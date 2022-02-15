Save up to $950 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series with these insane deals!

Looking for the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-order? We've just spotted these massive trade-in deals at Samsung that can get you one of these new tablets from just $99.99. Plus, if you buy directly from the manufacturer, you also get a Slim Keyboard Cover included for free, worth $350 - a total saving of $950. That's insane!

Announced during the Galaxy Unpacked event, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is the latest in the manufacturer's range of high-end tablets. Prices start at $699.99, but Samsung is currently running a mouth-wateringly tempting trade-in promotion for the pre-order period that save you as much as $600 on your chosen device.

In addition, any pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 or Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will come with a free Slim Keyboard Cover. If you choose to go for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra instead, your freebie is upgraded to the new Slim Keyboard Cover with backlight. Either way, that gift is worth up to an extra $349.99 in value. Remember, too, that all tablets in this range come with the S Pen stylus as standard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: from $99.99 with trade-in + free gift

Save $949.99 – You can now pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra direct from Samsung for as little as $99.99 when you trade in an eligible device. All orders will also ship with a free gift: a Slim Keyboard Cover that would otherwise cost up to $349.99 when bought separately. Order now and your tablet will be delivered in time for launch on February 28!

The newly-announced Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 sports an 11-inch, 2560 x 1600 resolution screen that also offers a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz to deliver a smooth image during demanding tasks such as video editing. It also comes with a 13MP main camera and 6MP wide option on the back, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera best-suited to video calls. 8GB of RAM is included as standard, while storage options include a 128GB or 258GB version, with the option to expand that up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Compare all that to the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which has a slightly larger 12.4-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra boasts a whopping 14.6-inch screen. The exact same storage options are available on the Plus model, while the Tab S8 Ultra can go up to a massive 512GB of storage, which can in further expanded via its MicroSD card slot that supports up to 1TB cards - while also offering the option to increase the RAM to 12GB or 16GB should you want the best performance boost possible.

