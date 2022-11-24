Sony A7 II is just £659 in this AMAZING Black Friday mirrorless camera deal

By Chris George
published

This full-frame mirrorless camera is a great buy in Amazon UK's Black Friday sale - with or without a lens

Sony A7 II deal
(Image credit: Sony)

We have already seen some great Sony Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) on mirrorless camera and lenses, but we have just spotted these three Amazon offers on the full-frame Sony A7II. Which you can now buy with a standard zoom for just £829, or body only for a ridiculously-low £659. 

The Sony A7 II (opens in new tab) is a great mirrorless camera from a great family of mirrorless cameras. This full-frame model is the second generation A7  - and this is a particularly good deal as it gets Sony's built-in image stabilization, as well as the large sensor. 

Sony A7 Mk II full-frame camera + 28-70mm lens: £829 (opens in new tab)
 (opens in new tab)Amazon UK is knocking £370 off the price of this second-generation full-frame mirrorless camera from the Sony A7 stable. This model adds in-body image stabilization to the mix - for steadier shooting. This all adds up to a spectacular full-frame mirrorless deal (and yes, this price does include the 28-70mm zoom).

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Sony A7 II full-frame camera + 50mm lens: £818 (opens in new tab)
 (opens in new tab)Another deal from Amazon UK on the Sony A7 II, but this gives you a Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 (opens in new tab) standard prime, instead of the zoom, for an even cheaper price.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Sony A7 II full-frame camera body only: £659 (opens in new tab)
 (opens in new tab)If you don't need a lens, Amazon even has a body only option - with a super-low price that makes it hard to believe that you are paying just this for a full-frame mirrorless camera!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The Mark II is a serious step on the original Sony A7, but the A7 II is a completely different proposition, with Sony’s 5-axis in-body stabilization, improved autofocus and enhanced video.

The A7 II has a full-frame 24.3 megapixel sensor, hybrid contrast/phase-detection autofocus improved ergonomics and an ISO 50-25,600 ISO range. It doesn’t shoot 4K video, but it can shoot full HD at up to 60/50fps. The A7 II also has Wi-Fi built-in and a tilting rear screen.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles