: 3in tilting touchscreen, 1,040k dots Viewfinder: EVF, 2,360k dots Max continuous shooting speed: 30/8fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Intermediate/Expert Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Small size & traditional design + Excellent image quality + Autofocus performs well Reasons to avoid - No in-body stabilization

The Fujifilm X-T30 II may be a minor refresh of the original X-T30 but it's still an impressive camera with lots of pro features. It's the little sister of the Fujifilm X-T4 (opens in new tab) and includes a lot of the same specs only in a smaller body that has less external dials. It might not have the image stabilization or fully articulated screen that the brand new Fujifilm X-T4 (opens in new tab) does, but when you can get the body and the Fujinon XC 15-45mm lens for less than £1000, it certainly stands its ground. It has an incredibly fast burst shooting mode of 30 fps when using the electronic shutter which is ideal if you want to shoot moving objects. Like the other X-series camera, it benefits from Fujifilm's trademark retro look with external dials on top to change shutter speed and white balance. Another great advantage of Fujifilm cameras is the JPEG's they produce straight from the camera are stunning so if you can't be bothered to edit there's really no need - so long as you get the exposure right in camera.

Read more: Fujifilm X-T30 review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

5. Nikon Z fc One of the best looking cameras in this guide comes in six bright colors Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: APS-C CMOS Megapixels: 20.9MP Monitor: 3-in vari-angle touchscreen, 1.04m dots Continuous shooting speed: 11fps Viewfinder: EVF, 2.36m dots Max video resolution: 4K UHD at 30p User level: Beginner/enthusiast Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good value from the start + Compact body and kit lens + 4K video and 11fps shooting Reasons to avoid - No in-body stabilization

The Nikon Z fc combines the features of the Nikon Z50 into a body that looks more like a Nikon FM2 - only in bright colors. The Z fc is much smaller than Nikon's full-frame systems such as the Z6 II (opens in new tab) and Z7 II (opens in new tab) which make it an ideal choice for travel or street photography. Whether you want it for photos, videos or both, it's capable of recording 4K 30p, can shoot up to 11fps in burst mode and has accurate and fast autofocus and Eye AF. You can also transfer images on the go via WiFi using the Nikon app or you can use it as a wireless remote.

It uses the Nikon Z mount which means you can use any of the full-frame lenses available. Nikon and other third-party brands are starting to bring out more APS-C specific lenses and you can also use the FTZ adapter if you want to shoot with F mount lenses. This camera is a little over budget (depending on where you buy it from) but it's such a good bit of kit we still think it deserves a place on the list.

Read more: Nikon Z fc review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

6. Sony a6400 A mid range APS-C camera that perfectly balances size, price and features Specifications Type: CSC Sensor: APS-C Megapixels: 24.2MP Screen: 3in tilting screen, 921k dots Viewfinder: Electronic 1,440k Lens mount: Sony E Continuous shooting speed: 11fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Enthusiast Today's Best Deals View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Conveniently compact build + Fast autofocus is good for tracking + Great vlogging camera Reasons to avoid - Lacks in body stabilization - Some Sony lenses are large compared with the body

Small but with a comfortable and natural feel, thanks to generously proportioned grip areas, the Sony A6400 is a mid-range model fitting somewhere between the bargain A6000 and the new flagship A6600. The A6400 just squeezes in under budget with a zoom, and is a particular great choice for those who want to shoot video as well as stills, as this mirrorless model was built with vloggers in mind. The 16-50mm PZ (Power Zoom) kit lens is a good match for the body, although some of Sony’s other E-mount lenses can seem comparatively large on such a slimline camera. The 16-50mm lens also features optical image stabilization. That’s good news, because unlike the top-end A6600, the A6400 has no sensor-shift stabilizer.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton)

7. Canon EOS 250D If you're after something lightweight and easy to use, the Rebel SL3 ticks both those boxes Specifications Type: DSLR Sensor: APS-C Lens mount: Canon EF-S Screen: 3in vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots Max burst speed: 5fps Max video resolution: 4K UHD at 25p Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + A lightweight, intuitive DSLR + Superb Live View shooting Reasons to avoid - Larger than mirrorless rivals - Relatively few AF points

The pint-sized Canon EOS 250D has been around for a while now but it's still one of our favourites. Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers excellent image quality, and Live View shooting with the LCD screen so easy and intuitive, with such good Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus, that we’d actually say this is one of the only DSLRs where composing shots with the screen is as easy as with a mirrorless camera. Canon also packs in 4K video, and wraps everything up in an ergonomically designed DSLR body that's just about the smallest on the market. The new EOS 850D (opens in new tab) is a lot more expensive but only marginally more desirable. With an 18-55mm kit lens the EOS 250D is well below our £1000 budget limit, and it's worth looking out for twin-lens kits that add a telephoto zoom – and still for less than £1000.

