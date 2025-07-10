I can't believe the price of the SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex tripod on Prime Day – it's as cheap as chips!

The strangely named SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex Hydraulic Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit doesn't sound so strange once you realize it's a colab between accessory maker SmallRig and American YouTuber Potato Jet (which, I'll admit, is a darn-sight cooler moniker than his real name, Gene Nagata). Famed for his videos on shooting video, Potato Jet wanted to create his ideal tripod for quick and easy setup, and this tripod, with its groundbreaking hydraulic leveling and locking system, is the result.

During the Prime Day shopathon, the SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex is available with a 25% discount, which sees the tripod drop from its regular price of $499.99 to just $374.99! That's a pretty attractive asking price for a regular carbon fiber tripod anyway, let alone one that features this innovative hydraulic X-Clutch system.

At the heart of the SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex is the X-Clutch Hydraulic Technology, which enables all legs to extend instantly, allowing quick leveling within seconds. Squeeze the lever and the tripod legs drop down; release it and they lock firmly in place. It enables rapid, one-handed setup and a perfectly level shooting platform even on the most uneven terrain.

Built with carbon fiber, it's both lightweight and rugged, making it ideal for all manner of shooting environments. Its compact design (66cm stowed length) ensures it fits effortlessly into standard luggage, enhancing portability. Despite weighing only 2.6kg, it can support a substantial load capacity of 25kg, making it a robust option for heavier camera setups on the go. Its detachable center column allows for a wide working height range (27cm to 168cm), enabling shooting from high to ultra-low-angle shots.

The tripod can be purchased standalone or in kit form with an optional video head for $599.99 (down from $799.99 during Prime Day). This silky-smooth fluid head has professional-grade drag that is perfect for cinematic pan and tilt movements. A four-step dynamic counterbalance ensures stable, fluid movements with payloads up to 6kg.

But perhaps it's best to leave it to Mr Potato Jet himself to explain the benefits of the Tribex, as he does enthusiastically in (where else) this YouTube video…

TRIBEX | Fastest Pro Video Tripod to Setup Ever! A SmallRig x PotatoJet Collaboration - YouTube Watch On