DxO’s optical corrections now cover an unprecedented 110,230 camera and lens combinations

Everyone’s favorite Paris-based photo editing software outfit, DxO Labs, has just bolstered its already coveted optical corrections across some of its biggest programs by releasing 326 new camera and lens Modules. This brings the grand total of supported cameras and lens combinations to a whopping 110,230.

Better yet, all Modules can be downloaded for free via the latest versions of DxO PhotoLab, DxO PureRAW, DxO ViewPoint, and DxO FilmPack.

You’ll find a list of the new inclusions below, including the ever-popular medium-format behemoth that is the Hasselblad X2D II 100C, Nikon’s latest DX lens pairing in the form of the Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR and Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7, Canon’s affordable RF 45mm f/1.2 STM, the mighty medium-format Fujifilm GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR, a range of classic Leica lenses, as well as Sony lens, Pentax lens inclusions and more.

You can find a full list of DxO’s supported cameras and lenses here.

DxO Modules: New additions

Hasselblad X2D II 100C

Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM

Fujifilm GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR

Fujifilm GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR with GF1.4x

Hasselblad XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 E

Leica APO-Summicron-R 180mm f/2

Leica Elmarit-M 24mm f/2.8 ASPH.

Leica Elmar-M 28mm f/2 ASPH.

Leica Elmar-M 50mm f/2.8

Leica Summicron-M 35mm f/2 ASPH. II

Leica Summicron-M 50mm f/2

Leica Summilux-M 75mm f/1.4

Meike AF 85mm f/1.8 Pro (Sony FE mount)

Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR

Nikon Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7

Pentax HD-DA fisheye 10-17mm f/3.5-4.5 ED

Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM OSS

DxO's Modules are used to create bespoke optical corrections for sharper and cleaner imagery. DxO says that “each Module is a unique mathematical profile that characterizes a specific camera-lens pairing.” The photo-editing software developer also cites its "unmatched body of optical research" during a two-decade period, resulting in over 110,000 camera-lens combinations.

