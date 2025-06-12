Why haven’t I seen glow-in-the-dark tripod feet before? This could be a light-bulb moment for LeoPhoto
LeoPhoto set to put its best foot forward with glow-in-the-dark tripod feet
LeoPhoto Japan is set to release glow-in-the-dark tripod feet on June 20. That’s according to Japanese website, Impress Watch. It also revealed that the accessories will be available with 1/4- or 3/8-inch screws, dubbed LF-13 (Firefly) and LF-22 (Firefly), respectively. The feet will have an approximate illumination time of 20 minutes, which suggests they’ll be most useful when setting up as opposed to keeping you from tripping up or jogging the tripod long into the night.
Imagery indicates that a green illumination will be available, but there’s no word on other colors. The LF-13 (Firefly) will weigh 15g and measure (L)41 x (W)26mm, and the LF-22 (Firefly) will weigh 49g and measure 45 x 38mm. Both are set to be priced at 1,650 yen, which is approximately $11 / £8 / AU$18.
I can’t help but wonder how visible these little feet will be in long grass, but it’s certainly an idea that should interest astrophotographers and other low-light creatives. A quick look on the web, and although glow-in-the-dark feet are definitely a thing for telescope tripods, I’m struggling to find them for the best tripods for photography.
Whether or not these accessories prove any easier than using a headtorch with a red light remains to be seen. But the way I see it, anything that makes your kit more visible at night can only be a good thing.
