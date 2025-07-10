I can't believe the price of the SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex tripod on Prime Day – it's as cheap as chips!
This carbon fiber video tripod has a brilliant hydraulic mechanism that makes setup lighting quick – and if you're quick, you can pick it up for just $375 compared to its $500 regular price
The strangely named SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex Hydraulic Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit doesn't sound so strange once you realize it's a colab between accessory maker SmallRig and American YouTuber Potato Jet (which, I'll admit, is a darn-sight cooler moniker than his real name, Gene Nagata). Famed for his videos on shooting video, Potato Jet wanted to create his ideal tripod for quick and easy setup, and this tripod, with its groundbreaking hydraulic leveling and locking system, is the result.
During the Prime Day shopathon, the SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex is available with a 25% discount, which sees the tripod drop from its regular price of $499.99 to just $374.99! That's a pretty attractive asking price for a regular carbon fiber tripod anyway, let alone one that features this innovative hydraulic X-Clutch system.
In our review of the SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex tripod, we concluded: "The SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex Hydraulic Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit offers innovative quick setup via its hydraulic X-Clutch lever, allowing simultaneous leg section release and locking. It provides a good operating height range, a decent payload, and a versatile fluid head."
At the heart of the SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex is the X-Clutch Hydraulic Technology, which enables all legs to extend instantly, allowing quick leveling within seconds. Squeeze the lever and the tripod legs drop down; release it and they lock firmly in place. It enables rapid, one-handed setup and a perfectly level shooting platform even on the most uneven terrain.
Built with carbon fiber, it's both lightweight and rugged, making it ideal for all manner of shooting environments. Its compact design (66cm stowed length) ensures it fits effortlessly into standard luggage, enhancing portability. Despite weighing only 2.6kg, it can support a substantial load capacity of 25kg, making it a robust option for heavier camera setups on the go. Its detachable center column allows for a wide working height range (27cm to 168cm), enabling shooting from high to ultra-low-angle shots.
The tripod can be purchased standalone or in kit form with an optional video head for $599.99 (down from $799.99 during Prime Day). This silky-smooth fluid head has professional-grade drag that is perfect for cinematic pan and tilt movements. A four-step dynamic counterbalance ensures stable, fluid movements with payloads up to 6kg.
But perhaps it's best to leave it to Mr Potato Jet himself to explain the benefits of the Tribex, as he does enthusiastically in (where else) this YouTube video…
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
