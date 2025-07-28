The Canon EOS 5D is 20 years old – we look back at the game-changing full-frame EOS 5 camera Series, from workhorse DSLRs and mirrorless milestones

Canon's EOS 5 interchangeable-lens digital camera series turns 20 this year – from DSLRs to mirrorless systems – capturing wedding vows and wildlife to Hollywood films and high-stakes commercial work – these cameras have been trusted tools in the hands of pros and passionate shooters alike.

Launched in September 2005, the original EOS 5D broke new ground by bringing full-frame performance to a wider audience. Fast forward to August 2024, and the EOS R5 Mark II is setting new standards with its stacked BSI sensor and AI-powered autofocus. Whether you're a longtime Canon shooter or simply borrowed one for a special job, chances are the EOS 5 series has crossed your path.

Let's take a quick journey through two decades of image-making history…

20 years of the EOS 5 system: A look back

2005: EOS 5D

When Canon announced the original EOS 5D in August 2005, it redefined DSLR expectations – and it was the first compact full-frame DSLR for prosumers. Combining a 12.8MP CMOS sensor in a magnesium alloy body, a 9-point AF system, and a DIGIC II processor, it was "an indispensable piece of equipment for a wide range of professionals", as the EOS Magazine highlights, and set a new standard for pros.

The Canon EOS 5D is now discontinued, but if you're lucky, you can get this model second-hand for about £160 (around $ / AU$) (Image credit: Canon)

2008: EOS 5D Mark II

The game-changer arrived in November 2008, with the EOS 5D Mark II. Offering 21.1MP resolution and, for the first time in an EOS camera, full HD 1080p video at 30fps, and advanced Live View technology just as YouTube was taking off. This DSLR was used in Hollywood films like Iron Man 2 and Captain America: The First Avenger for dynamic POV shots.

2012: EOS 5D Mark III

Announced in March 2012, the EOS 5D Mark III refined the overall shooting experience with improved 22.3MP resolution, pro-level 61-point AF, and dual card slots. The Mark III took video quality to professional standards, featuring full manual exposure control, Movie mode switch, and higher bit-rate video compression options.

2015: EOS 5DS and EOS 5DSR

In June 2015, the EOS 5DS and 5DSR launched as niche models in the 5D line-up. Both pushed boundaries with a 50.6MP sensor – the highest resolution full-frame camera at the time. The 5D and 5DSR deliver extreme detail, sitting more as specialty tools alongside the broader-use 5D Mark III and 5D Mark IV.

These 50.6MP full-frame twins pushed resolution to new heights, with the 5DS including a low-pass filter, and the 5DSR cancels it for extra detail – ideal for fashion, landscape, and architecture photography (Image credit: Canon)

2016: EOS 5D Mark IV

Canon returned to its all-rounder roots with the 5D Mark IV. Announced in August 2016, it was the first full-frame DSLR with Dual Pixel AF and 4K video. It remains an all-purpose DSLR for pros, featuring a 30.4MP sensor, 7fps shooting, built-in Wi-Fi, and GPS. 4K video shooting, Dual Pixel CMOS AF, and the innovative Dual Pixel RAW add advanced autofocus and post-processing flexibility.

2020: EOS R5

The shift to mirrorless hit full stride with the EOS R5. Launched in July 2020, it features Canon's first in-body image stabilization, an all-new 45MP CMOS image sensor, and DIGIC X Processor. It's a true hybrid camera that is the perfect amalgamation of the earlier EOS R's form, the EOS 5D’s function, and the professional-grade autofocus of the EOS-1D X.

2024: EOS R5 Mark II

The latest addition to the EOS 5 series arrived in August 2024. The EOS R5 Mark II is the first in the EOS lineup that features a stacked BSI full-frame sensor combined with AI-powered predictive autofocus. In our hands-on review, we called it "Canon's ultimate camera" – because it is everything the original R5 was, just faster, smarter, and more capable. With in-camera 180MO upscaling, 2-stop noise reduction, 30fps burst shooting, 8K 60p WAR, C-Log2, and AI AF, this camera is built for speed and precision and is a powerhouse built for the future.

The Canon EOS R5 II is, once again, the company's most important – and most powerful – camera (Image credit: Canon)

