$1,000,000 up for grabs in world's richest photography awards as 2026 HIPA contest theme is revealed!
HIPA 2026 photo contest opens for entries and this year is looking for images on the theme of Family
With a breathtaking $1,000,000 prize fund, the Hamdan International Photography Awards are now open for entries. The theme for this year's HIPA contest is Family - with the Grand Prize winner receiving a cash award of US$200,000 (£150,000) for the best overall image on the subject.
Now in its 15th year, this free-to-enter contest is renowned as the world's richest photography competition, thanks to the organizers doubling the cash prize pool in 2024, bringing the total prize value to an impressive US$1 million (£750,000).
Founded in 2011 under the patronage of the crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid bin Mohammed al Maktoum, the HIPA awards are open to any photographer, professional or amateur from anywhere in the world aged 18 or over.
Alongside the main Family theme, there is a new category for AI-generated images, called AI dreams – as well as the return of the Portfolio category. Separate prizes for sports photography and color and black-and-white images will also be awarded, as well as there being a general category.
Entries to the competition must be submitted before May 31, 2026. To see the full details and to enter the competition, see the HIPA 2025 website.
Previous HIPA grand prize winners
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
