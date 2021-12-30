The best Fujifilm GFX 50R deals in January 2022

Many enthusiasts dream of owning a medium format camera... but current Fujifilm GFX 50R deals can mean this dream is closer to a reality than you thought. We have seen some amazing discounts of late... and below you can use our price checker to see the very best deal available right now.

The Fujifilm GFX 50R is one of our favorite medium format cameras.. Its field camera styling mean that it is designed for those who go out on location – making it a good choice for travel and landscapes. And unlike some medium format cameras there are a good range of lenses available on the Fujifilm GF lens roadmap, with more in the pipeline (check out our guide to the best Fujifilm GF lenses available now).

The big sensors that are provided on these super-sized shooters outperform full-frame cameras, in terms of the size of the photosites, and in their ability to reduce depth of field. If you are getting paid for taking pictures, medium format cameras impress your clients too – and can force you to slow your picture taking down, so that you concentrate of quality not quantity.

• See our full Fujifilm GFX 50R review

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Fujifilm GFX 50R specs Sensor: Medium format | Megapixels: 51.4MP | Lens mount: Fujifilm G | LCD: 3.2" touchscreen, 2.36 million dots | Viewfinder: 0.5" OLED, 3.69 million dots | Max continuous shooting speed: 3fps | Max video resolution: 1920x1080 (Full HD) | User level: Professional

The Fujifilm GFX 50R is a rangefinder-style camera (hence the 'R' in the name), which is fully weather-sealed and boasts a glorious 51.4MP medium format image sensor.

The sensor is substantially larger (67% larger, in fact) than those found in full-frame cameras, and offers truly enviable image size and quality – not to mention data depth, to enable more pushing and pulling when you post-process your images.

Weighing in at 775g (body only) and measuring 160.7 x 96.5 x 66.4mm, it's not a small camera but it's certainly the lightest and most compact medium format body around.

This means that you can take medium format images on the go, whether you're shooting on the street or in the studio, which has the potential to truly elevate the quality of your photography.

Read more:

Fujifilm GFX 50R review

Best medium format cameras

The 10 highest-resolution cameras you can buy today: ultimate pro cameras