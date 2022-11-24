Sony A7 II is just £659 in this AMAZING Black Friday mirrorless camera deal

We have already seen some great Sony Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) on mirrorless camera and lenses, but we have just spotted these three Amazon offers on the full-frame Sony A7II. Which you can now buy with a standard zoom for just £829, or body only for a ridiculously-low £659.

The Sony A7 II is a great mirrorless camera from a great family of mirrorless cameras. This full-frame model is the second generation A7 - and this is a particularly good deal as it gets Sony's built-in image stabilization, as well as the large sensor.

Sony A7 Mk II full-frame camera + 28-70mm lens: £829

Amazon UK is knocking £370 off the price of this second-generation full-frame mirrorless camera from the Sony A7 stable. This model adds in-body image stabilization to the mix - for steadier shooting. This all adds up to a spectacular full-frame mirrorless deal (and yes, this price does include the 28-70mm zoom).

Sony A7 II full-frame camera body only: £659

If you don't need a lens, Amazon even has a body only option - with a super-low price that makes it hard to believe that you are paying just this for a full-frame mirrorless camera!

The Mark II is a serious step on the original Sony A7, but the A7 II is a completely different proposition, with Sony’s 5-axis in-body stabilization, improved autofocus and enhanced video.

The A7 II has a full-frame 24.3 megapixel sensor, hybrid contrast/phase-detection autofocus improved ergonomics and an ISO 50-25,600 ISO range. It doesn’t shoot 4K video, but it can shoot full HD at up to 60/50fps. The A7 II also has Wi-Fi built-in and a tilting rear screen.

