Save on stability as this Gitzo Carbon Fiber tripod drops to $499 in a B&H Bild exclusive

For photographers who travel light but refuse to compromise on quality, the Gitzo GK2545T-82QD Series 2 Traveler Tripod Kit is the gold standard. Known for its ultra-lightweight carbon fiber construction, compact folding design, and exceptional stability, it’s a must-have for serious shooters on the move.

Now, thanks to a limited-time exclusive B&H Bild Expo deal, the Gitzo GT2545T Series 2 Traveler Carbon Fiber Tripod is just $449, down from its regular price of $789. That’s a solid $340 saving on one of the finest travel tripods ever made.

But make sure you act quickly, as it's only available at this price until midnight tonight!

This kit features Gitzo’s Series 2 Traveler legs made from Carbon eXact tubing for maximum strength and minimal weight, paired with the sturdy and smooth GH1382QD Center Ball Head. Despite weighing just over 3 pounds, this setup supports up to 26 pounds of gear, making it perfect for full-frame DSLRs, mirrorless systems, and longer lenses - ideal for landscape, travel, and outdoor photographers who don’t want to leave performance behind.

The Traveler design uses a reverse folding leg mechanism, allowing the tripod to collapse down to just 17.5 inches—easy to fit into backpacks, carry-ons, or strapped to the outside of a camera bag. Setup is quick and intuitive, thanks to Gitzo’s G-lock leg system, and the included Arca-type ball head offers precise, fluid control for both stills and video framing.

What makes this tripod truly stand out is its combination of elegance and engineering. The magnesium components, premium leg locks, and sleek design speak to Gitzo’s heritage of craftsmanship and durability. Whether you’re scaling mountains, exploring cities, or shooting in remote locations, this tripod is built to deliver top-tier support in a travel-friendly package.

This B&H Bild Expo exclusive brings pro-grade stability and craftsmanship within reach at an unbeatable price. At $499, this Gitzo kit is not only a smart investment for demanding photographers - it’s also one of the best tripod deals currently available. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your support system, this is it.