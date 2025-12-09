When glacier guide and photographer Tori Harp first spotted the circular ice cave, she spent eight months monitoring the ice as it formed, envisioning a shot of an ice climber framed by the cave with the New Zealand stars in the background. But when the photographer finally had the chance to make the shot a reality, a surprise aurora made the shot even more epic than the original vision.

Now, Harp and 24 other photographers are among the Northern Lights Photographer of the Year, an annual photo contest hosted by travel photography blog and photography tour host Capture the Atlas. The contest honors 25 photographers each year, giving all the winners equal weight and the title of Northern Lights Photographer of the Year (though the contest welcomes both the northern lights and the southern lights).

In 2025, the sun had passed its peak in the solar cycle, yet solar activity remained strong. That led to a few firsts for the contest, including the first winning image to be captured with a smartphone and even a shot from the cockpit of a commercial airplane.

Here are the 2025 Northern Lights Photographer of the Year winners.

Tori Harp: Lights & Ice

(Image credit: Tori Harp)

“As the opening of the cave formed, I envisioned setting up a night shot with my friend abseiling down the mouth of the cave with New Zealand’s amazing starry sky in the background,” Harp said. “One magical night, everything finally came together! To my surprise, the Aurora Australis also lit up the sky. I managed to capture my friend’s silhouette perfectly placed in the center of the cave’s opening, and I love how the pinky tones of the aurora contrast with the icy colors of the cave.”

Harp’s photograph is actually two images, a 20s shot to get the sky and a 1/50 second shot to freeze the climber, captured with the Sony A7 IV, Sony 20mm f/1.8 G, and a Peak Design carbon fiber travel tripod.

Vincent Beudez: Arctic Rain

(Image credit: Vincent Beudez)

Vincent Beudez captured this shot on October 29th in Norway as the corona danced overhead, using an astromodified Sony A7S III and the Sony 14mm f/1.8.

“Standing beneath this auroral corona, I felt like I was standing in a natural cathedral with vibrant layers of color and light radiating toward me. I was super lucky to capture this shot, and my best advice is to be patient and do your research…the hard work pays off!”

Giulio Cobianchi: Essence of the Arctic Night

(Image credit: Giulio Cobianchi)

This photograph is actually 21 photographs, captured and stitched to create a 360-degree panorama using an astro-modified Nikon Z6 II, Nikon S 14-24mm f/2.8, and a Sunwayfoto T2840 tripod.

“During my last tour in September, I captured this 360° panoramic image at the border between Haukland and Vik Beach, where rugged mountains meet the wild Norwegian Sea,” Giulio Cobianchi said. “The intense Northern Lights and the bright moonlight softened the Milky Way, but the combination of all these elements in the Arctic sky felt absolutely magical — just as the Lofoten Islands always do.”

Nikki Born: Frozen Silence Beneath the Lights

(Image credit: Nikki Born)

Nikki Born had imagined capturing the frozen trees of Riisitunturi beneath the aurora for years, but thick clouds plagued her the entire week of the trip. Just as she was about to give up, a break in the clouds came, and she captured this photograph, a single image captured with the Canon EOS R6 and the Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 and a Gitzo GT2545T tripod.

“This night was the experience of a lifetime: the dream shot I had longed for and a moment that words can hardly describe. Photographing the Northern Lights demands patience and persistence, but when they finally appear, time stands still, and nature reminds you just how amazing our world can be,” Born said.

Pablo Ruiz: Sueños en Eystrahorn

(Image credit: Pablo Ruiz Garcia)

“Capturing a panorama with reflections and auroras that move so quickly is quite difficult. It was the photograph of my dreams, so I arrived in the afternoon to prepare the angles and options for the night. Clear skies and very little wind looked perfect for capturing reflections in the different pools.”

Pablo Ruiz captured this panorama with two rows of eight photos using the Nikon D810, Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8, and the Artcise C80 carbon fiber tripod.

Virgil Reglioni: Twisting Turn

(Image credit: Virgil Reglioni)

By day, Virgil Reglioni searched for the perfectly shaped iceberg. By night, he worked with the ship’s crew to find a spot that would help keep the boat steady as he framed the aurora, highlighting this glacier in Greenland, captured with a 1.3-second shot on the Sony A7C II, 15mm Laowa 2.0, and a Rollei tripod.

“Behind every image lies a deliberate process — a fusion of coordination, timing, and technical precision carried out from a ship navigating some of the harshest conditions on Earth,” Reglioni said. “Photographing the aurora over the ice is never about luck; it’s the result of preparation, teamwork, and experience. From the ship’s bridge to the camera deck, every movement is carefully planned to give the lights their best possible stage.”

Petr Horálek: Aurora Comet Lemmon

(Image credit: Petr Horálek)

“Capturing two stunning natural phenomena in one shot was an exhilarating experience, Petr Horálek said of this shot of Comet Lemmon with the aurora over Sweden. “The comet and the aurora appeared to be in a sort of dance, giving us an amazing show that I’ll remember forever.”

He captured the shot with the Canon EOS Ra and a Sigma 50mm f/1.4.

Roi Levi: Corona Blast Aurora Geomagnetic Storm

(Image credit: Roi Levi)

This 360-degree panorama – a stitch of 21 photos – shows the starburst shape of the auroral corona over Iceland, captured with an astro-modified Sony A7S III and the Sigma Art 14mm f/1.4.

“Kirkjufell is one of Iceland’s most iconic mountains, and witnessing the aurora here was a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Roi Levi. “With the Kirkjufellsfoss waterfalls in the foreground, this image is a dynamic representation of the sweeping auroral corona.”

Ralf Rohner: Speechless

(Image credit: Ralf Rohner)

Clouds typically prevent photographers from capturing the aurora, but this shot shows the aurora above a sea of clouds. As a commercial pilot, Ralf Rohner says it's views like this that are the reward for long and often monotonous hours. He captured this shot over the Hudson Bay in Canada with an astro-modified Canon EOS R and a Sigma 28mm f/1.4 Art lens.

Mari Jääskeläinen: The Northern Crown

(Image credit: Mari Jääskeläinen)

The aurora paints a different and often unpredictable pattern across the sky, so Mari Jääskeläinen was surprised when the shot she had been envisioning had the perfect aurora swirls to match. She captured the photo with the Sony A7 III, Sigma 14mm f/1.8, and a Manfrotto BeFree Advanced tripod with a Benro B2 ball head.

“In my mind, I imagine the Northern Lights creating a clear, bright green spiral to the northern sky, just above the trees, so the foreground would fit perfectly into the frame. I couldn’t believe my eyes when the auroral arc started taking the exact shape I had only dreamed about for so long! Perfect reminder of how beautiful these subtle auroras can be!”

Andres Papp: Neon Nightfall

(Image credit: Andres Papp)

The colors in the sky match the colors on the ground, thanks to illuminating the rocks with a UV light torch to highlight the minerals in this shot by Andres Papp.

“The challenge was balancing everything—an exposure of about 5 seconds to keep the aurora structure sharp and managing the UV spill so it didn’t look artificial. What keeps me coming back to Northern Lights photography is this mix of science and magic: you study forecasts and KP indices, but the real reward is when the sky does something unexpected, and you’re prepared to capture it in a single, colorful frame.”

Jeff Cullen: Gibson Steps Aurora

(Image credit: Jeff Cullen)

This stunning shot of the southern lights over Victoria, Australia, is the perfect example of patience and timing the aurora with a clear path in a partly cloudy sky. Jeff Cullen drove the hour to get to this shot, despite predictions of clouds and only a minor solar storm, bringing with him his Canon 5DS and Samyang 14mm f/2.8.

“This image shows the magic that happened that night; I was absolutely amazed and astounded that such a weak aurora forecast brought me such a brilliant show. Moral of the story: Go and shoot! There is nothing to lose, but the finest nature photos to gain.”

Sadeq Hayati: Nightscape

(Image credit: Sadeq Hayati)

Smartphones have come a long way in low-light capabilities, as this shot by Sadeq Hayati of the “Artic Henge” in Iceland with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra illustrates.

“The triangular stone gateway is a prime spot for viewing the aurora, and I photographed it just as a colorful display of red and green lit up the sky. I stood underneath the arch to provide a sense of just how small I felt in this moment…all this natural beauty unfurling before my eyes was an experience I’ll treasure forever.”

Daniel Mickleson: Guardians of the Aurora

(Image credit: Daniel Mickleson)

Daniel Mickleson captured this shot of a rare aurora on the west coast of New Zealand with the rock formations called the Three Sisters and Taranaki Maunga in the distance, using the Canon EOS R5 and the Canon 16-35mm f/2.8 II.

“After capturing my first aurora during the May 2024 storm, I was hooked. Travelling several hours from my home to this special location, I hoped the forecasts would be correct. Even with a near–full moon, the powerful display shone across the sky. I could see the beams dancing overhead — a truly spectacular sight.”

Jesús Garrido: One Autumn Night

Colors in the sky mix with the autumn colors on the ground in this shot by Jesús Garrido, captured in Sweden with the Sony A1 and Sony 14mm f/1.8 GM.

“I drove to a little bay of Lake Torneträsk in Abisko, a place I like because it’s usually quiet and protected from the wind. A few moments after arriving, the Northern Lights started to move slowly across the sky, and then suddenly they began to dance. Red tones rose on the southern horizon while the lake remained perfectly still, reflecting every single thing that was happening above me.”

Sara Aurorae: Celestial Fireworks on New Years

(Image credit: Sara Aurorae)

This surprise New Year's Aurora over Australia caught Sara Aurorae by surprise, but she quickly reached for her Nikon Z7 II and Nikkor 20mm f/1.8 S.

“The spectacle arrived without warning, giving me only moments to reach for my camera. Though the foreground may be plain, I don’t mind it, as the lines of trees on the right lead your eye to the stunning light show in the sky. This photograph holds something far greater — a reminder that even in life’s simplest scenes, magic can find us when we least expect it.”

Mathew Browne: Llangrannog Aurora

(Image credit: Mathew Browne)

“I was overjoyed to capture this otherworldly Northern Lights display on the rugged Ceredigion coast of West Wales. The village of Llangrannog is not known for its celestial displays; it is better known for its beach, dramatic cliffs, and the statue of St. Crannog, who stands watch over the shoreline, said Mathew Browne.

Browne captured this shot with the Sony A7R IV and Sony 12-24mm f/4 lens.

Martin Giraud: Aurora Bouquet Above Godafoss

(Image credit: Martin Giraud)

This panorama by Martin Giraud is a stitch of 40 different images in order to highlight the aurora over Iceland’s Godafoss without rendering the waterfall as a black silhouette.

“Despite promising aurora forecasts, the day was cloudy, and after sunset, the clouds didn’t seem to clear. We took a short break in the van to warm up and wait. Once night fell, a miracle happened: the sky completely cleared up.”

Marc Rassel: Aural Cinnamon Roll

(Image credit: Marc Rassel)

This shot of the aurora over Fairbanks, Alaska, highlights an impressive spiral of lights, captured by Marc Rassel with the Canon EOS R5 and RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM.

“The aurora’s charged particles travel along Earth’s magnetic field lines, which aren’t always fixed. In this case, a geomagnetic storm had them twisting, bending, and oscillating across the sky. The lights formed an impressive aerial spiral – it reminded me of a cinnamon roll!”

Douglas Thorne: Fjordland Aurora and Lupins

(Image credit: Douglas Thorne)

This six-image panorama by Douglas Thorne shows the aurora over lupine and a creek in New Zealand, captured with the Sony A7 IV and Venus Optics 15mm f/2 lens.

“This particular shot was taken at my second location for the night, as my first stop had barely any lupins showing. I spent quite some time walking up and down this area to find this composition, and in the end, it was well worth it. I love how it shows the mountains, creek, forest, and lupins all together with a coherent color scheme.”

Nikola Vukotić: Alone Beaneath the Dancing Sky

(Image credit: Nikola Vukotić)

Nikola Vukotić had only seen the aurora for the first time the day before taking this photo during a trip to the Lofoten Islands, captured with the Sony A7 IV and Sony FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G and a Manfrotto BeFree Advanced tripod.

“That evening, I found myself on Skagsanden Beach almost by accident, planning only to capture the sunset. But as the light faded, the sky came alive with color, completely against the forecast that promised only clouds. The aurora danced in shades of green and red, and the beach was almost empty. In one of my frames, I later noticed my friend Luka standing still under the sky, absorbed in the same wonder.”

Travis D. Amick: Auroral Reflections

(Image credit: Travis D. Amick)

A large coronal mass ejection brought a strong aurora display to Idaho in this shot by Travis D. Amick, captured with the Sony A7 IV and Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 with a Peak Design travel tripod.

“I ran down to the pond to get this particular shot of the vibrant red flares intertwined with the colors of the aurora reflecting off the tranquil pond. Within minutes, the substorm subsided, and the aurora once again receded to just a glow on the horizon. The aurora demands patience and meticulous planning, but it’s worth it for those fleeting moments of awe.”

Victor Lima: A Cathedral of Green Rising over Skógafoss

(Image credit: Victor Lima)

Victor Lima’s first instinct viewing this scene was to focus on the waterfall, but as the photographer realized the aurora was creating a perfect arch over the mountains, he swapped out for a Rokinon 12mm f/2.8 fisheye on his Canon EOS R6 and stepped into the stream created by the waterfall to add even more symmetry to the shot.

“On nights like this, Iceland feels otherworldly. The aurora unfolded in perfectly layered arcs, painting the entire valley with shades of emerald while the waterfall echoed under the glow. The reflection on the frozen shallows completed the symmetry, making the whole landscape look like a portal to another world.”

Marina Prol: Ven, Vidi, Vici

(Image credit: Marina Prol)

“Veni, Vidi, Vici. I came, I saw, I conquered. That’s what I thought on my first night in Lapland, Finland, on 19 February 2025,” Marina Prol said. “After waiting so long for this moment, seeing my first Aurora Borealis like this honestly left me speechless. The colors, the dance, and just the sheer beauty— I was so overwhelmed that I didn’t even feel the -18ºC!”

Prol captured this shot in a single exposure using the Sony A7 IV and the Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM and a Benro Mach 3 tripod.

Ollie Taylor: Northern Lights over North Greenland

(Image credit: Ollie Taylor)

The aurora aligns with the cracks in a frozen lake above the Arctic Circle in Greenland in this shot by Ollie Taylor. Taylor used an astro-modified Sony A7 III, the FE 14mm f/1.8 lens, and a Gitzo tripod, taking one shot to expose for the lake and another to expose for the sky.

“After waiting a few hours and figuring out compositions, a small band of colourful Aurora lights danced across the sky, displaying vibrant purples in perfect alignment with my composition. This photograph captures the scene so well – the thick, textured ice sheets and the bright greens and reds highlighted by the purple tones of the starry sky.”

