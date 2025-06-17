I love lots of dials and controls on my camera, but I prefer my tripods to just support my camera without getting in the way. Which is why when Peak Design reached out to me with not one but three new tripods, I knew I wanted to try them out for myself. The Peak Design Pro Lite, Pro, and Pro Tall tripods, which launched on Kickstarter on June 17, continue the streamlined design of the Travel Tripod but add more stability, higher weight capacity, taller heights, and a newly redesigned ball head.

The original Peak Design Travel Tripod initially grabbed my attention because its unusually shaped legs helped the camera support system pack down quite slim. The new Peak Design Pro series feels just as minimalist and streamlined, but sacrifices some of the portability for the sake of stability.

The Peak Design Pro Lite tripod packs down to the same diameter as the Travel Tripod – but it’s a bit taller. With four leg sections instead of three, even the smallest in the Pro series felt quite a bit sturdier than the Travel tripod, and increased the weight capacity from 20 lbs / 9.1kg to 35 lbs / 15.9 kg.

From top to bottom, the Peak Design Pro Tall, Pro, Pro Lite, and Travel tripods (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

The Pro and Pro Tall take that even further with larger legs that support up to 40 lbs / 18.1 kg. The Pro tops out at 66.3 inches / 168.4 cm while the aptly named Pro Tall can reach up to 77.7 inches / 197.4 cm. Importantly, the Pro Tall doesn’t reach those heights with more leg sections, just longer leg sections, so the tallest tripod didn’t feel any less stable than the Pro.

Beyond the added stability, all three of the new tripods use the Pro Ball Head. Like on the travel tripod, this ball head is sleek with minimal protrusions. The ball locking mechanism is a ring that wraps around the head itself. But unlike the Travel Tripod, the Pro series has built-in panning and there is a small knob for that, allowing the camera to pan around in a nice smooth motion.

The Pro Ball Head uses a quick-release plate that snaps in and automatically locks when pressed into position. There’s a second locking switch for added security, along with a bubble level and a set of labels for the panning feature.

(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

Like on the Travel Tripod, the center column has a weight hook, which removes for hidden storage. This is where the hex key will hide, which is used to adjust the tension on the flip locks. I’m a bit disappointed that the mobile mount costs extra, not because smartphone photographers need heavy-duty tripods, but because I like having the ability to pull off my mirrorless camera for a quick iPhone video for social media.

Peak Design is also launching a Tilt Mod, which converts the ball head into a pan-and-tilt head with a video handle. The handle removes and snaps on with magnets, so this add-on doesn't take up much room. A Pro Leveling Base will also be available for use with third-party tripod heads.

While I loved the sturdy yet portable design, what I enjoyed most about using the Pro series tripods is that I could focus more on the photos on less on fiddly tripod adjustments. The tripods were easy to set up and quick to adjust with a simple yet smart design. I also appreciated the compact design, packing all three of them to test on a road trip.

I would have liked a rotating center column for flay lays, which this series lacks. And, the price feels a bit steep, starting at $799.99 / £699.99 for the Lite, up to $999.99 / £899.99 for the Pro Tal at retail price, with Kickstarter discounts. But, then again, tripods with high weight capacities and smart designs tend to sit at the higher end of the price range. Otherwise, I had relatively few complaints.

While the Peak Design Pro series is launching on Kickstarter today, the three that I tried were pre-production samples. They felt quite close to completion, but I’m holding off on my final verdict until then. For now, read the full Peak Design Pro tripod early review .

