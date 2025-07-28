Discounts on Apple products tend to be slim unless that product is an older model, but a temporary price drop on Amazon has put the 2025 MacBook Air M4 at its lowest price yet. The price drop even makes the most portable laptop in Apple’s lineup more affordable than the 2024 model.

Apple MacBook Air M4 13-inch: was $999 now $799 at Amazon All three variants of the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M4 are discounted by $200 in a limited-time Amazon deal. That puts the most affordable model with 16GB of memory and a 256GB hard drive at $799, its lowest ever price. Variations with a larger hard drive and more memory are also $200 off the list price.

Announced in March, the new Apple MacBook Air M4 took the already 4.5-star-rated MacBook Air M3 and added the latest Apple silicon. It’s a move that doubled speed in Photoshop compared to models with the M1 chip while keeping the Air’s long-loved lightweight design and battery life.

The 2025 MacBook Air is an updated version of DCW's top pick for the best laptop for students, and it's no slouch for photo editing either. Like with most laptops, there’s a range of different hardware setups to choose from in the M4 Air lineup. The most affordable version with 16GB of memory and a 256GB SSD is a steep 20 percent off at Amazon right now for $799, which is $200 less than the list price.

The discounts apply across the M4 Air line, however, which puts the 512GB hard drive version at the same price as the usual list price for the 256GB variant. The option with 24GB of memory is also $200 off, sitting at $1,199.

The MacBook Air with the larger 15-inch screen is also discounted, with each of the three different hardware configurations available on Amazon for $200 off the list price.

According to Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel, the discounts put the MacBook Air M4 at the lowest-yet price, beating out even Prime Day discounts.

I use the 2024 MacBook Air M3 version for my work here at Digital Camera World, and I have an older MacBook Pro that I use for my photography business. The Air is far more travel-friendly, and even with the now older M3 chip, the smaller laptop keeps up easily with my photo editing. One of the reasons that I buy MacBooks is for longevity, but if I had an older Intel or M1 model, I’d be seriously tempted to double my Photoshop speeds with this limited-time deal.

