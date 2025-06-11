For years, hybrid cameras have catered to both still photography and video. But, Manforotto says a tripod hasn’t catered to both types of creatives – until now. The Manfrotto One Hybrid Tripod uses an unusually versatile center column to cater to tasks like flat lay photography and video transitions, all from one support system.

Manfrotto says that the One is the first tripod that’s designed for both photos and video, geared specifically for content creators who work in both formats. The Manfrotto One, announced on June 11, will be available in carbon fiber and aluminum variations and with or without the new 500X Fluid Video Head.

The key to the Manfrotto One’s versatility? The center column. Besides being used for added height like a traditional tripod, the center column can be used horizontally. That’s not just for flat lays for still photos, though. In the horizontal position, the center column can also rotate, a tool designed for creating video transitions. The center column can also be removed to allow for shots close to the ground. Manfrotto says the center column can also help level the shot without repositioning the legs.

Introducing Manfrotto ONE Hybrid | ONE Tripod. Endless possibilities. - YouTube Watch On

Moving beyond that center column’s versatility, Manfrotto also launched a new quick release system, Xchange. Xchange is designed for quick swaps of the tripod head, allowing content creators to swap between setups like the tripod head and a video slider in less time.

The center column and new quick swap head system sit atop three oddly shaped legs that are designed specifically for both stability and resisting torsional movement when panning. The three legs self-deploy all at once and use flip locks.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

With three leg sections, the tripod is 24 inches / 61 cm when packed, with a 67 inch / 170.2 maximum height and a 3.5 inch / 8.9 cm minimum height. The carbon fiber version weighs 4.3 lbs / 2 kg and supports up to 44 lb / 20 kg, while the aluminum version weighs 7.5 lbs and supports up to 33 lbs.

The Manfrotto 500X Fluid head supports up to 11 lbs / 5 kg and weighs 2.68 lbs / 1.22 kg.

The carbon fiber variant starts at $719.99 / £539, while the aluminum legs retail for $499.99 / £375. The Manfrotto 500X Fluid Head retails for $219.99 / £164. The legs and head will also be sold together as complete kits, at $679.99 / £519 for the aluminum and $879.99 / £669 for the carbon fiber. The tripods are available for pre-order now.