Read more: Canon EOS 250D review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: James Artaius)

8. Canon EOS M50 Mark II Perfect for beginners, the EOS M50 II can shoot 4K and up to 10fps Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: APS-C Lens mount: Canon EF-M Screen: 3in vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040k dots Max burst speed: 10fps Max video resolution: 4K UHD Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Built-in electronic viewfinder + Excellent vari-angle touchscreen Reasons to avoid - 4K video limitations - Simplified exterior controls

The EOS M50 Mark II packs a lot of tech into its compact body, and the fact it has a viewfinder – when so many similarly priced mirrorless cameras don’t – is a big selling point. The retracting 15-45mm kit lens can be a little awkward to use, and the 4K video mode brings a cropped view and autofocus limitations, but this is still a cute and easy to use camera which is really rather versatile. It's a great mirrorless alternative to the Canon EOS 250D below, but offers similar features in a smaller camera. You can get this with a 15-45mm lens for well under our budget, and if you shop around you may find twin-lens kits with a telephoto zoom that are still under $1,000. All so check out EOS M50 deals (opens in new tab) - as the older version is still on sale, and is practically identical, and sometimes cheaper.

Read more: Canon EOS M50 Mark II review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

9. Sony ZV-E10 We're happy to swap a viewfinder for the flip-out screen on this good value vlogging camera Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: APS-C Megapixels: 24.2MP Lens: Sony E mount LCD: Vari-angle Viewfinder: None Maximum continuous shooting speed: 11fps for 116 JPEGs Max video resolution: 4K 30p User level: Enthusiast Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Autofocus features and performance + Vari-angle screen + Clip on wind muffler Reasons to avoid - No in-body stabilization - Rolling shutter (the 'jello' effect) - No viewfinder

The Sony ZV-E10 is not going to win any awards on the photography front, where it's specs are good but completely mainstream – but it is a great option for content creators cutting their teeth in vlogging and videography. While Sony hasn't moved its APS-C 4K video tech along much in recent years, the ZV-E10 is the manufacturer's first APS-C body to feature an articulating touchscreen (which is obviously vital for vlogging). It also packs a large and well-performing internal microphone (with clip-on muffler), Sony's excellent autofocus, and an appealing price tag. It's a shame that there is no in-body image stabilization, and the menus can't be touch-controlled (a rather glaring omission for a vlogging camera), but for a very specific YouTube-era audience this camera hits the nail on the head.

• Read more: Sony ZV-E10 review

(Image credit: Panasonic)

10. Panasonic Lumix LX100 II If you like the Canon G1 X III quality but not the price, get this Specifications Type: Compact Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds Megapixels: 17MP Lens: 24-75mm, f/1.7-2.8 (equiv.) LCD: 3in fixed, 1,24 million dots Viewfinder: EVF Continuous shooting: 11fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Enthusiast/expert Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Only compact with MFT sensor + Fast f/1.7-2.8 lens + 4K video, 4K Photo modes Reasons to avoid - 17MP is lower than some rivals

The trouble with big sensors is that you need big lenses to go with them, so there goes any kind of pocketability. Usually. But Panasonic has really hit the sweet spot with the Panasonic LX100 II. It combines a Micro Four Thirds sensor that's not much smaller than the ASP-C sensors in mode DSLRs, with a miniaturised lens assembly that powers down into a camera body slim enough to carry around anywhere. The LX100 II is a brand new version of the original LX100, which was, admittedly, starting to show its age. The new model has a 17-megapixel ‘multi-aspect’ sensor, which means you can use its native 4:3 aspect ratio, the 3:2 ratio used by most DSLRs and mirrorless models, or a 16:9 ‘wide’ format without losing lots of megapixels through cropping. With an external shutter speed dial, lens aperture ring and aspect ratio switch, the LX100 II is a dream compact camera for enthusiasts and experts.

Read more: Panasonic Lumix LX100 II review (opens in new tab)

How we test cameras

We test mirrorless and DSLR cameras both in real-world shooting scenarios and in carefully controlled lab conditions. Our lab tests measure resolution, dynamic range and signal to noise ratio. Resolution is measured using ISO resolution charts, dynamic range is measured using DxO Analyzer test equipment and DxO Analyzer is also used for noise analysis across the camera's ISO range. We use these real-world testing and lab results to inform our comments in buying guides.

