The Peak Design Travel Tripod is bloody expensive… but right now it's $200 off!

I'll be honest: I don't think any tripod is worth 600 bucks. And yet, I own the carbon fiber Peak Design Travel Tripod because quite frankly it's that bloody good.

Luckily for you, if you don't already own one, you don't have to pay 600 bucks! Right now this amazing tripod that everybody wants has been slashed to just $399 – a huge saving of 33%!

(This is an open box price, which comes with limited lifetime warranty.)

Save $200 Peak Design Travel Tripod (Carbon Fiber): was $599 now $399 at BHPhoto With a groundbreaking design that's about as thick as a water bottle when collapsed, I love that this tripod folds down to just 15.5" and weighs just 2.8lbs but extends to 60" with a 20lbs payload. It's the best tripod I've ever owned and, at just $399, it's finally a price that won't make you wince! This is an open box product, with limited lifetime warranty

As soon as the photography world saw the Peak Design Travel Tripod, everybody wanted one. Finally, a tripod that didn't waste needless space between the legs when you folded it down! Finally, a travel tripod that actually packed down small enough to travel with! Finally, a tripod with all the bells and whistles you could ask for at a price that… actually, no, the $599 price tag was simply out of reach for most people.

And yet, as soon as 99% of people see this camera in action, they know it's perfect for them. So at this $399 price I can finally say that it's a reasonable price that will mean you're able to look your spouse in the eyes when you buy it.

It's the tripod I always reach for first, whatever I'm shooting. With a 60-inch maximum extension, it's got more height than any of my other tripods. I love that the legs have flip locks instead of twist locks, given that I have two very expensive doorstops in the form of tripods whose twist locks no longer allow the legs to collapse.

The ergonomic ball head is a revelation as well, doing away with cumbersome conventional locking mechanisms in favor of super-svelte locking and adjustment rings. And not only is the hex key ingeniously stored in a magnetic leg compartment, there's also a hidden mobile mount if you want to shoot with your phone – and you can go Peak Design or Arca Plate, depending on your preference.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Travel Tripod by Peak Design - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Take a look at the tripod in action

This tripod goes everywhere with me when I'm shooting, or even when I'm thinking about shooting – it's so slim and light that it truly takes up minimal space (unlike my other bulky tripods, which waste so much space between the legs that I have to make conscious sacrifices in order to pack them).

The old adage is that the best camera is the one you have with you – and the exact same thing can be said about tripods. They do you no good at all if they're so hard to pack that you don't bother bringing them – but the Peak Design Travel Tripod isn't just super compact and convenient, it really is just that bloody good.

You might also like…

Check out the best travel tripods from all brands to see how the Peak Design matches up, and take a look at the best tripods for photography across all genres to make sure you get the one that's right for you.