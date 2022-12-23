Boxing Day camera deals: Amazon's discounting a bunch of Canon cameras

It's the silly season here in Australia and that means Boxing Day sales are here to help save you some dosh on a wide variety of items, and that includes some cameras.

While most specialist camera retailers in Australia don't typically have massive Boxing Day sales and deals, some will take the plunge and mark down select bodies and lenses. One retailer that's definitely offering Boxing Day discounts is Amazon – the online retail giant does not shy away from a sale – and this time it's all about Canon cameras.

Amazon Australia has marked down some of our favourites, such as the 32MP Canon EOS 90D, but if you're not keen on a DSLR (understandable), then there's discounts on the EOS R6 full-frame camera as well as the brand-new EOS R7 APS-C format speedster. If you want a cheap full-frame mirrorless, then the original EOS R from 2018 is also discounted.

Whether you need an entry-level camera or something a bit more advanced, Amazon's Boxing Day Canon discounts have you covered.

Moreover, Canon is still offering cashback via redemption, so if you pick up one of the below cameras, head over to the Summer 2022 promotions page (opens in new tab) on the camera maker's site and register your purchase by January 18, 2023.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R (body) | AU$2,775 AU$1,949 after cashback (opens in new tab) (save AU$826) It might seem counterintuitive to opt for a full-frame camera that didn't impress when it first launched, but that was mostly because of its cropped video recording. From a stills perspective, the 30MP is still really very good, with stunning image quality. It was available for AU$1,849 after cashback during Black Friday, but this is still a good bargain on the body. Be sure to take advantage of the cashback offer too to save AU$150 more.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R6 + RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 | AU$5,551 AU$4,599 (opens in new tab) (save AU$952) Sure, you can get the R6 body at a discount, but this kit makes economic sense as you're getting a really powerful zoom here. And if you're new to the RF system, you'll want a lens to get you started. What do you get for your money? An excellent 20.1MP full-frame sensor with some super speedy performance, decent dynamic range, 4K video skills and an autofocus system that's par excellence.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R7 + RF 16mm f/2.8 | AU$2,701 AU$2,399 (opens in new tab) (save AU$302) A little over AU$300 may not seem like a huge deal on paper, but you have to recognise that the R7 is already pretty darn affordable when you consider its super impressive spec sheet. High speed RAW capture, the same autofocus prowess from the more expensive R-series cameras, dual SD cards, 4K video and 32.3MP on tap. Did we mention the 40fps continuous shooting speed and in-body stabilisation? That's a lot of camera for not a lot of money, albeit in APS-C format.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R10 + RF 16mm f/2.8 | AU$1,894 AU$1,589 (opens in new tab) (save AU$305) Canon's done really well with this affordable APS-C mirrorless camera too, so much so that we think it's one of the best entry-level cameras available today. There's a 24.2MP sensor under the hood, a single SD card and more than enough speed and performance to keep more advanced users happy.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS 90D (body) | AU$1,969 AU$1,449 after cashback (opens in new tab) (save AU$520) Typically available for around AU$1,899 at other camera retailers, the feature-packed 90D is a great DSLR to consider. A very decent 32.5MP on tap, with a sensor that not only produces great image quality but also performs quite well under pressure when you need high-speed shooting. Sure, it doesn't have the same autofocus prowess as the newer R7 and R10 mirrorless models, but it's still a great DSLR at an affordable price, with AU$50 more saving available via cashback.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS 3000D + EF-S 18-55mm kit lens | AU$685 AU$498 (opens in new tab) (save AU$187) DSLR kits don't get cheaper than this. A very generous 27% discount on Amazon sees the entry-level EOS 3000D drop to under AU$500, making it a great option for anyone learning the art of photography. There's an 18MP APS-C sensor on board that can capture video in Full HD. There's also a built-in feature guide to help you along the way. No cashback for this model though.

