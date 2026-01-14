DxO’s optical corrections now cover an unprecedented 110,230 camera and lens combinations
DxO’s two-decade mission to create an unmatched optical corrections library reaches a huge milestone
Everyone’s favorite Paris-based photo editing software outfit, DxO Labs, has just bolstered its already coveted optical corrections across some of its biggest programs by releasing 326 new camera and lens Modules. This brings the grand total of supported cameras and lens combinations to a whopping 110,230.
Better yet, all Modules can be downloaded for free via the latest versions of DxO PhotoLab, DxO PureRAW, DxO ViewPoint, and DxO FilmPack.
You’ll find a list of the new inclusions below, including the ever-popular medium-format behemoth that is the Hasselblad X2D II 100C, Nikon’s latest DX lens pairing in the form of the Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR and Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7, Canon’s affordable RF 45mm f/1.2 STM, the mighty medium-format Fujifilm GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR, a range of classic Leica lenses, as well as Sony lens, Pentax lens inclusions and more.
You can find a full list of DxO’s supported cameras and lenses here.
DxO Modules: New additions
- Hasselblad X2D II 100C
- Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM
- Fujifilm GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR
- Fujifilm GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR with GF1.4x
- Hasselblad XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 E
- Leica APO-Summicron-R 180mm f/2
- Leica Elmarit-M 24mm f/2.8 ASPH.
- Leica Elmar-M 28mm f/2 ASPH.
- Leica Elmar-M 50mm f/2.8
- Leica Summicron-M 35mm f/2 ASPH. II
- Leica Summicron-M 50mm f/2
- Leica Summilux-M 75mm f/1.4
- Meike AF 85mm f/1.8 Pro (Sony FE mount)
- Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR
- Nikon Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7
- Pentax HD-DA fisheye 10-17mm f/3.5-4.5 ED
- Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM OSS
DxO's Modules are used to create bespoke optical corrections for sharper and cleaner imagery. DxO says that “each Module is a unique mathematical profile that characterizes a specific camera-lens pairing.” The photo-editing software developer also cites its "unmatched body of optical research" during a two-decade period, resulting in over 110,000 camera-lens combinations.
You might also like...
Check out the best photo organizing software and the best Lightroom alternatives. Plus, popular Adobe alternatives Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro are going subscription-based as Apple launches Creative Studio.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.