When Reto Pro announced the Kodak Charmera, the tiny retro keychain camera sold out in a day, and the brand has been struggling to keep up with pre-orders ever since. But, I finally just spotted the Kodak Chamera in stock at a US retailer.

B&H, as of this writing, currently lists the Kodak Charmera as in stock. The keychain camera is sold blind-box style, so buyers don’t know which of the seven designs they’ll receive.

Kodak Charmera: $39 at BHPhoto After being out of stock for months, the viral Kodak Charmera retro keychain camera is in stock at B&H as of this writing.

There is a catch, though – while the Kodak Charmera initial pre-orders sold for about $30 directly from the manufacturer, the keychain camera is listed for $39 at B&H, albeit with free shipping. The retailer notes that the Charmera is also not eligible for returns.

The Kodak Charmera is a low-fi camera with just a 1.6MP 1/4-inch sensor. But, the keychain camera combines trends for retro, point-and-shoots, and the blind box all into one product with a fairly low price, and, as a result, the Charmera has been in huge demand since the launch.

Image 1 of 5 The Kodak Charmera comes in a blind box, so buyers don't know which design they will get (Image credit: Kodak) (Image credit: Chris George) (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World) Shot with the Kodak Charmera (Image credit: Chris George) Shot with the Kodak Charmera (Image credit: Chris George)

While stock is difficult to find, Adorama also has pre-orders open for the Charmera at $35 with shipping estimated for February 2026. Amazon also has orders open at the original list price at $29.99, but doesn’t currently have an estimated shipping date.

The in-stock availability comes at the perfect time to tuck the tiny camera into a stocking – but if the camera’s viral success is any indication, I don’t expect the in-stock availability to last long.

Out of stock again? Check these other retailers for the Kodak Charmera. Or, read the full Kodak Charmera review.