The Prime Day sale is over but these top 18 deals are still LIVE

Amazon Prime is now over and we look towards Black Friday (date TBC) but if you missed out on all the deals from the Prime Day sale, fear not as you can still pick up some fantastic deals post-event that we were in aware of during the main sale.

Now you can pick these up without being an Amazon Prime member, so you're already saving before you even buy anything (Prime Membership is $8.99 p/m)

As Ecommerce Editor of Digital Camera World, it's my job to highlight the best deals from across the internet to your screens, I have selected the top 18 deals I saw across the Amazon Prime Day sale that are still on sale and up for grabs today - so you have no excuse, get scrolling and grab yourself a bargain!

Best Prime Day camera deals (alphabetical)

Bushnell CelluCORE 20 trail camera | was $109.99 | now $53.20

Save $56.79 at Amazon This is an amazing price for a cellular trail camera, which you can control and view over your phone. This 20MP model works on the Verizon network, but there is a similar discount on the AT&T version too.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99 | now $358.88

Save $140.11 at Walmart Canon's most junior body is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers stunning image quality, with great AF and a beginner-friendly guided menu system. Its versatile kit lens (a 28.8-72mm equivalent) can handle just about any scenario to get you shooting right away.

Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $2,999

Save $900 at Amazon Grab the latest Canon flagship for nearly a grand off this Prime Day – a stunning saving. With its 45MP stills and 8K video capabilities, this is the best camera for content creators.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II | was $2,499 | now $1,999

Save $500 at Amazon Grab the perfect hybrid camera from Canon. Its 24MP stills and 6K video recording make it a great camera for prosumers and professionals alike.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was $3,999.95 | now $2,999

Save $1,000.95 at Amazon The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition, thanks to the advantages of a medium-format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. With this amazing saving, it can now be had for a far more affordable price than ever before.

GoPro Hero 12 Black | was $379.99 | now $299

Save $100.99 at Amazon GoPro's latest action cam is less than a year old - and is now under $300 in many stores, including at Amazon.

Nikon Z50 + 16-50mm & 50-250mm | was $1,346.95 | now $1,346.95

Save $200 at Amazon If you're looking for a complete starter photography bundle, this ready-to-shoot kit offers two zoom lenses that cover wide-angle to telephoto, to capture everything you want to shoot – now at an even better price!

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm | was $2,299.99 | now $1,997.99

Save $302 at Amazon The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to a chunky price cut. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera.

Sony A7 III | was $1,799.99 | now $1,298

Save $501.99 at Amazon The A7 III is still a highly capable camera despite its age. Thanks to its 24.2MP full-frame sensor, 10fps bursts, 4K video and image stabilization, you get a lot for your money!

Sony A7 III + 28-70mm lens | was $1,999.99 | now $1,498

Save $501.99 at Amazon The perennially popular A7 III boasts a 24.2MP full-frame image sensor that delivers gorgeous still images and 4K video alike. The Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens gives you a versatile focal range that's perfect for travel photography, so you’ll never miss a moment.

Best Prime Day lens deals (alphabetical)

Canon EF 24-105mm | was $999 | now $689.95

Save $309.05 at Amazon This legendary lens has been used by many photographers over the years, and is also a perfect companion for those who shoot a lot of video.

Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 | was $2,399 | now $2,199

Save $200 at Amazon If you cover sports, landscapes, or architecture, this lens can capture it all, and with its fast f/2.8 aperture, you can shoot in low-light conditions with ease.

Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S | was $819.95 | now $526.95

Save $293 at Amazon A mighty 50mm lens is always useful in your camera bag and can be used to shoot anything from street photography to landscapes - now at an even better price!

Nikon Z 100-400mm | was $2,699.95 | now $2,496.95

Save $203 at Amazon With this massive zoom range, this lens is suited to sports or wildlife, as well as isolating subjects in landscape work.

Nikon Z 70-180mm f/2.8 | was $1,249.95 | $1,046.95

Save $203 at Amazon The new workhorse in the Nikon lineup, this lens can be used for several different photographic applications.

Panasonic Lumix 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 L-Mount | was $1,099.99 | now $847.99

Save $252 at Amazon Grab this great full-frame lens from Panasonic, which covers a vast zoom range suitable for sports and wildlife photography, as well as video.



Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 | was $1,089 | now $888

Save $201 at Amazon Perfect for wildlife or sports photography this lens offers great quality at a reasonable price point - now even better for Prime Day!

Sony 85mm f/1.8 | was $599 | now $548

Save $51 at Amazon Sony shooters can get this Sony 85mm portrait full-frame-compatible at a handy 24% off. Perfect for big bokeh effects for headshots, weddings and more.