These spectacular moments can't be staged or replicated, shot on Sony A7 IV by the Nature Photographer of the Year

Nature Photographer of the Year, Ben Yavar, dived deep to capture these mesmerizing underwater scenes with his Sony A7 IV. He captures those rare moments where light, subject and timing all come together. His frame, Sardines, earned him the prestigious title of Nature POTY by International Photography Awards (IPA) in 2024.

Ben works with the Sony A7 IV, paired with the Sony 12-24mm f/4 G ultra-wide angle lens. Unlike previous models, the Sony A7 IV is a full-frame powerhouse and not an entry-level camera – it's more like a mini-A1. With its 33 MP sensor, fast burst mode and advanced video features, it far outperforms the A7 III.

Paired with the 12-24mm optic, Ben gets a dramatic, ultra-wide perspective that's lightweight and impressively sharp. So, let's take a closer look at the story behind the still, Ben's kit bag and his pro advice for capturing unforgettable underwater photographs.

The story

Sardines: "In this photo, I love how the sardines look like they are welcoming the freediver. Or, depending on how you see it, swallowing them" (taken on Sony A7 IV) (Image credit: Ben Yavar)

"For years, I've been exploring the sardine run, which is such a dynamic and unpredictable phenomenon. The complete number of fish and their synchronised movements create mesmerising, brief moments that are gone in a blink. Capturing this particular vortex was a dream of mine, as it represented the harmony and chaos of nature in a single frame.

"When capturing the scene, my focus was on conveying the beauty of nature's synchronicity. With the sardine school swirling into a near-perfect vortex and the human figure in the middle, I wanted to mix the magnitude of nature with the smallness of human presence.

"One of the biggest challenges was the timing and positioning. The sardines move unpredictably, so getting the perfect formation requires both patience and speed. Additionally, holding my breath while diving down to capture the shot added to the difficulty.

"To overcome this, I rely on my freediving skills to maintain calmness, even in situations that demand quick adjustments. I also adjusted my camera settings on the fly to ensure clarity and sharpness in the rapidly shifting scene.

"The light was crucial in this shot, as the sardines created a natural halo by blocking out the sunlight. I wanted to use that light to frame the human figure, making it a focal point against the backdrop of the fish. Ensuring that both the sardines and my subject were in focus required adjusting the aperture to f/9 to maintain the sharpness.

"This image encapsulates the magic and the unpredictability of the ocean. It's a moment that can't be staged or replicated, which makes it truly special. The balance of movement, light and the human element made it a piece I felt proud to submit to the IPA POTY Nature competition – it tells a story of the connection between nature and people."

Gear info

The Sony A7 IV isn't entry-level – it’s a mini-A1 with pro power, 33MP stills, fast bursts and standout video (Image credit: Sony)

Sony A7 IV

"This camera offers the perfect balance between photo and video capabilities, allowing me to capture both without sacrificing quality. Its dual card slots provide extra security when I’m working in unpredictable environments like underwater."

Sony 12-24mm f/4 G lens

"The wide-angle versatility of this lens is key for underwater photography, allowing me to capture vast marine landscapes while easily adjusting for closer shots."

Underwater housing

"A lightweight housing with a glass dome is essential for protecting the camera while being easy to travel with. The glass port ensures sharp image quality even in challenging underwater conditions."

Low-volume mask

"A low-volume mask is a must when shooting while holding your breath. It requires less air for mask equalisation, which helps conserve energy and air during the dive, keeping me efficient for a longer period of time."

Carbon fins

"Carbon fins are flexible, responsive and energy-efficient. In freediving, conserving energy and oxygen is crucial, and the Lazy Fish 2.0 Travel Fins allow me to move efficiently with less effort and reduced muscle fatigue."

Pro advice

Learn how to freedive

"Freediving enables you to move silently and quickly through the water, enabling you to get closer to marine life without scaring them off. Breath-hold training is crucial and building CO 2 tolerance is extremely important. CO 2 tolerance helps extend your time underwater, enabling you to remain calm and focused while capturing the perfect shot. Always remember, safety is crucial, never freedive alone."

Adapt to lighting conditions

"The lighting underwater is constantly changing, depending on your depth and the clarity of the water. Learn how to adjust your settings quickly to adapt to shifting light and don't rely solely on post-processing to correct colour shifts. Always shoot in RAW format for maximum flexibility in editing."

Patience is key

"Marine life is often unpredictable and the best shots can happen when you least expect them. Patience and timing are essential – spend time observing the behaviour of fish and other creatures before attempting to capture them on camera."

Know your gear

"Make sure you're familiar with every function of your underwater camera setup. The ability to adjust the aperture, ISO and shutter speed without looking at the buttons is critical in fast-moving environments."

(Image credit: Ben Yavar)

Ben Yavar is not only a photographer but also a freediver and freediving instructor operating in the Philippines. He conducts courses and photoshoots in Panglao, a location famous for its diving spots and tourist resorts. You can see more of Ben's work on his Instagram account.

