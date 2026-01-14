DJI Pocket 4 and Avata 360: Everything we know about the leaked 2026 DJI camera and drone roadmap

A leaker, Camera Beta, has posted yet another update about the much-rumored DJI Pocket 4 in one of many indicators from regular DJI leakers that suggest a busy product program for 2026 for customers everywhere except the USA – where, unless things change, the company is not allowed to introduce new products.

What is especially interesting about this leak, if true, is that it seems to provide a date (and one slightly later than we might have thought). We're also seeing repeats of the 1-inch CMOS sensor and up to 120fps 4K (some would point out that suggests enough power for 8K).

Other leakers have confirmed the idea that the launch has been pushed to late Q1/early Q2 – though the images shown above from the Amazon leak have Euro pricing, so the device might be available sooner in China, DJI's home territory.

Another reliable DJI leaker, Igor Bogdanov, has shared a new picture which seems to confirm the idea that there will be two versions of the next model. We have speculated about this in the past, the likelihood being that there will be a single camera model and a dual camera 'Pro' edition commanding a higher price tag.

👉Nothing new. Just another "random" photo of DJI Pocket 4 📸🤭#osmopocket4 pic.twitter.com/BVYYus2fo8January 13, 2026

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has been one of the most surprising and popular cameras on the market, and has not only impressed users but received the sincerest form of flattery in the form of mimicry from other brands who have introduced rival pocket gimbal cameras, so a sequel is certainly expected and it makes sense for there to be more options.

DJI also, after all, offers a similar technology in a much higher-end form for professional filmmakers in the form of the DJI Ronin 4D – a cinema camera with a built-in stabilizer.

Looking into early 2026, the Pocket 4 isn't the only device around which rumors seem to be coalescing. There have also been a lot of images from these same sources about the Avata 360 – a drone to take on the Antigravity A1, which is, for now, the world's only 360-degree drone.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

👉An acquaintance dropped by for a cup of tea.😋 It's been a while since we last met, DJI Avata 360.🤭#djiavata360 pic.twitter.com/l2c2jKBsy4January 7, 2026

What makes this image more interesting than some of the very many clips and images of the Avata 360 that have been shared online recently is that we see little details like the lens cover which look a little more difficult for AI to have generated.

If that battery charging hub design is right, it still isn't clear to me if we're looking at a drone under 250g as Antigravity has managed and some of the commenters are hoping for – it seems unlikely given the size compared to the controller.

Finally, it is important to note that there has been no movement yet on the so-called DJI drone ban, but the Department of Commerce has at least held back on banning existing DJI models, so Americans will still be able to buy DJI products that already exist and are widely used.

US-based customers can feel a little more confident that DJI will still be around and selling, but there is no reason to wait for the Avata 360 or the new Pocket 4 – both the Pocket 3 and Antigravity A1 in their respective spaces are the most up-to-date models that are likely to be available until US/China relations take a significant thaw led by a change in the US political situation.