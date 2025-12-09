The viral Kodak Charmera sold out in a day, but this retailer finally has the tiny keychain camera in stock
Run! The viral Kodak Charmera keychain camera is finally listed as in stock at this US retailer, but I suspect it won't last long
When Reto Pro announced the Kodak Charmera, the tiny retro keychain camera sold out in a day, and the brand has been struggling to keep up with pre-orders ever since. But, I finally just spotted the Kodak Chamera in stock at a US retailer.
B&H, as of this writing, currently lists the Kodak Charmera as in stock. The keychain camera is sold blind-box style, so buyers don’t know which of the seven designs they’ll receive.
After being out of stock for months, the viral Kodak Charmera retro keychain camera is in stock at B&H as of this writing.
There is a catch, though – while the Kodak Charmera initial pre-orders sold for about $30 directly from the manufacturer, the keychain camera is listed for $39 at B&H, albeit with free shipping. The retailer notes that the Charmera is also not eligible for returns.
The Kodak Charmera is a low-fi camera with just a 1.6MP 1/4-inch sensor. But, the keychain camera combines trends for retro, point-and-shoots, and the blind box all into one product with a fairly low price, and, as a result, the Charmera has been in huge demand since the launch.
While stock is difficult to find, Adorama also has pre-orders open for the Charmera at $35 with shipping estimated for February 2026. Amazon also has orders open at the original list price at $29.99, but doesn’t currently have an estimated shipping date.
The in-stock availability comes at the perfect time to tuck the tiny camera into a stocking – but if the camera’s viral success is any indication, I don’t expect the in-stock availability to last long.
You may also like
Out of stock again? Check these other retailers for the Kodak Charmera. Or, read the full Kodak Charmera review.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.