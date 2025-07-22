Fujifilm has launched new firmware for seven camera bodies to enhance network security: the GFX100RF, X-T5, X-S20, X-T50, X-M5, X100VI and X Half. The list of updates improves security, Fujifilm says, but also eliminates the direct camera-to-Instax printing and continues to phase out the old Camera Remote app in favor of the Fujifilm XApp.

The firmware for the seven cameras reads nearly identically across the different models, with the exception of the new X Half. The firmware update enhances network security when wirelessly connecting a smartphone.

As part of that enhanced security, a number of menu items will be missing from the cameras’ menus after the update. The Wireless Communication option will be removed from the shooting, movie, and playback menus. The wireless option also won’t be available as a custom function or Fn button setting.

Those options are disappearing from the menu, however, because Fujifilm has shortened the process for connecting to the mobile app. To connect to a smartphone, users can long-press the Bluetooth shortcut button on the back of the camera and select Pairing from the menu that pops up. (A short press of the Bluetooth button will also work, but adds another step, selecting Bluetooth from the Fn menu.)

The company says that, once users have walked through the connectivity process, the Fujifilm XApp will automatically pair with the camera when opened. However, turning off Bluetooth functionality can also help reduce the drain on the camera’s battery.

The Bluetooth icon – the white symbol on the bottom right corner of the X-M5 here – will be used to access wireless connectivity instead of the full menu (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Fujifilm also warns users that after updating the firmware, the camera will no longer support the older Fujifilm Camera Remote but requires the Fujifilm XApp. Because the XApp requires iOS 13 or later on iPhone and Bluetooth Ver. 4.2 or better on Android, users of older smartphones will want to verify that the XApp is supported before updating the camera’s firmware.

While the removal of the Wireless Communication settings from the camera’s menus is exchanged for a connectivity shortcut, the firmware also removes the Instax printer connection options from the network and playback menus. It does not replace that option with an alternative.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“After updating the firmware, you will no longer be able to print images taken with a digital camera directly from the Instax Share SP-1/2/3. When printing images using Instax Share SP-1/2/3, please use the smartphone application (Fujifilm XApp or Fujifilm Camera Remote) to import images and print from the dedicated Instax printer application,” Fujifilm writes on the firmware updates.

The Instax Mini Link 3 and similar printers will work by first transferring images to a smartphone with the XApp, and will no longer have printing direct from the camera (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

That means that there’s another step involved to printing images on Fujifilm’s mobile Instax printers from a Fujifilm camera. Images need to first be sent to the user’s smartphone using the XApp, then images can be printed from the Instax app, but the camera can no longer directly print to the mobile printer without the smartphone XApp as the middleman.

It’s unusual to remove a feature in a firmware update, but admittedly, I’ve often had issues with this feature on my X-T4 and typically need to send it to my smartphone first, then print from there instead of printing directly from the camera. Based on Fujifilm’s reason for the firmware upgrade, removing the feature increases network security on the cameras.

The firmware updates for the GFX100RF, X-T5, X-S20, X-T50, X-M5, and X100VI all add similar enhancements to security, favoring the XApp over the old version, and removing the Instax print option from the menu.

The X Half firmware, as the latest launch on the list, reads a bit differently from the rest. The pairing process with the smartphone to use the X Half app has changed for enhanced security. After updating the firmware, users swipe down on the main LCD monitor and then tap Pairing. Fujifilm warns users that the X Half app won’t connect to the updated camera if it's running an older version, so users should update the app first before updating the firmware on the camera.

The X half firmware also corrects a bug that caused the camera to freeze when it was turned off and then turned on again.

The firmware for the cameras brings the GFX100RF to Ver. 1.10, X-T5 to Ver. 4.30, X-S20 to Ver. 3.30, X-T50 to Ver. 1.30, X-M5 to Ver. 1.20, X100VI to Ver. 1.30 and the X-Half to Ver. 1.20. The firmware is available to download directly from Fujifilm Support.

You may also like

Browse the best Fujifilm cameras or the best Fujifilm lenses.