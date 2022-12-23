Steady on: up to 65% off Manfrotto tripods in this sturdy Boxing Day deal

We saw some seriously good tripod deals during Black Friday this year, and they were essentially on Amazon Australia. The online retail giant has done it again, closing the year off with a bang by slashing prices of Manfrotto tripods by up to a very generous 57%!

Now, any photographer worth their salt knows you need to be steady to get a good shot and, if you're definitely keen on motion blur or to capture anything with a slow shutter speed, you are definitely going to need a tripod of some kind. More importantly, if you're a videographer or vlogger, you most definitely will need to keep things steady as. And while there are some excellent brands out there, the most popular name is probably Manfrotto.

Manfrotto makes some of the best tripods in the world, with most of them offering great stability, particularly those featuring the horizontal column mechanism that can be extended. Power locks for the legs keep the tripod stable no matter where you are, and they also make it quick and easy to deploy or pack up the tripod.

Other features on some Manfrotto tripods include a bubble level, while some have an easy link connector to attach photo accessories like lights or reflectors.

No matter what your needs are, you might find a Manfrotto tripod to suit your needs during Amazon's Boxing Day sale (opens in new tab). We've picked a few of our favourite offers below to help you find a great option.

(opens in new tab) Manfrotto Xtra Fluid Video Head Kit | AU$399 AU$169.32 (opens in new tab) (save AU$229.68) This is part of Manfrotto's 290 series kits that's great for videographers and vloggers. Its 2-way fluid head allows for smooth video recording, and it offers excellent stability for all stills scenarios. A very generous 58% off sees the price of this tripod drop to an affordable AU$169.32.

(opens in new tab) Manfrotto Befree Live Twist aluminium tripod | AU$560 AU$297.46 (opens in new tab) (save AU$262.54) This is one of the most versatile travel tripods you can get, with a super quick setup, thanks to a pull selector on its side. A flip lock on its plate keeps your camera steady and secure and this aluminium version weighs just 1.4kg and folds down to 40cm.

(opens in new tab) Manfrotto Befree GT XPRO aluminium tripod | AU$990 AU$369.63 (opens in new tab) (save AU$620.37) Don't get carried away by the 63% discount on this one as the original list price on Amazon is misleading. The aluminium version of this excellent three-legged thing retails for around AU$540 in Australia, while the carbon fibre one costs a little under AU$800. Still, to get this for around AU$370 is a steal. This was designed for macro shots and still lifes thanks to the 90º column to keep your camera facing down. And it can hold up to 10 kilos!

(opens in new tab) Manfrotto Pixi Mini tripod | AU$110 AU$28 (opens in new tab) (save AU$82) Small but mighty, this lightweight tabletop tripod weighs just 190g but can carry up a kilo in weight – so some compact systems. But what makes this a great option is its 75% discount, bringing the price down to under AU$30. It was just AU$24 over Black Friday, but this is still an excellent bargain.

(opens in new tab) Manfrotto Pixi Mini Evo 2 | AU$103.96 AU$51.75 (opens in new tab) (save AU$52.21) Where most tripods are black, this tabletop version also comes in white, which we really like. And this colour option is the cheapest of the lot. While the Pixi Mini listed above is fine for a compact system, this Evo 2 edition can take a bit more load... up to 2.5kg in fact, so can support most mirrorless systems.

