This Black Friday Nikon Z5 deal will save you $500 on a great mirrorless camera kit

The Nikon Z5 is an entry-level, full-frame camera that has been discounted by $500 ahead of the Black Friday camera deals. Released in 2020 the Z5 offers a more affordable option than the Nikon Z6 or Z7 but it looks and feels very similar. Pick up the Nikon Z5 and 24/70mm f/4 kit right now at B&H Photo Video for just $1,897.

Nikon Z5 + 24-70mm f/4 lens | was $2,397 | NOW $1,897 Nikon Z5 + 24-70mm f/4 lens | was $2,397 | NOW $1,897

Save $500 on a Nikon Z5 and 24-70mm f/4 kit when you buy direct from B&H Photo Video. With a 24-megapixel CMOS sensor, an Expeed 6 image processor and 273 AF points you're getting a lot for your money.

US DEAL

If you haven't got the budget to invest in one the latest Nikon mirrorless systems such as the Z6 or the Z7 it's worth considering the Nikon Z5. It has the same image processor as the Z6 and its the same number of megapixels but they do have slightly different sensors.

Whether you're using it for photos or video, its 5 stops of image stabilization will help ensure your photos are sharp (even at slow shutter speeds) and your video is smooth when handheld. Featuring the same 275 autofocus system found in the Z6 and Z6 II you can be sure the autofocus will be fast and responsive. It also benefits from eye and face AF which is super useful, especially if you're a portrait photographer.

It doesn't have the fastest continuous shooting mode at just 4.5fps and it doesn't have a fully articulating screen but if you're just looking for a camera that's going to produce high-quality images, be easy to use and have a good, sturdy-feeling build then the Z5 is perfect. Either use native Z mount lenses or invest in the FTZ adapter so you can use Nikon F mount lenses on it.

Read more:

Best Black Friday Nikon deals

Best Black Friday camera deals

Best Nikon cameras

Best Nikon lenses