Photoshop alternative Pixelmator Pro will soon be more portable. Tucked in with the announcement of the new subscription-based Apple Creator Studio bundle, Apple revealed that Photomator Pro is coming to the iPad.

Formerly a Mac-only app, Pixelmator Pro has been re-imagined for iPad OS, including support for the touchscreen as well as Apple Pencil. Apple doesn’t offer any touch-enabled laptops, so bringing the Apple-exclusive software to iPad opens the photo editor up to touchscreen-based editing.

Apple says the iPad app was built from scratch with “all the powerful editing tools users have come to appreciate on Mac.” That includes layers, which are arranged in a sidebar, along with Smart Selection.

(Image credit: Apple)

Tools like Super Resolution, which is Apple’s name for upscaling, are also included on the iPad OS version, along with Deband and Auto Crop.

Apple says the iPad app has full Apple Pencil support, which includes the ability to hover, squeeze, and double-tap with the touchscreen accessory. The Pencil also supports the app’s different pressure-sensitive brushes.

(Image credit: Apple)

While Apple’s launch primarily focuses on the new iPad version, the desktop app wasn’t completely ignored in the announcement. A new Warp tool allows creators to twist and shape layers and will be available in both the desktop and tablet versions.

However, the Warp tool will be an Apple Creator Studio exclusive. While Apple says that Pixelmator Pro will remain available as a one-time purchase without a subscription, subscribers will have access to premium tools that one-time purchasers do not. So far, that list includes the new Warp tool.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Apple)

The announcement also includes The Content Hub, a new space for downloading graphics, photos, and illustrations for creative projects, another feature available with the Creator Studio Subscription.

Apple’s Creator Studio subscription is expected to roll out on January 28 for $129 / £129 / AU$209 / CA$129 a year, or $12.99 / £12.99 / AU$20.99 / CA$12.99 a month. That includes Pixelmator Pro as well as Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage.

Interestingly, Apple did not bundle the Lightroom alternative Photomator in the bundle. Apple acquired both Pixelmator Pro and Photomator in February 2025.

A one-time purchase of Pixelmator Pro remains available for $49.99 / £49.99 / AU$79.99 / CA$69.99.

Today's best Pixelmator deals Pixelmator $14.99 View at Pixelmator

You may also like

Browse the best Photoshop alternatives or the best photo editing apps.